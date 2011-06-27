Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,239
|$8,556
|$9,826
|Clean
|$5,746
|$7,876
|$9,038
|Average
|$4,759
|$6,514
|$7,460
|Rough
|$3,772
|$5,152
|$5,882
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,086
|$5,284
|$5,942
|Clean
|$3,763
|$4,863
|$5,465
|Average
|$3,117
|$4,022
|$4,511
|Rough
|$2,471
|$3,181
|$3,557
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,147
|$5,534
|$6,295
|Clean
|$3,819
|$5,094
|$5,789
|Average
|$3,163
|$4,213
|$4,779
|Rough
|$2,507
|$3,332
|$3,768
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,587
|$10,212
|$11,651
|Clean
|$6,987
|$9,400
|$10,716
|Average
|$5,787
|$7,774
|$8,845
|Rough
|$4,587
|$6,149
|$6,975
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,389
|$8,749
|$10,042
|Clean
|$5,884
|$8,053
|$9,236
|Average
|$4,874
|$6,660
|$7,624
|Rough
|$3,863
|$5,268
|$6,011
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,400
|$9,741
|$11,025
|Clean
|$6,815
|$8,966
|$10,140
|Average
|$5,644
|$7,416
|$8,370
|Rough
|$4,474
|$5,865
|$6,600
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,088
|$9,769
|$11,236
|Clean
|$6,528
|$8,991
|$10,334
|Average
|$5,407
|$7,437
|$8,530
|Rough
|$4,286
|$5,882
|$6,726
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,296
|$9,844
|$11,242
|Clean
|$6,719
|$9,061
|$10,339
|Average
|$5,565
|$7,494
|$8,534
|Rough
|$4,411
|$5,927
|$6,730
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,966
|$10,922
|$12,541
|Clean
|$7,336
|$10,053
|$11,535
|Average
|$6,076
|$8,315
|$9,521
|Rough
|$4,817
|$6,576
|$7,508
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,039
|$7,661
|$8,553
|Clean
|$5,561
|$7,052
|$7,866
|Average
|$4,606
|$5,832
|$6,493
|Rough
|$3,651
|$4,613
|$5,120
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,388
|$8,883
|$10,248
|Clean
|$5,883
|$8,176
|$9,425
|Average
|$4,873
|$6,762
|$7,780
|Rough
|$3,862
|$5,349
|$6,135
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,591
|$6,505
|$7,553
|Clean
|$4,228
|$5,988
|$6,946
|Average
|$3,502
|$4,952
|$5,734
|Rough
|$2,776
|$3,917
|$4,521
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,510
|$6,499
|$7,587
|Clean
|$4,154
|$5,982
|$6,978
|Average
|$3,440
|$4,948
|$5,760
|Rough
|$2,727
|$3,913
|$4,542
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,027
|$8,344
|$9,613
|Clean
|$5,550
|$7,680
|$8,842
|Average
|$4,597
|$6,352
|$7,298
|Rough
|$3,644
|$5,024
|$5,755
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,803
|$6,826
|$7,932
|Clean
|$4,423
|$6,283
|$7,296
|Average
|$3,664
|$5,196
|$6,022
|Rough
|$2,904
|$4,110
|$4,749
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,317
|$8,758
|$10,094
|Clean
|$5,818
|$8,061
|$9,284
|Average
|$4,818
|$6,667
|$7,663
|Rough
|$3,819
|$5,274
|$6,043
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,912
|$11,943
|$13,604
|Clean
|$8,207
|$10,993
|$12,512
|Average
|$6,798
|$9,092
|$10,328
|Rough
|$5,388
|$7,191
|$8,144
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,714
|$10,507
|$12,036
|Clean
|$7,104
|$9,671
|$11,069
|Average
|$5,884
|$7,999
|$9,137
|Rough
|$4,664
|$6,326
|$7,205
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,117
|$7,253
|$8,422
|Clean
|$4,712
|$6,676
|$7,746
|Average
|$3,903
|$5,522
|$6,394
|Rough
|$3,094
|$4,367
|$5,042
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,574
|$8,971
|$10,283
|Clean
|$6,054
|$8,257
|$9,458
|Average
|$5,015
|$6,829
|$7,807
|Rough
|$3,975
|$5,401
|$6,156
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,354
|$8,629
|$9,875
|Clean
|$5,851
|$7,942
|$9,082
|Average
