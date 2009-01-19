Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 201,143 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,495
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado

Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 144 WB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PE745685227777
Stock: P12417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,005 miles
$7,500
Lexus of Arlington - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Lexus of Arlington - Arlington Heights / Illinois

NEW TIRES!, Sprinter 2500 High Roof, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Arctic White, Gray w/Black Vinyl Bucket Seats or Gray Cloth Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Dodge 2008 RWD 5-Speed Automatic Sprinter 2500 3D Cargo Van High Roof Arctic White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 144 WB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PE745X85299369
Stock: 38654C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 196,533 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,990
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida

2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 3dr 170 in. WB High Roof DRW Extended Cargo Van 3.0L V6 Turbocharger DIESEL FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 170 WB with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PF145285300864
Stock: 300864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 382,861 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,379
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana

Now offering Mohr to your Door! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB with Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PD544665871307
Stock: T32048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 207,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB with Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PD544665870142
Stock: T32069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 185,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,250
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB with Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PD544165874583
Stock: T32070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 282,744 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida

Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PD644565959108
Stock: 959108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 292,952 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Hybrid 4 U - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 158 WB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PD744955818160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 314,942 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida

2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 3dr 140 in. WB High Roof Cargo Van 2.7L I5 Turbocharger DIESEL FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH GREY CLOTH INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB with Towing Hitch, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PD644X55785468
Stock: 785468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 308,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Best Auto Buy - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 158 WB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PD744555822111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 298,605 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,888
iDrive Motorsports - Orlando / Florida
iDrive Motorsports - Orlando / Florida

Financing available No matters your credit!*Credit Approval GUARANTEED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD0PD644755839423
Stock: 839423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 253,692 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,888
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Looking for a versatile van? This 2004 Dodge Sprinter is powered by a 2.7L I5 turbo diesel engine. It has a high roof, rear hinged door w/270 degree opening, and right-side sliding door. It is equipped with a tow package, keyless entry, cruise control, and a Pioneer CD stereo with an aux port.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD2PD644945664856
Stock: 04MN63
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
