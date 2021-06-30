What is the Mach-E?

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a handsome and sporty all-electric luxury SUV. While it's not mechanically related to the standard Ford Mustang, it draws plenty of influence from Ford's icon when it comes to design and feel. It's not the fastest EV around, and there are others that offer more range than the Mach-E (though real-world range is better than advertised). But we think it offers a great combination of both performance and range, especially when you add in the well-appointed cabin and excellent in-car tech. Since the Mach-E made its debut just last year, we don't think Ford is going to make too many changes for 2022.

Rivals are tough and plentiful. The Tesla Model Y is the most notable competitor. It offers more EPA-estimated range than the Mach-E, though we've been disappointed in its real-world results. It's also not as nice inside as the Ford. Other luxury EVs in this class include the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace, though we think the Mustang Mach-E is better than both of those models too. A few all-electric sedans around this price are available too, including the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.