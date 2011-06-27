Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Consumer Reviews
To the MAXX
I absolutly love this car. It is a great car for the family without taking out style. It has good gas mileage, and I can always rely on it. It's a pleasant suprise. It's a plesure to drive and to look at. It can seat four to five people. It also much better than any SUV!
Best car
I drive my Maxx 120 miles a day and I enjoy it very much. It handles great, is comfortable, and I get 29 miles to a gallon. Has style and my coworkers really like it. Some of them have gotten themselves one also. A great unit. Wished more people would try it. They would love it like I do.
Great car
First off, the auto press nit-picking about the steering, gruff engine and interior simply are not true. The electric steering is just fine, it adjusts to vehicle speed and there is all the feedback of a hydraulic unit. I notice no difference and I have driven a lot of cars in my life. As for the engine, it's just as quiet and smooth as the V6 in my mom's Lexus RX300. The interior, well, on the LT it's cloth, not leather, but it's just as swank as my work mate's Accord LX - it's workaday, no doubt, but for a mid-line interior it's got what the others do. This car also handles and brakes very well, too. Don't let the press fool you - this car is every bit the equal of it's Japanese competition.
Great Car!
97,000 miles later I've realized this is best car ever. The V-6 is quick, yet I get 31mpg at 74mph. A trip from NY to New Orleans and back netted 29.2 mpg and I admit to hitting 90mph a couple of times. Replaced front and rear brakes at 85k. Absolutely no problems. I live in Syracuse where 40% of the cars are rusted. My 6 year old Maxx has no rust. Get one! I will definitely get 200,000 miles from this car.
Perfect fit
Very pleased and surpised about the handling and comfortable fit of the seats and placements of all of the controls. Felt like I had this car for years, even though my previous car was a large rear wheel drive, the Malibu took no time getting used to it.
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu Maxx
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD