Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for Sale Near Me
- 93,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,500$2,541 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Handyman Special - Fix it yourself for extra savings! This car MAY NOT pass state safety and emission inspections. Cars in this category are sold AS-IS in the condition it sits. It is up to the buyer to determine the mechanical needs of the vehicle. All repairs, state safety and emissions tests will be the responsibility of the new owner. MARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience!All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD4HP567137
Stock: 7191139A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 13,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,000$3,233 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Arctic White 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van. Clean CARFAX.OptionsC14 C14 Convenience Package $1,499 MS1 Cruise Control LD0 Overhead control panel with 2 lights JK3 Pixel Matrix display JA5 Light and Rain Sensor H21 Windshield with Filter Band F68 Heated and electricall adjustable exterior mirrors E46 12 V power outlet, driver seat base E40 Trailer Pre-Wirig CL4 Multifunction Steering Wheel w/ trip computerD93 Deletion of Cargo Partition (Standard)K9V Additional Quantity DEFL65 Lamps - Cargo Compartment (Standard)VA3 Sidewall paneling, hardboard $406V94 Cable duct on side wallCall us at 303-738-7700 All Mercedes-Benz of Littleton vehicles are fully inspected. We have been in business for over 20 years selling and servicing luxury vehicles in Littleton Colorado. We will do everything we can to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD8HP578786
Stock: P7576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 13,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 3D Cargo Van 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel RWD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Tow Package, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, Cylinder Count: 6, 2 Additional Master Keys, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, 6-Cylinder Engine/5-Speed Transmission, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alternator 14 V/220 A, AM/FM radio, Assist Handle w/Partition, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Cruise Control, Driver Comfort Package, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Hardboard Side Wall Paneling, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, High Roof, Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment, Illuminated entry, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Gray Bumper Step, Rear Spring, Comfort, for 8550 GVWR, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 20175-Speed Automatic Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Arctic WhiteWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD0HP568575
Stock: 339808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 41,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,998$2,445 Below Market
Puente Hills Volkswagen - City of Industry / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD6HP554373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,962
Taylor Ford of Manteno - Manteno / Illinois
This White 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 might be just the cargo trailer for you. If you don't tell your friends you bought this pre-owned, they will never know! It runs on diesel. Rocking a sleek white exterior and a black interior, this car is a great pick. Call today to test it out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD5HP561590
Stock: F4962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,990$1,241 Below Market
W-K Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - Sedalia / Missouri
Sprinter WORKER cargo van with high roof, 2 wheel drive, and the V6 turbo diesel engine. 144' wheelbase! Clean carfax vehicle history report on this very well maintained 1 owner local trade in HIGH ROOF DIESEL CARGO SPRINTER! This pre owned 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Worker Cargo is stock# U74227 at W-K Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac in Sedalia, missouri. Since 1919 W-K has been selling and servicing the highest quality vehicles in central missouri. We do so much more to our trade in vehicles than just a wash-n-vac, we service them completely, even making sure that fluid flushes and all services are up to date, as well as all safety inspection related components. If the trade-in's aren't worth fixing, we send them to auction and don't offer them for sale on our lot. That's how you stay in business for 100+ years! This Sprinter 2500 is Arctic White with Black w/Tunja Fabric Upholstery interior! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD7HP574227
Stock: U74227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 3,225 miles
$38,998
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Bluetooth Connection Arctic White Black; Tunja Seat Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD0HP533292
Stock: HP533292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 40,085 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,997
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
3.0L V6 TURBODIESEL, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 144" WHEEL BASE, REFRIGERATED CARGO HOLD, BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, POWER MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, 5 FRONT RADIO SPEAKERS, 6-CYLINDER ENGINE/5-SPEED TRANSMISSION, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, ALTERNATOR 14 V/220 A, AM/FM RADIO, BUCKET SEATS, DRIVER DOOR BIN, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, PASSENGER DOOR BIN, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: AUDIO 15 AM/FM, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 6.5J X 16 STEEL WHEELS, KUMHO RAODVENTURE APT/M LT245/75/R16 TIRES!CHECK OUT THIS LOCAL 1 OWNER 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 REFRIGERATED CARGO VAN 3.0 LITER TURBODIESEL REAR WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com .All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD6HP573912
Stock: B24521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 42,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,995$1,301 Below Market
