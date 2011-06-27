Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews

cummins diesel Lindrosucs , 06/01/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Comfortably Truck.I owned a F350 powerstoke before this.I tow a 6000 pnd trailer practically every day.The Dodge tows better at lower speeds(i.e better bottom end)but it could not keep up with the Ford wide open on the highway.If your towing long highway miles the Ford is better, But if your towing off road like I do The Dodge is much better.The Dodge also gets slightly better fuel mileage also. Report Abuse

High Output Cummins Diesel Kevinschar , 11/27/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck used though the online listings on the Edmunds web page. The truck is a 2002, SLT 2500 Ram, 4x4, with the High Output Cummings Diesel. I purchased the truck used with 80,000 miles on it and immediately fell in love with the truck. The HO Cummings has plenty power,(235 HP & 500 lbft of torque), while still achieving an outstanding 18-MPG highway. Even when loaded down with a 10,000 lb 5th wheel trailer it still manages to get 15-MPG Highway.

Miss my 02 Dodge Ram E_HILLMAN , 02/15/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I loved my 02 Dodge Ram but traded it in January 2007 for a new one. The new models indeed have more power but it was not needed. I towed and hauled to the MFG limits of the trucks and never had an issue. The 02 Ram had a better stance and a firmer suspension for heavy duty use off road and on, thus allowing me to go over the payload limits all the time and never notice a difference. Many days my truck ran with 3,000lbs in the bed and a 900lb snow plos on the front. GREAT TRUCK! VERY TOUGH! If you get a Dodge and can choose always go for the stick shift. ;-)

awesome motohead , 01/12/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my turbo ram 100% The looks you get when you blowaway a gaser from the stop lights.