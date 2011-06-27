Vehicle overview

While most cars, SUVs and minivans last roughly five to six years between generations, full-size cargo vans are like those 100-year-old crocodiles that live on while the rest of the animal kingdom dies away. When a new van shows up, such as the 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo, it's a rare occasion. Although the last-generation Sprinter arrived only in 2003, it had been sold around the world as a Mercedes-Benz since 1995. That vehicle was already a revolutionary step beyond its aged General Motors and Ford competition, and the new model increases that disparity even more.

The 2007 Dodge Sprinter's clear advantages are in the realms of cargo capacity, body configurations and driving dynamics. A quick visual inspection of the Sprinter reveals just how different it is. Its radically sloped front end, long wheelbase and tall body make it look like a good Beckham kick could knock it over, yet it's just as wide as the GM and Ford models, and handles more like a midsize SUV than a cargo van. A further examination of the Sprinter's dimensions reveals a standard wheelbase longer than the Econoline's extended wheelbase, and at 289 inches, the largest Dodge is almost 4 feet longer than the biggest GM van.

As before, the German-built Sprinter is the only full-size van to offer a choice of factory roof heights. Should Kareem Abdul-Jabbar require a full-size work van, a new mega roof option provides an impressive 7 feet of interior height. For someone to walk upright in an Econoline and Express/Savanna, they can't be taller than 4-foot-4. This not only makes the Sprinter a superior cargo-hauling van, but also a viable and comfortable work space.

One of our few complaints about the previous-generation Sprinter was its weak diesel-fueled inline-5 engine and limited towing capacity. Although that engine had enough torque for city driving, its meager 154 horsepower made the van quickly lose its verve at highway speeds. A new 3.0-liter diesel V6 is standard this year. It only increases torque by 29 lb-ft (horsepower remains the same), but a newly optional 254-hp gasoline-fueled V6 should be adequate for those who do more freeway driving. Towing capacity on the 3500 model is now 7,500 pounds, but still falls short of the Econoline and GM vans' maximum of about 10,000 pounds. The Sprinter 2500's towing capacity remains 5,000 pounds.

Overall, we think the redesigned 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo should be an appealing choice for many commercial users, including on-site repairmen, fleet operators and contractors. Despite being a little underpowered and pricey compared to the V8-powered GM and Ford vans, the Sprinter's multiple large body styles and quality construction make it an excellent choice in this segment.