2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior space is unmatched, with true walk-through cabin
- More affordable than other Sprinters
- Pretty maneuverable for its size
- Fuel-efficient engines throughout the lineup
- Limited features, options and paint colors
- Diesel engines lack punch compared to brawnier rivals
Which Sprinter Worker does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
A Mercedes badge on a work van may seem extravagant, but make no mistake: The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is all business. Like the more polished Sprinters above it, the Sprinter Worker is available as a cargo or passenger van in two lengths and with a choice of regular and high roof heights. The Worker keeps costs down, however, by offering cargo vans in just one color — white — and a minimal set of both standard and optional features. (Passenger vans are available in black and silver.) The only thing pretentious about this workhorse van might be the three-pointed star on its grille.
From behind the wheel, the Sprinter's unfettered view of the road and SUV-like driving position help it maneuver far better than its jumbo proportions suggest, even in tight quarters. Under the hood is a standard turbodiesel four-cylinder or, optional on the cargo van, a turbodiesel V6 engine. In addition to basic amenities such as air-conditioning, adjustable armrests, Bluetooth and a four-speaker audio system, the Worker offers a handful of options packages that include more convenience features and driver aids.
It's worth noting that if you don't require the Sprinter's expansive capabilities, Mercedes offers the smaller Metris midsize van for more modest passenger and cargo needs. But if big groups or big jobs are on your agenda, the Sprinter Worker is a spacious and refined van that earns the star on its grille.
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker models
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is a full-size van available in Cargo and Passenger (late availability) configurations. The cargo van is basically two seats and an empty cargo bay, while the passenger van can carry up to 12 people. Cargo vans offer two wheelbase lengths, two roof heights and two engine choices. The passenger van comes in just one length, height and engine choice.
The standard powertrain is a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (161 horsepower, 265 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. This is the only powertrain offered in passenger vans. Cargo vans can opt for a turbocharged V6 diesel engine (188 hp, 325 lb-ft) and a five-speed automatic.
Standard equipment on the cargo van (offered in 144-inch and 170-inch wheelbases) includes 16-inch steel wheels, 180-degree opening rear doors, a passenger-side sliding door, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, front cupholder, front-seat armrests, Bluetooth, a front five-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and USB port, and safety features such as crosswind assist, hill start assist and load-adaptive stability control.
Highlights of the options list include cargo rails, hardboard side paneling and three packages for the cargo van. The Convenience package includes heated side mirrors, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, multifunction steering wheel and trailer pre-wiring. The Utility package includes Convenience package items and adds a wood cargo floor and LED cargo lights, among other features. Finally, the Overtime package bundles Convenience and Utility features with an upgraded sound system, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera.
There's a similar Convenience package for the passenger van, which also includes blind-spot monitoring, passenger and cargo compartment lighting, and a 12-volt outlet near the driver. The Overtime package takes the same cargo van options and adds black faux leather seat upholstery, a heated rear window with washers and wipers, and a 12-volt outlet in the rear compartment.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger w/High Roof (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 5-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Although the Sprinter Worker has been introduced after this test was conducted, it is based on our mechanically similar test subject. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sprinter Worker.
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5
Utility
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Sprinter Worker models:
- Load-Adaptive Stability Control
- Factoring vehicle load and center of gravity, can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize van if wheelspin is detected.
- Crosswind Assist
- At speeds more than 50 mph, can apply brakes to stabilize van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
- Blind Spot Assist
- Monitors the sides of the Sprinter for potential vehicles. Provides visual and audible warnings about potentially dangerous lane changes.
