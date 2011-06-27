  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Charger
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Dodge Charger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,908$4,643$5,611
Clean$2,651$4,239$5,116
Average$2,136$3,430$4,127
Rough$1,622$2,621$3,138
Sell my 2007 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,322$3,417$4,031
Clean$2,117$3,120$3,676
Average$1,706$2,524$2,965
Rough$1,295$1,929$2,255
Sell my 2007 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,316$5,148$6,170
Clean$3,023$4,700$5,626
Average$2,436$3,803$4,539
Rough$1,850$2,906$3,451
Sell my 2007 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,397$11,339$13,541
Clean$6,743$10,352$12,347
Average$5,434$8,376$9,961
Rough$4,126$6,401$7,574
Sell my 2007 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,287$6,480$7,707
Clean$3,908$5,915$7,027
Average$3,150$4,786$5,669
Rough$2,391$3,658$4,310
Sell my 2007 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Dodge Charger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,120 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Charger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,120 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Dodge Charger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,120 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Dodge Charger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Dodge Charger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Dodge Charger ranges from $1,295 to $4,031, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Dodge Charger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.