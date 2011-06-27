Vehicle overview

The union between Mercedes and Chrysler ended up being an unhappy marriage that recently ended in divorce, but Dodge at least got a decent chunk of alimony in the form of its 2008 Sprinter cargo van. Sure, a huge cargo-carrying van may not seem like a prize worth coveting, but the Sprinter represents the lone modern offering in a segment that ceased any engineering innovation during the Nixon administration. While the Ford and GM competition have made continual updates over the years, the Sprinter was completely redesigned last year and represents a significant evolutionary step thanks to its Mercedes engineering and unique body styles.

The 2008 Dodge Sprinter van's clear advantages are in the realms of cargo capacity, available body configurations, fuel economy and driving dynamics. It doesn't take long to realize how different the Sprinter is -- a mere glance will suffice. Its sloping front end, long wheelbases and two tall body styles give the impression that a strong breeze could make it tip over like a boozed-up co-ed. It's actually just as wide as the GM and Ford models, but handles more like a midsize SUV than a plumber's van. Also, Mercedes says it engineered the stability control system to compensate for the taller center of gravity and shifting cargo loads.

The Sprinter is the only full-size van to offer a choice of factory roof heights. Should Kareem Abdul-Jabbar require a full-size work van, the mega roof option provides an impressive 7 feet of interior height. For someone to walk upright in an Econoline and Express/Savanna, they can't be taller than 4-foot-4. This not only makes the Sprinter a superior cargo-hauling van, but also a viable and comfortable work space. When the mega roof and extended-length body are paired, there are a gargantuan 600 cubic feet of space inside -- zookeepers take note.

A choice of two engines are available. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 is standard, and this torque-rich mill provides excellent fuel economy and ample torque for urban and suburban uses. An optional gasoline V6 (a $2,000 credit option for the 2500) is preferable for more highway-going drivers or those who would struggle to find a diesel pump. Neither engine provides the power of several GM and Ford power plants, so Sprinters are incapable of towing the same loads. The Sprinter tops out at 5,000 pounds, while its competitors can lug upwards of 10,000.

Overall, though, we think the 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo should be an appealing choice for many full-size van buyers. Despite being a little underpowered and pricey compared to V8-equipped GM and Ford vans, the Sprinter's multiple large body styles and quality construction make it an excellent choice in this segment. With Chrysler and Mercedes no longer together, there's no telling how much longer the Benz-sourced and German-built Sprinter will wear its Dodge badge. For the time being, however, commercial customers should give this automotive alimony a chance.