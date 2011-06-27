Vehicle overview

On sale at Dodge dealerships since 2003, the Dodge Sprinter is actually a rebadged version of a Mercedes-Benz cargo van built in Germany. By tapping into the resources of parent DaimlerChrysler, Dodge has come up with a true alternative to the more traditional vans from Ford and General Motors. Compared to these vans, the Sprinter is much more focused on passenger comfort, ease of use and driving dynamics. It's available in a comprehensive selection of configurations that makes it easy to meet specific needs. Not much flash or prestige can be expected of such a boxy van, of course, but the upright styling endows the Sprinter with near flat interior sidewalls, huge cargo capacity and plenty of flexibility. In addition to a selection of wheelbase lengths, the Sprinter cargo van is available with a choice of two roof heights. High-roof models make it possible for contractors to stand up inside their vans when loading or unloading equipment.

The Sprinter's diesel engine is its weakest aspect. With just 154 horsepower available, the Sprinter's acceleration is rather meek at highway speeds, particularly if the van is heavily loaded. Additionally, towing and hauling abilities are not as robust as those from its competitors. Although the 3500 model has a 4,800-pound payload capacity, its maximum towing capacity tops out at just 5,000 pounds. In comparison, the V8-powered Chevrolet Express and Ford Econoline can tow anywhere between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds. The only bright spot here is fuel economy. Combined driving should result in about a 25-mpg average, which is significantly higher than that of the V8s. Overall, we think that individuals or businesses in need of a cargo van should certainly consider the 2006 Dodge Sprinter. Its strengths certainly outweigh its weaknesses, particularly for contractors who require maximum interior space.