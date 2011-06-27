Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,908
|$4,643
|$5,611
|Clean
|$2,651
|$4,239
|$5,116
|Average
|$2,136
|$3,430
|$4,127
|Rough
|$1,622
|$2,621
|$3,138
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,322
|$3,417
|$4,031
|Clean
|$2,117
|$3,120
|$3,676
|Average
|$1,706
|$2,524
|$2,965
|Rough
|$1,295
|$1,929
|$2,255
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,316
|$5,148
|$6,170
|Clean
|$3,023
|$4,700
|$5,626
|Average
|$2,436
|$3,803
|$4,539
|Rough
|$1,850
|$2,906
|$3,451
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,397
|$11,339
|$13,541
|Clean
|$6,743
|$10,352
|$12,347
|Average
|$5,434
|$8,376
|$9,961
|Rough
|$4,126
|$6,401
|$7,574
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,287
|$6,480
|$7,707
|Clean
|$3,908
|$5,915
|$7,027
|Average
|$3,150
|$4,786
|$5,669
|Rough
|$2,391
|$3,658
|$4,310