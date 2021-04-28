What is the Porsche Taycan?

The Porsche Taycan is a luxury electric sedan and the brand's first electric vehicle. The 2021 Taycan is our top pick in the class, followed by the Tesla Model 3 and Model S, respectively. Our editors are impressed by the Taycan's ability to operate comfortably as a daily driver and deliver world-beating performance with the press of a button. When it comes to range, the EPA estimates the base-model Taycan can go about 200 miles while the larger-battery model can cover up to about 227 miles. And in our experience, we've been able to drive significantly farther than the EPA estimates.

Since the Taycan just hit the market in 2020, we don't anticipate any significant changes for 2022. The most notable upgrade for the 2021 model year is the Taycan Cross Turismo. It is a wagon-style hatchback with more cargo space and slightly higher ground clearance for some light off-road capability.