Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sprinter Worker Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    93,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,500

    $2,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    13,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,000

    $3,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    13,349 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    41,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,998

    $2,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    40,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,962

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    74,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,990

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    3,225 miles

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    40,085 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,997

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    42,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,995

    $1,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 170" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 170" WB Cargo

    41,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    76,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    56,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,748

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    57,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,934

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo

    78,172 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,253

    $2,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo

    7,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $149,988

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo

    44,162 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,880

    $899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo

    40,069 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,988

    $1,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo

    87,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,998

    $1,920 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
Sprinter Worker
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings