2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
MSRP range: $90,900 - $187,600
•(8)
2021 Porsche Taycan videos
Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. Porsche Taycan | Reviewing & Racing Performance EVs | 0-60 Performance
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Porsche Taycan, but since the 2021 Porsche Taycan is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Which is the fastest EV for $70,000 to $80,000? Is it the base model Porsche Taycan or the Tesla Model Y Performance? Alistair Weaver and Carlos Lago find out in this EV drag race.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Taycan a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Taycan both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.3 out of 10. You probably care about Porsche Taycan energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Taycan gets an EPA-estimated 72 mpg-e to 76 mpg-e, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Taycan ranges from 17.2 to 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Taycan. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Porsche Taycan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche Taycan:
- New base version with a single motor and rear-wheel drive
- Head-up display, automatic body lift and post-purchase options now available
- Taycan Cross Turismo wagon debuts later in the model year
- Part of the first Taycan generation introduced in 2020
Is the Porsche Taycan reliable?
To determine whether the Porsche Taycan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Taycan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Taycan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Porsche Taycan a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Porsche Taycan is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Taycan and gave it a 8.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Taycan is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche Taycan?
The least-expensive 2021 Porsche Taycan is the 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $90,900.
Other versions include:
- Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $187,600
- Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $153,500
- 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $110,300
- 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $90,900
What are the different models of Porsche Taycan?
If you're interested in the Porsche Taycan, the next question is, which Taycan model is right for you? Taycan variants include Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), and 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). For a full list of Taycan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used BMW M5 2006
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2008
- Used Jeep Cherokee 1994
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2016
- Used Nissan GT-R 2019
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2004
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2012 For Sale
- Used Ram Dakota 2007
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 1997
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi RS 6 2021
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2020 RS 3
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2021
- 2020 McLaren 570S
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- Toyota Corolla Hybrid 2022
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Sedans
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Wagons
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2022 Corvette
- 2022 Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Impala
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- 2021 Golf GTI
- Nissan Kicks 2021
- 2022 Civic
- 2022 Impreza
- 2022 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2022
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2021
- 2022 Nissan LEAF
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2018 Truck Features Specs
- Mitsubishi Lancer 2013 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2018 Truck Features Specs
- Acura CL 1997 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2019 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Ram Cv-Tradesman in South Bend, IN
- Used Audi SQ8 in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Rio Rancho, NM
- Used Ram 1500 in Roswell, GA
- Used Honda Element in Noblesville, IN
- Used BMW 8-Series in Elgin, IL
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Xl in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Subaru Tribeca in Lodi, CA
- Used Infiniti Ex in Portland, OR
- Used Audi A5 in Rialto, CA
- Used Land-Rover Discovery in Broomfield, CO
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used Subaru WRX in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Infiniti FX in Fremont, CA
- Used Dodge Dart in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom-Drophead-Coupe in Newport Beach, CA
- Used GMC Safari in Waukegan, IL
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan in Kenner, LA
- Used Land-Rover Discovery in Conroe, TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Classic in Rockville, MD
- Used Kia Seltos in Rancho Cordova, CA
- Used Maybach 57 in Canton, OH