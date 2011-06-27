Used 2007 Chevrolet Equinox Consumer Reviews

Bought the car in 2009 with 30k on it and had no problems until 2014 when the vehicle hit 50k. First, the problems started with the key not coming out of the ignition. The dealer was finally able to fix it on the third try and $900. The Equinox was not affected by the ignition problem recall. Then an issue with factory defective spark plug wires and the plugs. There was an extended warranty on this issue but it took the dealer a few days to fix it. They only repaired one or two at a time, they did not replace all six plug and wires. Finally, at 57k the vehicle stalled and would not start. Took it back to the dealer. Blown Head Gasket this time $1800 later and we were still having issues

Unlike many of the other reviews I have read here, I have owned this car since day 1 for 10 years now. We also own a new Kia Sorento and had a 2009 honda CRV. This car when maintained properly, is a great all around car. I have not had any unreasonable repairs to this vehicle, except a head gasket replacement at 65k miles that GM paid for. I see some people give a bad review because they had to do some repairs after purchasing used. I have had repairs to this vehicle, but all fell under warranty. I also had bought and extended warranty. The only out of pocket expenses I have had are brakes, and tires. I spent $2400 on my extended warranty and that expired at 125k miles. Since then, only had a fuel pump I replaced and it wasn't bad, I just had an accident and needed a new fuel tank and it seemed a good idea. That was $487. Repairs that have been done, new struts, new tires/brakes twice since owning (Cooper CS4 tires), 2 new front wheel bearings. , 2 front tie rods. I do not know if the tie rods are from the accident or not. Aside from this, all mechanical, I have had no other issues with the car. The Pros: Remote start works awesome on this car, the AWD is awesome as well, road handling is good, their are NO BLINDSPOTS, unlike the newer Equinox 2010 models, the CRV had them and the Sorento has them. This car does not! The seats are big and comfortable. Plenty of leg room, especially for back seat passengers. Lots of storage space in the back area and front. For the year of this car, it's a great car to have and a good value. I would expect this car to be a $4500 repair cost car from 100k miles to 150k miles. I would expect, that around 150k, I would need a some kind of engine work, transmission or something. But I have not gotten that far yet, and don't even burn oil or have any compression issues as recently tested. That's pretty acceptable. The exterior paint looks almost brand new still. The CONS: Turning Radius is nothing to brag about, Coolant needs flushed every 3 years if you want to keep hot heat in the winter thanks to the Dexacool as it clogs up this is $225. The Front Headlamps are moisture magnets. Had them fixed twice now. Replaced them once which was $450 labor, $175 for a pair of lights online. OVERAL: This is a good car overall, but not without its faults. The Honda CRV was less maintenance indeed, but we also paid more upfront for it, and it was not as fun to drive, seemed to be more simple in terms of lack of technology, lack of anything really. So it all has balanced out in the end.