Vehicle overview

When businesses need a commercial vehicle with lots of passenger and cargo capacity, a full-size van is the obvious choice. Within this segment, there are only three players: the Chevy Express/GMC Savana twins, the Dodge Sprinter and the Ford Econoline Cargo. Of these, the Sprinter represents the most distinctive and interesting choice for a cargo van.

Fully redesigned just two years ago, the 2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is actually a rebranded Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which is designed for European needs. Accordingly, the Sprinter is far more maneuverable and fuel-efficient than its American rivals -- but its turbodiesel V6 lacks the grunt of a good old-fashioned V8 or V10, and its narrow-looking body may seem odd to American drivers.

That narrow appearance is deceiving, however, as the Sprinter Cargo is actually just as wide as its Ford and GM competitors. It only looks narrow because it's longer and taller than other full-size vans. Indeed, the Sprinter's standard 144-inch wheelbase is even longer than the Econoline's optional extended wheelbase, while the available 170-inch wheelbase dwarfs what Ford and GM have to offer. In addition, the Sprinter Cargo can be ordered in any of three body lengths, ranging from more than 19 feet to a school-buslike 24 feet.

The Sprinter Cargo is also the only full-size cargo van to offer a choice of factory roof heights -- the high-roof option allows a 6-foot-3-inch person to stand upright, while the 7-foot Mega Roof option will allow LeBron James to join your work crew. The Econoline and Express/Savana roofs are fixed at less than 4.5 feet, so in order for those vans to match the Sprinter Cargo in this regard, you will need to make aftermarket changes.

The Sprinter Cargo's optional gasoline V6 has been dropped for 2009, leaving the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 as the only available engine. This power plant offers superior fuel economy along with adequate torque for most uses, though it's frankly dwarfed by the output of several Ford and GM engines. If you need to tow and/or haul heavy objects with your cargo van, the Sprinter's not the best choice -- its towing capacity tops out at 5,000 pounds, while its rivals can lug upwards of 10,000.

The 2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo's vices are clear: It's pricey to start, and it doesn't offer class-leading power. But we think its many virtues are compelling for most shoppers in this segment. The Sprinter boasts class-leading handling/maneuverability and fuel economy in a modern design, and its body-style configurability straight from the factory is second to none. If you need a full-size cargo van and know you won't have to tow more than around 5,000 pounds -- and you don't mind the price -- then this is the way to go.