A Mercedes badge on a work van may seem extravagant, but make no mistake: The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is all business. Like the more polished Sprinters above it, the Sprinter Worker is available as a cargo or passenger van in two lengths and with a choice of regular and high roof heights. The Worker keeps costs down, however, by offering cargo vans in just one color — white — and a minimal set of both standard and optional features. (Passenger vans are available in black and silver.) The only thing pretentious about this workhorse van might be the three-pointed star on its grille.

From behind the wheel, the Sprinter's unfettered view of the road and SUV-like driving position help it maneuver far better than its jumbo proportions suggest, even in tight quarters. Under the hood is a standard turbodiesel four-cylinder or, optional on the cargo van, a turbodiesel V6 engine. In addition to basic amenities such as air-conditioning, adjustable armrests, Bluetooth and a four-speaker audio system, the Worker offers a handful of options packages that include more convenience features and driver aids.

It's worth noting that if you don't require the Sprinter's expansive capabilities, Mercedes offers the smaller Metris midsize van for more modest passenger and cargo needs. But if big groups or big jobs are on your agenda, the Sprinter Worker is a spacious and refined van that earns the star on its grille.