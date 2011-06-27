Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

Changed Opinion Changed , 01/06/2007 15 of 15 people found this review helpful After being a Ford man for the last 33 years I have finally given Chevy a try and I love this truck. The ride is very comfortable with a stability befitting a sports car. It is well appointed and the fit and finish is superb. The truck feels solid and exhibits little or no frame flex. I have found the engine to be strong with good power but still reasonable in gas mileage. The four wheel drive with the electronic transfer case works great and the truck has the ability to pull its way through snow and mush of Northern Montana without a problem. Winter travel has never felt safer than in this truck. After owning many trucks I rate this one at the top. Report Abuse

Cheap interior surfaces again 71novaguy , 08/05/2012 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this 07 Silverado during the summer of 2007. Truck looked great with the z71, chrome, and desert brown metallic paint. Truck has proven reliable. No issues with the power train. The seats are comfy, and we use it for long trips and moving with my job. But, its not without issues. Had a water leak. Turned out to be the 3rd brake light. Stained the headliner and had to fight GM to fix. Has had a blown rear shock, annoying underhood vibration, and check engine light due to a crankshaft sensor connector loose (GM fixed all issues). Now the dash has cracked at 87,500 miles. GM knows its an issue (check youtube), but will not fix. Almost every dash cracks around the passenger airbag.

2007 Chevy Silverado chevy machine , 11/16/2006 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Great truck, very fun to drive on or off road. Radio is not great but works. The truck looks awesome. It is reliable and runs great.

Love It TROY HOLMES , 12/09/2006 12 of 14 people found this review helpful 3rd silverado owned. Excellent ride. Super, super quiet in cab. You have to test drive this one. I waited 3 months for it to come out. Drove 1 1/2 hour to get what I wanted. It came with more options than wanted but who's complaining about remote start, and tire pressure monitors, Z71 package