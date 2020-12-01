  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Coming Summer-Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $36,000 (estimated)
  • We anticipate new front seats and a refreshed dashboard design
  • Part of the first Bolt generation introduced for 2017
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV Review
Some Educated Guesses With a Side of Speculation
Mark Takahashi
12/02/2020
What is it?

When Chevrolet announced it would start winding down production of cars in favor of SUVs, fans of the Bolt electric vehicle were understandably worried. Would the company that pioneered the groundbreaking EV1 really abandon the all-electric market again? Fear not — there's a refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Bolt on the way, though details are scarce at the moment.

While GM's Ultium battery manufacturing is coming online now, the first application might not be in the 2022 Bolt, which is due later this year. Instead, the Bolt is likely to be mildly refreshed. On our wish list are redesigned front seats and upgraded interior plastics.

Why does it matter?

As Chevrolet's only electric vehicle at the moment, it's critical that the Bolt remains fresh and competitive. It's currently ranked fourth among EVs in Edmunds' rankings and it's worthy of consideration. The refreshed Bolt will hopefully retain the strong showing.

What does it compete with?

Among EVs, we rank the Tesla Model 3, Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric above the Bolt. If you're looking for an electric car that doesn't look like a crossover, we like the Bolt a little better than the Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Keep checking back for more information on the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt. We expect it to surpass the already strong model that's on sale, so it could be an even more compelling contender in the rapidly growing EV class.

