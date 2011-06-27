  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple large body styles, walk-around interior, good fuel economy, superior maneuverability, Mercedes-Benz build quality, standard stability control.
  • Higher initial cost than competitors, doesn't offer the power and towing capacity of a V8.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Dodge Sprinter Cargo for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$4,187 - $5,671
Used Sprinter Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

While pricier and less powerful than Ford and GM's full-size vans, the 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is a modern take on this utilitarian class of vehicles and delivers class-leading interior space, more body configurations and superior maneuverability.

Vehicle overview

The union between Mercedes and Chrysler ended up being an unhappy marriage that recently ended in divorce, but Dodge at least got a decent chunk of alimony in the form of its 2008 Sprinter cargo van. Sure, a huge cargo-carrying van may not seem like a prize worth coveting, but the Sprinter represents the lone modern offering in a segment that ceased any engineering innovation during the Nixon administration. While the Ford and GM competition have made continual updates over the years, the Sprinter was completely redesigned last year and represents a significant evolutionary step thanks to its Mercedes engineering and unique body styles.

The 2008 Dodge Sprinter van's clear advantages are in the realms of cargo capacity, available body configurations, fuel economy and driving dynamics. It doesn't take long to realize how different the Sprinter is -- a mere glance will suffice. Its sloping front end, long wheelbases and two tall body styles give the impression that a strong breeze could make it tip over like a boozed-up co-ed. It's actually just as wide as the GM and Ford models, but handles more like a midsize SUV than a plumber's van. Also, Mercedes says it engineered the stability control system to compensate for the taller center of gravity and shifting cargo loads.

The Sprinter is the only full-size van to offer a choice of factory roof heights. Should Kareem Abdul-Jabbar require a full-size work van, the mega roof option provides an impressive 7 feet of interior height. For someone to walk upright in an Econoline and Express/Savanna, they can't be taller than 4-foot-4. This not only makes the Sprinter a superior cargo-hauling van, but also a viable and comfortable work space. When the mega roof and extended-length body are paired, there are a gargantuan 600 cubic feet of space inside -- zookeepers take note.

A choice of two engines are available. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 is standard, and this torque-rich mill provides excellent fuel economy and ample torque for urban and suburban uses. An optional gasoline V6 (a $2,000 credit option for the 2500) is preferable for more highway-going drivers or those who would struggle to find a diesel pump. Neither engine provides the power of several GM and Ford power plants, so Sprinters are incapable of towing the same loads. The Sprinter tops out at 5,000 pounds, while its competitors can lug upwards of 10,000.

Overall, though, we think the 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo should be an appealing choice for many full-size van buyers. Despite being a little underpowered and pricey compared to V8-equipped GM and Ford vans, the Sprinter's multiple large body styles and quality construction make it an excellent choice in this segment. With Chrysler and Mercedes no longer together, there's no telling how much longer the Benz-sourced and German-built Sprinter will wear its Dodge badge. For the time being, however, commercial customers should give this automotive alimony a chance.

2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo models

The 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is a full-size van. Body style choices are numerous, with 2500 and 3500 models available in two wheelbases (144 and 170 inches), three body lengths (233, 273 and 289 inches) and three roof heights (65, 76 and 84 inches). There are also several optional cargo bay partitions and driver seats, including a suspension seat.

Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, automatic climate control, a sliding passenger-side door, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery and a CD stereo.

Although there are numerous options packages available, everything is available a la carte as well. Optional items include alloy wheels, rear seating, rear compartment windows, a sliding driver-side cargo door, power mirrors, an auxiliary battery, cruise control, bi-xenon headlamps, foglamps, numerous cargo area partitions and upgraded front seats. Also available is a fixed cargo-area skylight or dual sunroofs, a front auxiliary heater, rear area heater ducts, heated driver and/or passenger seats, front and rear parking assist, a rearview camera, motion-sensor cargo compartment lighting, a six-CD changer and a 74-mph speed limiter.

2008 Highlights

An electric sliding-door option has also been added to the 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo, and the 3500 can now be had with the standard roof.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo comes standard with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 making 154 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It gets fuel economy in the mid 20s, which is dramatically better than its competition. A 3.5-liter gasoline V6 is a cost-reducing option on the 2500 model, producing 254 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come standard with a five-speed automatic with an automanual mode. The 3500 model has dual rear wheels. Properly equipped, the Sprinter can tow 5,000 pounds.

