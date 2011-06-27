  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of body configurations, class-leading cargo capacity, stellar fuel economy from turbodiesel engine.
  • Can't get a V8 for serious towing and hauling jobs, lacks high-speed punch, higher initial cost versus competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The European-derived Sprinter gives the full-size van buyer an unprecedented level of refinement, utility and value in a unique package. When it comes to heavy-duty worksite use, though, it's no match for V8-powered vans from Ford and GM.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why can't America build a van like this?
Beverage Equipment ,02/16/2008
It may have a Dodge or Freightliner name but it is all Mercedes. Wht can't America build a 22ft long, 9 foot tall van, with a 3,000 ld payload and still get 23 miles per gallon. I love it, I just wish we could build the same. We can go to the moon, land a rover on Mars, but we can't defeat the Germans in the auto market.
Great van
jason the plumber,01/07/2009
This is the van for a service professional. You do not have to bend over to reach heavy tools and can stand up straight while grabbing parts. The first job I did after getting the van set with shelves and drawers involved removing an 80gallon solar storage tank. I hefted it out of the basement and stood it up straight into the van! What a back-saver. Got 27mpg one time, it averages about 23 all-around. It can carry broken concrete piled up about 3ft high in payload area.
Dodge Sprinter 2500
Bob,02/19/2005
If you need high cubes in a vehicle that provides remarkably good performance despite low rated horsepower, and unbelievable fuel economy, you can't do better than the Dodge (Mercedes Benz) Sprinter.The 158" W.B. SHC model offers 13 ft cargo length, a 73 inch standing height, yet has a short turning radius that will amaze. The 5 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine starts and runs like a gasoline engine, with no diesel clatter or smoke, all while achieving 25mpg or so. The seating position is very high, offering great visibility. The seats are 6 way adjustable, and include an adjustable air bladder lumbar support. Overall, this is a great vehicle that won't disappoint.
Great Van Until it Broke Down
marytom777,03/05/2006
We (husband/wife)use our van to haul expedited freight. It's really nice for a work truck. Unfortunately the crank shaft pulley fell off for no apparent reason. When the pulley fell off, it may have damaged the crank shaft where the pulley attaches. We were 1000 mi. from home with freight to deliver! It is in the shop now & with our warranty expired, it looks to be expensive. I would like to know if anyone else has had this problem. We keep it well maintained.
See all 12 reviews of the 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
More about the 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo

Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 3500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

