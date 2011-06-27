Used 2007 Chevrolet Equinox Consumer Reviews
It was Good For a While!
Bought the car in 2009 with 30k on it and had no problems until 2014 when the vehicle hit 50k. First, the problems started with the key not coming out of the ignition. The dealer was finally able to fix it on the third try and $900. The Equinox was not affected by the ignition problem recall. Then an issue with factory defective spark plug wires and the plugs. There was an extended warranty on this issue but it took the dealer a few days to fix it. They only repaired one or two at a time, they did not replace all six plug and wires. Finally, at 57k the vehicle stalled and would not start. Took it back to the dealer. Blown Head Gasket this time $1800 later and we were still having issues
Overall Great Car - Owned for 10 years now
Unlike many of the other reviews I have read here, I have owned this car since day 1 for 10 years now. We also own a new Kia Sorento and had a 2009 honda CRV. This car when maintained properly, is a great all around car. I have not had any unreasonable repairs to this vehicle, except a head gasket replacement at 65k miles that GM paid for. I see some people give a bad review because they had to do some repairs after purchasing used. I have had repairs to this vehicle, but all fell under warranty. I also had bought and extended warranty. The only out of pocket expenses I have had are brakes, and tires. I spent $2400 on my extended warranty and that expired at 125k miles. Since then, only had a fuel pump I replaced and it wasn't bad, I just had an accident and needed a new fuel tank and it seemed a good idea. That was $487. Repairs that have been done, new struts, new tires/brakes twice since owning (Cooper CS4 tires), 2 new front wheel bearings. , 2 front tie rods. I do not know if the tie rods are from the accident or not. Aside from this, all mechanical, I have had no other issues with the car. The Pros: Remote start works awesome on this car, the AWD is awesome as well, road handling is good, their are NO BLINDSPOTS, unlike the newer Equinox 2010 models, the CRV had them and the Sorento has them. This car does not! The seats are big and comfortable. Plenty of leg room, especially for back seat passengers. Lots of storage space in the back area and front. For the year of this car, it's a great car to have and a good value. I would expect this car to be a $4500 repair cost car from 100k miles to 150k miles. I would expect, that around 150k, I would need a some kind of engine work, transmission or something. But I have not gotten that far yet, and don't even burn oil or have any compression issues as recently tested. That's pretty acceptable. The exterior paint looks almost brand new still. The CONS: Turning Radius is nothing to brag about, Coolant needs flushed every 3 years if you want to keep hot heat in the winter thanks to the Dexacool as it clogs up this is $225. The Front Headlamps are moisture magnets. Had them fixed twice now. Replaced them once which was $450 labor, $175 for a pair of lights online. OVERAL: This is a good car overall, but not without its faults. The Honda CRV was less maintenance indeed, but we also paid more upfront for it, and it was not as fun to drive, seemed to be more simple in terms of lack of technology, lack of anything really. So it all has balanced out in the end.
Throttle Body Repair - less than 50,000 miles
I had Equinox Throttle Position Sensor/Stability Track / Reduce Engine error codes on my 2007 Chevy Equinox. It lost power in the middle of a busy road. At 48,000 miles, I had to replace the throttle body. Other websites show this is a design flaw on the part of Chevy and they should have to do a recall and repay all of the people that have been effected by this.
Good gone bad
I just got my car about 4 months ago, it was riding good, had no problem until now. My brake light kept coming on. So I took it to the shop to find out that my brake fluid was leaking into my master cylinder and they didn't know why. So now my car in the shop goin on 3 weeks waiting on a part to come in. It's a good car don't get me wrong but if any light starts to come on go get it check out.
Great bang for your buck
The longer I drive it the more I love it. The price was great, more options for my money than the Mazda CX-7. Have been getting 26 mpg. The ride is smooth and comfortable. My sixteen year old son (who is 6'1'') loves the back seat that slides back. Everybody says it looks like a Lexus.
