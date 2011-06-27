  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews

'07 SRT8

dan wolf, 07/24/2015
SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Since 2006 I've been dreaming of getting a charger srt8! 2 years ago I purchased a 2007 with 25,000 miles on it with one owner, it was everything I dreamed of. I absolutely love car, I got all options with the car but H.I.Ds. Entertainment system is great subwoofer and navigation system are great quality. Now for the Hemi that 4k pound car has got some balls, went to the dragstrip ran a 12.1 in 1/4 mile!! Gas mileage I get 15 in the city but can "never" get more than 19.4 on the highway. Overall quality in the car I couldnt have thought anything better it's perfect for me, comfortable, everything is accessable and easy to use, the time srt put in this car was great quality and really aggressively badass!! I'll have this car till I'm dead, been my dream to get one for years and now I finally got one and I'm not lettin go of the car!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Reliability
Value
An honest SXT review after 2 years...

Sam, 11/26/2010
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I drive an SXT. Awesome to look at, fun to drive, handles well (especially for its size), it is big and comfortable with plenty of room for my 6'5" 300 lb body. Lots of space, huge back seat, huge trunk. Great family car. Problems: There are several "known issues" they're not horrendously expensive to fix, but the two problems I had are both well known and common (shifter becoming "jammed" due to a mechanical breakage of an internal plastic part and the O-Ring for the transmission doesn't fit quite right and will have to be replaced eventually). Biggest problem is the build quality. It is cheap. The car develops rattles and squeaks quickly on the interior plastic molding.

Charger RT

Faulkner, 10/22/2006
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

Fun car to drive with lots of power and comforts. Replacing a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville and the Charger is lots more fun to drive. It has more room, is more comfortable, has more power, but less fuel economy.

Driving My Dream

Ruler P, 08/09/2015
SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I just bought a used 2007 Charger SRT-8 a little over a month ago and I absolutely love it! It's the car I always wanted and with all the options. Now, the car does have over 100K miles on it so I'm expecting some minor mechanical issues to pop up soon but so far so good. The 6.1L engine is EXACTLY the size motor that should be in a car of it's size. With that power, it handles like a dream. The sport suspension and 20" wheels do take some getting used to especially if you commonly drive in areas with uneven pavement. One thing to know if you're considering buying any charger from 2006 to 2008 is that the Nav radios have NO AUX INPUT (3.5mm jack or USB) for an ipod or MP3 player. Honestly, that sucked but I bought an adapter that plugs into the back of the stereo now I'm good to go. I thought when I bought the car that I wouldn't get much attention seeing as how there are two newer generations out plus there are so many customized versions out on the road. However, there's still a fair amount of car enthusiasts out there that still appreciate the 1st generation Charger ESPECIALLY if you have a HEMI! I'll be keeping mine until it becomes a classic!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise

William Reid, 03/27/2016
RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I wasn't in the market for the Charger but was as great deal and had great ratings. I am not disappointed! I wanted a powerful 4 door and I got that for sure! The steering, acceleration and looks are great. The feeling of driving it is awesome. The only thing I do not like is the front seats do not give much for side support when cornering, I slide a bit. Gas is not great in city but surprising on the highway. So happy with this car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles