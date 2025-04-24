The Slate Auto $20,000 Electric Truck Has Huge Potential but Many Unknowns

The gray truck you see in this photo is exactly how each and every one built will roll off the factory floor. The company refers to this as “the blank slate,” providing customers a bare-bones truck that they can do just about anything to. Wrap it purple? Sure. Add in a holder for your tablet and some speakers? No problem. There’s even a kit available to convert the truck into a two-row SUV (pictured below). Slate says that there will be over 100 options available in the configurator when the truck launches, with many more to follow down the line.

Slate mini truck range and power

Standard is a 52.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack that powers a single electric motor on the rear axle. The company is targeting a range of 150 miles and says the truck is good for 201 horsepower. One Slate employee provided a 0-60 mph time of roughly 8 seconds but said that could be subject to change once they’re further into testing and validation.

But like everything else with Slate, even the range is configurable for the consumer. There’s an optional 84.3-kWh pack that targets a more impressive 230 miles of range. That figure is lacking compared to the absolute majority of EVs on sale today, and that's one of Slate’s biggest hills to climb. Most consumers would sneeze at these range estimates, but then again, they also haven’t been met with a new EV that costs so little.

I asked how much some of these upgrades cost — the bigger battery, the SUV conversion, the paint wraps, and so on — and I received the same blanket response that the company isn’t ready to talk specifics on price just yet. That said, I was told that “you need to try really hard to double the truck’s $20,000 price tag.” It’s more likely to see trucks in the mid-to-high $20,000s, depending on how crazy you go with options.

Because all of the trucks will be built as “blank slates” when they leave the production facility, installing the options looks a little different than usual. You the customer can have your accessories delivered to your home for a DIY installation to save a little money, or you can pay to have your truck shipped to a facility prior to delivery where a professional will install everything for you.