|$4,846
|$6,569
|$7,497
|Rough
|$3,842
|$5,196
|$5,912
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,777
|$8,089
|$9,355
|Clean
|$5,320
|$7,445
|$8,604
|Average
|$4,406
|$6,158
|$7,102
|Rough
|$3,493
|$4,870
|$5,600
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,123
|$10,683
|$12,086
|Clean
|$7,480
|$9,832
|$11,115
|Average
|$6,196
|$8,132
|$9,175
|Rough
|$4,911
|$6,432
|$7,235
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,440
|$7,685
|$8,913
|Clean
|$5,010
|$7,074
|$8,198
|Average
|$4,150
|$5,851
|$6,767
|Rough
|$3,289
|$4,627
|$5,336
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,247
|$8,704
|$10,048
|Clean
|$5,753
|$8,011
|$9,241
|Average
|$4,765
|$6,626
|$7,628
|Rough
|$3,777
|$5,241
|$6,015
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,132
|$6,178
|$6,754
|Clean
|$4,726
|$5,686
|$6,212
|Average
|$3,915
|$4,703
|$5,128
|Rough
|$3,103
|$3,720
|$4,043
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,186
|$7,342
|$8,522
|Clean
|$4,776
|$6,758
|$7,838
|Average
|$3,955
|$5,589
|$6,470
|Rough
|$3,135
|$4,421
|$5,101
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,060
|$9,624
|$11,029
|Clean
|$6,502
|$8,858
|$10,143
|Average
|$5,385
|$7,326
|$8,373
|Rough
|$4,269
|$5,795
|$6,602
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,940
|$8,237
|$9,495
|Clean
|$5,471
|$7,582
|$8,733
|Average
|$4,531
|$6,271
|$7,209
|Rough
|$3,592
|$4,960
|$5,684
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,730
|$5,593
|$6,612
|Clean
|$3,435
|$5,148
|$6,082
|Average
|$2,845
|$4,258
|$5,020
|Rough
|$2,255
|$3,368
|$3,958
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,745
|$5,464
|$6,404
|Clean
|$3,449
|$5,029
|$5,890
|Average
|$2,857
|$4,160
|$4,862
|Rough
|$2,264
|$3,290
|$3,834
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,033
|$8,429
|$9,742
|Clean
|$5,556
|$7,759
|$8,960
|Average
|$4,602
|$6,417
|$7,396
|Rough
|$3,648
|$5,076
|$5,832
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,551
|$7,646
|$8,794
|Clean
|$5,112
|$7,038
|$8,088
|Average
|$4,234
|$5,821
|$6,676
|Rough
|$3,356
|$4,604
|$5,265
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,501
|$9,229
|$10,723
|Clean
|$5,987
|$8,495
|$9,862
|Average
|$4,959
|$7,026
|$8,140
|Rough
|$3,930
|$5,557
|$6,419
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,917
|$8,335
|$9,657
|Clean
|$5,449
|$7,671
|$8,882
|Average
|$4,513
|$6,345
|$7,332
|Rough
|$3,577
|$5,018
|$5,781
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,814
|$8,620
|$10,155
|Clean
|$5,354
|$7,935
|$9,340
|Average
|$4,434
|$6,563
|$7,709
|Rough
|$3,515
|$5,191
|$6,079
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,946
|$9,589
|$11,036
|Clean
|$6,397
|$8,826
|$10,150
|Average
|$5,298
|$7,300
|$8,378
|Rough
|$4,200
|$5,774
|$6,606
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,699
|$8,006
|$9,268
|Clean
|$5,248
|$7,369
|$8,524
|Average
|$4,347
|$6,095
|$7,036
|Rough
|$3,446
|$4,820
|$5,548
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,203
|$5,688
|$6,502
|Clean
|$3,871
|$5,236
|$5,980
|Average
|$3,206
|$4,330
|$4,936
|Rough
|$2,542
|$3,425
|$3,892
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,950
|$9,004
|$10,131
|Clean
|$6,400
|$8,288
|$9,318
|Average
|$5,301
|$6,855
|$7,691
|Rough
|$4,202
|$5,422
|$6,065
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,757
|$9,314
|$10,714
|Clean
|$6,222
|$8,573
|$9,854
|Average
|$5,154
|$7,090
|$8,134
|Rough
|$4,085
|$5,608
|$6,414
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,594
|$8,970
|$10,270
|Clean
|$6,073
|$8,256
|$9,446
|Average
|$5,030
|$6,828
|$7,797
|Rough
|$3,987
|$5,401
|$6,148