Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$2,950
|$3,446
|Clean
|$1,895
|$2,739
|$3,196
|Average
|$1,607
|$2,315
|$2,697
|Rough
|$1,320
|$1,892
|$2,198
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$2,910
|$3,406
|Clean
|$1,855
|$2,701
|$3,159
|Average
|$1,574
|$2,284
|$2,666
|Rough
|$1,292
|$1,866
|$2,173
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,086
|$3,010
|$3,512
|Clean
|$1,939
|$2,794
|$3,258
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,362
|$2,749
|Rough
|$1,350
|$1,930
|$2,240
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,174
|$3,137
|$3,661
|Clean
|$2,021
|$2,912
|$3,396
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,462
|$2,866
|Rough
|$1,408
|$2,012
|$2,335