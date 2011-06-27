  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of body configurations, class-leading cargo capacity, stellar fuel economy from turbodiesel engine.
  • Can't get a V8 for serious towing and hauling jobs, lacks high-speed punch, higher initial cost versus competitors.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Dodge Sprinter Cargo for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$3,133 - $4,845
Used Sprinter Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The European-derived Sprinter gives the full-size van buyer an unprecedented level of refinement, utility and value in a unique package. When it comes to heavy-duty worksite use, though, it's no match for V8-powered vans from Ford and GM.

2004 Highlights

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) is now included on 2500-series models, and an array of new features and options are added, including a heated windshield with a rain sensor, full windows all around and revised option packages. Also new this year are fresh 16-inch aluminum wheels and revised standard interior fabric.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(25%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.1
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

DO NOT BUY IT FROM DODGE "DITTO"
aspd,10/11/2007
We own two of these Sprinter vans. If you like having the bodies rust out, harmonic balancers fall out on the freeway, difficulty finding parts, long waits at the dealerships for service,THEN THIS IS THE VAN FOR YOU. Chrysler has no intention of helping it's customers when these things fall apart. And their Business Link program is not worth the paper it is written on. We have had both of them at different dealerships this week. Both sat over 5 days before even getting into the shop. Not worth the extra money you pay for these things.
After two I have had enough
Paul,10/04/2007
My company purchased two Sprinter Vans, one in 2004 and one in 2005 with high expectations. Other than being almost impossible to get serviced at any of the dealers (bought them from two different dealers)these vans have been a big disappointment. Dodge customer service is worthless and their "Business Link" program is a total farce. Bad paint (rust), harmonic balancers that fall off, turbos that come apart, incorrect parts for brakes, electrical problems etc. We have both vans in the shop now and it will be 4 more days before they can look at them. One has 85K and the other 110K. The idea was better gas mileage (yes) and less down time....A BIG NO. Really bad in wind and snow.
sprint for the sprinter
shal,10/25/2003
i am impressed with its 22mpg and a range of 500 miles. the cab is roomy with a wide view windshield. its not a lexus level ride but satisfying for a cargo van. the only option i added was the left hand sliding door and a included right hand sliding door. the diesel engine purrs at idle, and get lil noisy once you open it up on the freeway. for a van its lively to drive and nimble.the 118wb is handy for tight allys and docks. tha cago bed is bare bones: owners retrifit the back for their needs. examples are hvac contractor, delivery for work, other owners retrofitted the back and a fun 'n sun surf van, or a mobile ham radio station for leasure.
DO NOT BUY IT FROM DODGE
band b,08/10/2004
I have had it in three times for stalling out .The egr valve they tell me is the problum. The van only has 17,000 miles on it and it is now going in for the forth time. The seals on the doors leak so you get a lot of air coming in. The rear end is starting to make noise the MILE PER GALLON START OUT HIGH AND CONTINUE TO DECREASE AS THE MILES ADD UP. YOU ALSO CANNOT PUT A PALLET IN THE CARGO AREA ON A 3500. THE DRIVING LAMPS CANNOT BE TURNED OFF IF YOU ARE USING IT AS A EXPIDITER THIS IS A REAL PROBLUM ALONG WITH YOU CANNOT LEAVE IT IDLE FOR MORE THEN 15 MINUTES IF YOU ARE GOING TO BUY A SPRINTER DO NOT GO TO DODGE!!!!!!! GO TO A FREIGHTLINER DEALER
See all 12 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo features & specs
More about the 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo

Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 3500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo.

Can't find a used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,365.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,447.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Sprinter Cargo for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,727.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,656.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Sprinter Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles