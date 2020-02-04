Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for Sale Near Me

Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California

2500 3.44 HT CHASSIS TURBO DIESEL!! SOLAR PANELS!!! LUXURY AND STYLE ABOUND IN THIS CUSTOM BUILT SPRINTER 2500 HIGH ROOF CAMPING VAN!! CUSTOM EVERYTHING!! LOW LOW MILES!! RARE CHANCE TO OWN A CUSTOM CAMPER AT A HUGE DISCOUNT OFF A NEW BUILD IN LIKE NEW CONDITION!! Midwest Automotive Designs FD2 Floorplan Conversion with Custom Interior Paint Scheme, Caviar Black Interior Seating, AMG Style Needle Diamond Stitched Seats, Black Denali Wood Trim with Satin Interior Wood Finish, Custom Jet Flat Black with Satin Exterior Finish, 8 Seating Table, Self-Contained Queen Bed, Bathroom with Shower, Custom Kitchen, Front Spoiler with Fog Lights, Side and Rear Screen Door Package, Complete Roof Rack with Ladder, All Terrain Off Road Tires, Dual Front and Rear Televisions, Front and Rear Radios, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Speaker System, Front, Rear and Fender Cameras with Mito 709M2 Monitor, Alarm System, Cradle Point Internet System, Creston, Apple TV, Dual Apple IPads, Directional Satellite with DirecTV, Inverter and Converter, AC110 V Battery and AC 12V Battery, Air Conditioning, Nova Kool Refrigerator, Highpoint Microwave, Frigidaire Induction Cook Top, Fantastic Fan, Blue Ray Player and more!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WD3PE7CDXJP614340

Stock: 15295C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020