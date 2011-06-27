  1. Home
Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Consumer Reviews

4 reviews
2500 SHC 158

Silver, 07/16/2003
i would havve given the Sprinter a much higher rating if it wasn't for a couple of things. 1: The steering wheel doesn't tilt and so I have to sit closer (which I dislike) to the steering wheel in order to be somewhat comfortable. I drive for a living and so I spend several hours a day in my Sprinter. 2: Finding out after I bought it that I cannot tow a horse trailer. I raise horses and it would have been nice to know that it has a 5000lb towing max. 3: Not being able to idle the engine. But there is still alot I like such as oil changes every 10,000mi and the ease of handling a van of this size.

Best

Patrick T., 08/04/2003
It handles like a mercedes sports car!

Sprinter, It's about time !!!!

FedEx guy, 03/20/2003
I bought this vehicle for work. I avg 240 miles a day, roughly 10 hours driving time. Most stop and go. This vehicle is fantastic!! Has 373 cuft of cargo space, gets an avg of 20.7 mpg. Drives better than most cars. Maintenance is a piece of cake. Oil change every 10,000. I put in new brake pads every 25-30,000, about the same for tires. Starts every morning, no rattles and shakes. I do drive on quite a few "goat paths" , where my 2000 Dodge Ramvan rattled apart. I would definetly buy another when this one dies. In about 300,000!!! , try that with a gas engine. Plenty of power even when slightly overloaded. No problem keepin up with traffic on the highway.

Good Idea Gone Bad

donb, 01/24/2007
Great space, great concept, but problems, problems, problems. Not worth the money. Any fuel savings have been dwarfed by maintainence costs. Lost motor to timing chain failure at 128000 miles. Not a happy camper.