Car Sho - Corona / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD8HP554374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **3.0 V6 DIESEL**170 WB**HIGH ROOF**EXTENDED**CARGO VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Diesel 170 WB High Roof Extended RWD Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8CD9HP573151
Stock: 31115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 76,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **3.0 V6 DIESEL**144 WB**HIGH ROOF**UTILITY SHELVES**UTILITY DRAWERS**CARGO PARTITION**CARGO VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, High Roof, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Diesel 144 WB High Roof RWD Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD1HP512516
Stock: 31274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 56,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,748
Mercedes-Benz of Long Beach - Signal Hill / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. High Roof. Great Delivery Vehicle. Arctic White 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Driver door bin, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, High Roof, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Rear Gray Bumper Step, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD5HP577255
Stock: P12006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 57,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,934
Mercedes-Benz of Northwest Arkansas - Bentonville / Arkansas
Certified. Recent Arrival! 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel RWD 5-Speed Automatic 121 Point Inspections, Certified Pre-Owned, Lamps - Cargo Compartment, 12V Rear Compartment Power Outlet, 3.92 Axle Ratio, High Roof, Rear-View Camera. Clean CARFAX.Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 126 Point InspectionThis Mercedes-Benz is the best. Hurry offer ends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CD1HP569234
Stock: B030374A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 78,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,253$2,761 Below Market
Gmotorcars Inc - Arlington Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DD4GP179483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$149,988
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
2500 3.44 HT CHASSIS TURBO DIESEL!! SOLAR PANELS!!! LUXURY AND STYLE ABOUND IN THIS CUSTOM BUILT SPRINTER 2500 HIGH ROOF CAMPING VAN!! CUSTOM EVERYTHING!! LOW LOW MILES!! RARE CHANCE TO OWN A CUSTOM CAMPER AT A HUGE DISCOUNT OFF A NEW BUILD IN LIKE NEW CONDITION!! Midwest Automotive Designs FD2 Floorplan Conversion with Custom Interior Paint Scheme, Caviar Black Interior Seating, AMG Style Needle Diamond Stitched Seats, Black Denali Wood Trim with Satin Interior Wood Finish, Custom Jet Flat Black with Satin Exterior Finish, 8 Seating Table, Self-Contained Queen Bed, Bathroom with Shower, Custom Kitchen, Front Spoiler with Fog Lights, Side and Rear Screen Door Package, Complete Roof Rack with Ladder, All Terrain Off Road Tires, Dual Front and Rear Televisions, Front and Rear Radios, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Speaker System, Front, Rear and Fender Cameras with Mito 709M2 Monitor, Alarm System, Cradle Point Internet System, Creston, Apple TV, Dual Apple IPads, Directional Satellite with DirecTV, Inverter and Converter, AC110 V Battery and AC 12V Battery, Air Conditioning, Nova Kool Refrigerator, Highpoint Microwave, Frigidaire Induction Cook Top, Fantastic Fan, Blue Ray Player and more!!GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ* Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current CreditCars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service.** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $2,315/month with ZERO down for 84 months on approved credit**APR 4.25% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades** Stop Clicking - CALL Tommy Billor Mike @ 415.454.7000 x-3 for THE NO HASSLE Car Buying Experience ** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7599 for a quick response** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CADISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us fro full details.All prices are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors.Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CDXJP614340
Stock: 15295C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 44,162 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,880$899 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
**TURBO DIESEL 2.1L I4** ONE OWNER! From home to the job site, this White 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans 2500 144-in. WB powers through any situation. The tough Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131 engine produces freight train-like torque whenever you need it. Be the unstoppable force you imagine in this vehicle. It is stocked with these options: Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tunja Seat Upholstery, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Splash guards, and Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door. Visit First National Fleet and Lease located at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 for a hassle-free deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DD6GP279858
Stock: 18948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 40,069 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,988$1,978 Below Market
CarFam - Rialto / California
Only 40,069 Miles! This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans Comes Equipped with These Options *Side Impact Beams, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, LED Brakelights, Engine Immobilizer, Black Grille, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door, Outside Temp Gauge, Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at CARFAM, 1731 South Cactus Ave, Rialto, CA 92316.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DDXGP299675
Stock: 2559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 87,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,998$1,920 Below Market
Stearns Motors of Naples - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DD3GP315425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
