When Chevrolet announced it would start winding down production of cars in favor of SUVs, fans of the Bolt electric vehicle were understandably worried. Would the company that pioneered the groundbreaking EV1 really abandon the all-electric market again? Fear not — there's a refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Bolt on the way, though details are scarce at the moment.
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- We anticipate new front seats and a refreshed dashboard design
- Part of the first Bolt generation introduced for 2017
As Chevrolet's only electric vehicle at the moment, it's critical that the Bolt remains fresh and competitive. It's currently ranked fourth among EVs in Edmunds' rankings and it's worthy of consideration. The refreshed Bolt will hopefully retain the strong showing.
Among EVs, we rank the Tesla Model 3, Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric above the Bolt. If you're looking for an electric car that doesn't look like a crossover, we like the Bolt a little better than the Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Ioniq Electric.
Keep checking back for more information on the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt. We expect it to surpass the already strong model that's on sale, so it could be an even more compelling contender in the rapidly growing EV class.
