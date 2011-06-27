I have had it in three times for stalling out .The egr valve they tell me is the problum. The van only has 17,000 miles on it and it is now going in for the forth time. The seals on the doors leak so you get a lot of air coming in. The rear end is starting to make noise the MILE PER GALLON START OUT HIGH AND CONTINUE TO DECREASE AS THE MILES ADD UP. YOU ALSO CANNOT PUT A PALLET IN THE CARGO AREA ON A 3500. THE DRIVING LAMPS CANNOT BE TURNED OFF IF YOU ARE USING IT AS A EXPIDITER THIS IS A REAL PROBLUM ALONG WITH YOU CANNOT LEAVE IT IDLE FOR MORE THEN 15 MINUTES IF YOU ARE GOING TO BUY A SPRINTER DO NOT GO TO DODGE!!!!!!! GO TO A FREIGHTLINER DEALER

Read more