Safety

All Dodge Sprinters come standard with stability control, traction control and antilock disc brakes. The Sprinter's stability control system is calibrated to compensate for shifting cargo loads and the vehicle's tall center of gravity. Optional safety equipment includes front-seat side airbags, front side head curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Driving

With its huge windshield and truncated front end, piloting the 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo feels pretty similar to being behind the wheel of a tour bus. And at up to 24 feet long and up to 10 feet high, it could be one, too. Thankfully, that feeling is dispelled by a reasonably carlike driving position and handling. Quite simply, this is the easiest and least cumbersome full-size van to drive -- no surprise considering it was designed to navigate Europe's cramped streets. Around town, the turbodiesel engine offers more than enough power, and only when passing at highway speeds does it start to run out of steam. With its superior gas mileage and ample torque, we'd stick with the diesel engine over the optional gasoline-fueled power plant.

Interior

With the exception of the Dodge logo on its steering wheel, the Sprinter's interior is identical to the Mercedes-Benz version sold elsewhere in the world. Build quality is therefore far better than anything else in this class and actually superior to most other Dodge vehicles. Four front seat styles with multiple adjustments ensure decent comfort, and overall ergonomics give the impression of driving an SUV instead of a gigantic van. The old model's city bus steering column has been thankfully replaced with a new tilt/telescoping setup.

With so many body styles and a maximum 600 cubic feet of available cargo space, the Sprinter Cargo is the most versatile work van on the market (and larger than some New York City apartments). Its high and mega roof options -- 76 and 84 inches respectively -- make it possible for drivers to use the Sprinter as a work space while walking upright. Plus, its rear doors that open to 270 degrees, low step-in height and optional dual sliding doors assure unmatched accessibility. Maximum payload is a class-leading 5,770 pounds. Full-width partitions that separate the cabin from the cargo area include full metal, fixed and sliding windows, sliding doors and a C-pillar partition that allows for an extra row of seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sprinter 2500-144 CRD-2008
PonchoV,12/31/2009
This German Diesel van is one of the finest truck that I have ever driven. Fuel milage is 22 mpg regularly. The hyway handling is more like a car that a truck. In city the 144 is never hard to get through stop & go traffic. The seats don't look like much but w/ many adjustment at the finger tip it is easy to get relocated. Removed the metal divider behind the driver & passenger seats. Now moving to the back doesn't require stopping & going outside to open the side door. Hang a plastic clear curtain behind the seats & the A/C will not work so hard to keep the front cold. Do a lot of cross country driving & the tank range is plenty but could be larger. Stock tires don't get over 30k
Awesome Van
CRL,02/26/2010
I was very hesitant about buying this van. It is my 1st import or diesel vehicle. Bought this vehicle w/650 miles, 144" & std roof. Dealer titled previously. Drove it home on a hwy (150miles) @ ~15F and got 19.7mpg (speed 65mph). Drove it on another hwy trip (300miles) @ ~30F and got 23mpg (speed 55-65mph). No crankcase oil used so far @ 1400miles. Starts unbelievably fast and w/o assist @ 0F (no cords for block heaters, etc. - only 1 battery). No exhaust fumes (completely clear - even in the winter from a cold start), quiet, economical and fast. This diesel van is not like the domestics out there. Some great minds must have come together to build this vehicle. Nice vehicle.
Got to love it!
Jeff,09/14/2009
How can you not like a ten foot tall van that carries 3000lbs and still gets 18 MPG when I run it at the top speed of 81 MPH. I can even get 20 MPG if I don't exceed 65 MPH!
08 dodge sprinter 3500 170" cargo
A.Ash.,03/20/2009
This van had 35 miles when bought new, Had a very bad vibration, Had the dealer to rotate & balance all tires, assuming its fixed, took it home vibration ia alot worse. took to the dealer again, again, and again. finally they changed front tires only and force balance , no luck. after 1 month back and forth , the dealer agreed on changing all tires , vibration is gone about 85% .also had power steering leak they had the rack replaced, fixed. fuel gauge gets stock, doesn't read correct, have to get it fixed. alligment had to be done also when r&r. rack. Hopefully nothing else goes wrong. Drove 5 sprinters they all have this vibration also rack is a comon proplem. Don't buy it if vibra.noticed
See all 7 reviews of the 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo features & specs
More about the 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo

Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Overview

The Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 144 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 3500 144 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo.

Can't find a used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,915.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,597.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Sprinter Cargo for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,473.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,467.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Sprinter Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles