Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo for Sale Near Me

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Looking for a versatile van? This 2004 Dodge Sprinter is powered by a 2.7L I5 turbo diesel engine. It has a high roof, rear hinged door w/270 degree opening, and right-side sliding door. It is equipped with a tow package, keyless entry, cruise control, and a Pioneer CD stereo with an aux port.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 04MN63-352.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Sprinter *BASE QUICK-ORDER PKG -inc: base vehicle only , WASHABLE CARGO WALL, SPEED CONTROL, SENDER FUEL FOR AUXILIARY HEATER, RIGHT REAR ASSIST HANDLE, REAR GRAY FASCIA W/STEP PAD, REAR EXTENSION EXHAUST PIPE, PWR WINDOWS, PWR LOCKS, PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: keyless entry, pwr locks, pwr heated mirrors, pwr windows, POWERTRAIN -inc: 2.7L I5 Mercedes turbo diesel engine, 5-speed auto trans, MONOTONE PAINT (STD), MAINTENANCE GROUP -inc: air filter restriction indicator, maintenance monitoring system, low washer fluid warning lamp, LEFT REAR ASSIST HANDLE, FRONT PASSENGER ASSIST HANDLE, EXTRA PREMUIM COST PAINT, EXTRA COST PAINT, DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (STD).*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WD2PD644945664856

Stock: 04MN63

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020