Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

4.6
169 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Changed Opinion

Changed, 01/06/2007
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

After being a Ford man for the last 33 years I have finally given Chevy a try and I love this truck. The ride is very comfortable with a stability befitting a sports car. It is well appointed and the fit and finish is superb. The truck feels solid and exhibits little or no frame flex. I have found the engine to be strong with good power but still reasonable in gas mileage. The four wheel drive with the electronic transfer case works great and the truck has the ability to pull its way through snow and mush of Northern Montana without a problem. Winter travel has never felt safer than in this truck. After owning many trucks I rate this one at the top.

Cheap interior surfaces again

71novaguy, 08/05/2012
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought this 07 Silverado during the summer of 2007. Truck looked great with the z71, chrome, and desert brown metallic paint. Truck has proven reliable. No issues with the power train. The seats are comfy, and we use it for long trips and moving with my job. But, its not without issues. Had a water leak. Turned out to be the 3rd brake light. Stained the headliner and had to fight GM to fix. Has had a blown rear shock, annoying underhood vibration, and check engine light due to a crankshaft sensor connector loose (GM fixed all issues). Now the dash has cracked at 87,500 miles. GM knows its an issue (check youtube), but will not fix. Almost every dash cracks around the passenger airbag.

2007 Chevy Silverado

chevy machine, 11/16/2006
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

Great truck, very fun to drive on or off road. Radio is not great but works. The truck looks awesome. It is reliable and runs great.

Love It

TROY HOLMES, 12/09/2006
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

3rd silverado owned. Excellent ride. Super, super quiet in cab. You have to test drive this one. I waited 3 months for it to come out. Drove 1 1/2 hour to get what I wanted. It came with more options than wanted but who's complaining about remote start, and tire pressure monitors, Z71 package

New LTZ Z71

tj, 01/11/2007
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Just purchased a few days ago and already am amazed by what GM has done with this vehicle. The fit and finish is excellent, the integration of vehicle systems is well done. For example, I was low on gas. Not only did the low gas light come on, and "Low Fuel" displayed on dash, the car Nav system offered to show me all the nearby gas stations on the map display. The auto-switching between v4 and v8 is not noticable and does help mileage. The leather interior is beautiful. Reliability remains to be seen, but my 2001 had 135000m on it when I traded it in and nothing major ever went wrong with it, so I hope this one is even better

