Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,239$8,556$9,826
Clean$5,746$7,876$9,038
Average$4,759$6,514$7,460
Rough$3,772$5,152$5,882
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,086$5,284$5,942
Clean$3,763$4,863$5,465
Average$3,117$4,022$4,511
Rough$2,471$3,181$3,557
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,147$5,534$6,295
Clean$3,819$5,094$5,789
Average$3,163$4,213$4,779
Rough$2,507$3,332$3,768
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,587$10,212$11,651
Clean$6,987$9,400$10,716
Average$5,787$7,774$8,845
Rough$4,587$6,149$6,975
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,389$8,749$10,042
Clean$5,884$8,053$9,236
Average$4,874$6,660$7,624
Rough$3,863$5,268$6,011
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,400$9,741$11,025
Clean$6,815$8,966$10,140
Average$5,644$7,416$8,370
Rough$4,474$5,865$6,600
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,088$9,769$11,236
Clean$6,528$8,991$10,334
Average$5,407$7,437$8,530
Rough$4,286$5,882$6,726
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,296$9,844$11,242
Clean$6,719$9,061$10,339
Average$5,565$7,494$8,534
Rough$4,411$5,927$6,730
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,966$10,922$12,541
Clean$7,336$10,053$11,535
Average$6,076$8,315$9,521
Rough$4,817$6,576$7,508
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,039$7,661$8,553
Clean$5,561$7,052$7,866
Average$4,606$5,832$6,493
Rough$3,651$4,613$5,120
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,388$8,883$10,248
Clean$5,883$8,176$9,425
Average$4,873$6,762$7,780
Rough$3,862$5,349$6,135
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,591$6,505$7,553
Clean$4,228$5,988$6,946
Average$3,502$4,952$5,734
Rough$2,776$3,917$4,521
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,510$6,499$7,587
Clean$4,154$5,982$6,978
Average$3,440$4,948$5,760
Rough$2,727$3,913$4,542
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,027$8,344$9,613
Clean$5,550$7,680$8,842
Average$4,597$6,352$7,298
Rough$3,644$5,024$5,755
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,803$6,826$7,932
Clean$4,423$6,283$7,296
Average$3,664$5,196$6,022
Rough$2,904$4,110$4,749
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,317$8,758$10,094
Clean$5,818$8,061$9,284
Average$4,818$6,667$7,663
Rough$3,819$5,274$6,043
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,912$11,943$13,604
Clean$8,207$10,993$12,512
Average$6,798$9,092$10,328
Rough$5,388$7,191$8,144
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,714$10,507$12,036
Clean$7,104$9,671$11,069
Average$5,884$7,999$9,137
Rough$4,664$6,326$7,205
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,117$7,253$8,422
Clean$4,712$6,676$7,746
Average$3,903$5,522$6,394
Rough$3,094$4,367$5,042
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,574$8,971$10,283
Clean$6,054$8,257$9,458
Average$5,015$6,829$7,807
Rough$3,975$5,401$6,156
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,354$8,629$9,875
Clean$5,851$7,942$9,082
Average$4,846$6,569$7,497
Rough$3,842$5,196$5,912
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,777$8,089$9,355
Clean$5,320$7,445$8,604
Average$4,406$6,158$7,102
Rough$3,493$4,870$5,600
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,123$10,683$12,086
Clean$7,480$9,832$11,115
Average$6,196$8,132$9,175
Rough$4,911$6,432$7,235
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,440$7,685$8,913
Clean$5,010$7,074$8,198
Average$4,150$5,851$6,767
Rough$3,289$4,627$5,336
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,247$8,704$10,048
Clean$5,753$8,011$9,241
Average$4,765$6,626$7,628
Rough$3,777$5,241$6,015
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,132$6,178$6,754
Clean$4,726$5,686$6,212
Average$3,915$4,703$5,128
Rough$3,103$3,720$4,043
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,186$7,342$8,522
Clean$4,776$6,758$7,838
Average$3,955$5,589$6,470
Rough$3,135$4,421$5,101
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,060$9,624$11,029
Clean$6,502$8,858$10,143
Average$5,385$7,326$8,373
Rough$4,269$5,795$6,602
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,940$8,237$9,495
Clean$5,471$7,582$8,733
Average$4,531$6,271$7,209
Rough$3,592$4,960$5,684
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,730$5,593$6,612
Clean$3,435$5,148$6,082
Average$2,845$4,258$5,020
Rough$2,255$3,368$3,958
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,745$5,464$6,404
Clean$3,449$5,029$5,890
Average$2,857$4,160$4,862
Rough$2,264$3,290$3,834
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,033$8,429$9,742
Clean$5,556$7,759$8,960
Average$4,602$6,417$7,396
Rough$3,648$5,076$5,832
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,551$7,646$8,794
Clean$5,112$7,038$8,088
Average$4,234$5,821$6,676
Rough$3,356$4,604$5,265
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,501$9,229$10,723
Clean$5,987$8,495$9,862
Average$4,959$7,026$8,140
Rough$3,930$5,557$6,419
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,917$8,335$9,657
Clean$5,449$7,671$8,882
Average$4,513$6,345$7,332
Rough$3,577$5,018$5,781
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,814$8,620$10,155
Clean$5,354$7,935$9,340
Average$4,434$6,563$7,709
Rough$3,515$5,191$6,079
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,946$9,589$11,036
Clean$6,397$8,826$10,150
Average$5,298$7,300$8,378
Rough$4,200$5,774$6,606
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,699$8,006$9,268
Clean$5,248$7,369$8,524
Average$4,347$6,095$7,036
Rough$3,446$4,820$5,548
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,203$5,688$6,502
Clean$3,871$5,236$5,980
Average$3,206$4,330$4,936
Rough$2,542$3,425$3,892
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,950$9,004$10,131
Clean$6,400$8,288$9,318
Average$5,301$6,855$7,691
Rough$4,202$5,422$6,065
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,757$9,314$10,714
Clean$6,222$8,573$9,854
Average$5,154$7,090$8,134
Rough$4,085$5,608$6,414
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,594$8,970$10,270
Clean$6,073$8,256$9,446
Average$5,030$6,828$7,797
Rough$3,987$5,401$6,148
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,435 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,148 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,435 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,148 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,435 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,148 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $2,255 to $6,612, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.