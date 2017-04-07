  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Appraise this car

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior space is unmatched, with true walk-through cabin
  • More affordable than other Sprinters
  • Pretty maneuverable for its size
  • Fuel-efficient engines throughout the lineup
  • Limited features, options and paint colors
  • Diesel engines lack punch compared to brawnier rivals
Other years
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price
$25,000
Used Sprinter Worker for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Sprinter Worker does Edmunds recommend?

If you're in the market for a Sprinter Worker, you either need to carry a lot of people, a lot of cargo or both. Whatever your needs, the Sprinter Worker can probably cover it. You'll obviously want to get a configuration that suits your business's or organization's needs. Getting the V6 diesel engine is likely a good idea. It accelerates slowly, but it pulls strongly once up to speed. The turbo four-cylinder should return better fuel economy, but we suspect its motivation from a standstill is even more glacial.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

A Mercedes badge on a work van may seem extravagant, but make no mistake: The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is all business. Like the more polished Sprinters above it, the Sprinter Worker is available as a cargo or passenger van in two lengths and with a choice of regular and high roof heights. The Worker keeps costs down, however, by offering cargo vans in just one color — white — and a minimal set of both standard and optional features. (Passenger vans are available in black and silver.) The only thing pretentious about this workhorse van might be the three-pointed star on its grille.

From behind the wheel, the Sprinter's unfettered view of the road and SUV-like driving position help it maneuver far better than its jumbo proportions suggest, even in tight quarters. Under the hood is a standard turbodiesel four-cylinder or, optional on the cargo van, a turbodiesel V6 engine. In addition to basic amenities such as air-conditioning, adjustable armrests, Bluetooth and a four-speaker audio system, the Worker offers a handful of options packages that include more convenience features and driver aids.

It's worth noting that if you don't require the Sprinter's expansive capabilities, Mercedes offers the smaller Metris midsize van for more modest passenger and cargo needs. But if big groups or big jobs are on your agenda, the Sprinter Worker is a spacious and refined van that earns the star on its grille.

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is a full-size van available in Cargo and Passenger (late availability) configurations. The cargo van is basically two seats and an empty cargo bay, while the passenger van can carry up to 12 people. Cargo vans offer two wheelbase lengths, two roof heights and two engine choices. The passenger van comes in just one length, height and engine choice.

The standard powertrain is a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (161 horsepower, 265 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. This is the only powertrain offered in passenger vans. Cargo vans can opt for a turbocharged V6 diesel engine (188 hp, 325 lb-ft) and a five-speed automatic.

Standard equipment on the cargo van (offered in 144-inch and 170-inch wheelbases) includes 16-inch steel wheels, 180-degree opening rear doors, a passenger-side sliding door, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, front cupholder, front-seat armrests, Bluetooth, a front five-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and USB port, and safety features such as crosswind assist, hill start assist and load-adaptive stability control.

Highlights of the options list include cargo rails, hardboard side paneling and three packages for the cargo van. The Convenience package includes heated side mirrors, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, multifunction steering wheel and trailer pre-wiring. The Utility package includes Convenience package items and adds a wood cargo floor and LED cargo lights, among other features. Finally, the Overtime package bundles Convenience and Utility features with an upgraded sound system, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera.

There's a similar Convenience package for the passenger van, which also includes blind-spot monitoring, passenger and cargo compartment lighting, and a 12-volt outlet near the driver. The Overtime package takes the same cargo van options and adds black faux leather seat upholstery, a heated rear window with washers and wipers, and a 12-volt outlet in the rear compartment.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger w/High Roof (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 5-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Although the Sprinter Worker has been introduced after this test was conducted, it is based on our mechanically similar test subject. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sprinter Worker.

Driving

3.0
The turbocharged six-cylinder engine is a bit slow to get up to speed, but once there, it's easy to keep up with traffic. Low-speed maneuvers create some challenges for this big rig.

Acceleration

2.0
This 6,000-pound van accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 11.5 seconds. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 doesn't feel powerful off the line, but once up to speed it's pretty easy to maintain the truck's forward momentum.

Braking

2.5
The Sprinter slowed from 60 mph in 138 feet during our emergency panic-stop test. The brakes remained consistent in feel and performance during testing as well as out on the road in normal driving.

Steering

3.0
The steering is precise for a full-size van. The effort is heavy enough to feel steady on the highway yet light enough for parking lot duty.

Handling

2.5
The Sprinter is relatively narrow considering how tall it is. Taking sharp turns at speed is not this van's forte. An assertive stability control system lends a hand if it senses the Sprinter going beyond its limits.

Drivability

4.0
Despite its dimensions, this conference room on wheels is easy to drive. Crowded parking lots can create some stress because of its size, and the modest backup camera is only somewhat helpful.

Comfort

3.0
Passenger comfort is a priority for the Sprinter. Occupants will find ample space to spread out. The seats are somewhat upright, but most will find decent comfort over long distances. Ride quality improves as passenger head count increases.

Seat comfort

3.0
The driving position is a bit upright, but the seats proved comfy enough even during longer drives. Throughout the Sprinter, the full-size seats provide ample leg-, hip- and headroom.

Ride comfort

3.0
Without question, rearmost passengers will find the Sprinter's ride more bouncy than those up front. Still, it's perfectly acceptable whether empty or fully occupied.

Noise & vibration

2.5
The rear heating package's insulation is meant for warmth, but it doubles as sound insulation. Still, some wind and tire noise reaches the cabin, especially when running empty.

Interior

3.5
There's lots of room for people and cargo. Driver aids exist to help maneuver the van in tight quarters, but parking still remains a challenge with such a big vehicle. Efforts are made to ease entry/exit and to keep passengers cozy once settled.

Ease of use

3.0
All controls are within reach of the driver and functionally intuitive. This is an older version of the Mercedes COMAND system, so the layout is simple.

Getting in/getting out

2.5
The Sprinter has a step leading into it, which is necessary considering it sits so high off the ground. The doors are large, so some folks may find them a bit heavy to manage.

Driving position

Feels less like a commercial truck and more like a large SUV thanks to a commanding seat position and expansive windshield.

Roominess

5.0
The front seats fit most body types fine. Farther back, the large bench seats offer lots of leg- and headroom and will keep passengers comfortable unless all seats are filled. Only then does hiproom get tight.

Visibility

3.0
Massive windows, an optional parking aid system and a rearview camera offer needed driver aids. That said, there are still several blind spots with this large van.

Quality

4.0
Build quality on our test van was commendable. We heard nary a squeak or rattle. It was solid and true to the level of build quality we expect from Mercedes-Benz.

Utility

What can't you carry or ferry in this van? Especially in cargo or crew configurations, and with a host of upfitting options, this is one of the most utilitarian vans available, whether running a contracting business or a professional mountain biking team.

Technology

About as basic as it gets. The Sprinter Worker does offer some helpful driver aids, including a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and parking sensors.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.0 / 5
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
161 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
161 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
188 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
188 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sprinter Worker models:

Load-Adaptive Stability Control
Factoring vehicle load and center of gravity, can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize van if wheelspin is detected.
Crosswind Assist
At speeds more than 50 mph, can apply brakes to stabilize van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
Blind Spot Assist
Monitors the sides of the Sprinter for potential vehicles. Provides visual and audible warnings about potentially dangerous lane changes.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Worker Van. Available styles include 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo is priced between $25,000 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 93167 and93167 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Workers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 Sprinter Workers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,000 and mileage as low as 93167 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.

Can't find a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Workers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,553.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,482.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,877.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker lease specials

Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles