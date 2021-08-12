What is the Polestar 2?

The 2022 Polestar 2 is the second vehicle to debut under Volvo's Polestar brand — a division that prioritizes electrified performance. The Polestar 1 is an exotic plug-in hybrid sport coupe, while the Polestar 2 is a more mainstream sedan-like hatchback solely powered by batteries. We think the Polestar 2 is one of the finest luxury EVs on the road today, but the 2021 debut model was only available in a single, pricey version called the Launch Edition. The lineup expands in 2022 to include a more wallet-friendly single-motor variant, plus a reconfigured trim structure for the dual-motor model that allows for a greater level of customization.

The new entry-level Polestar 2 utilizes a single electric motor. It sends 231 horsepower through the front wheels and can run from 0 to 60 mph in a modest 7.1 seconds. The returning dual-motor setup continues to send 408 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels, which yields a 0-60 sprint time of 4.3, according to Edmunds' performance testing data. Estimated range for the single-motor version is 265 miles, while the dual-motor variant is 249 miles on a full charge — an increase of 16 miles compared to last year's model. There are also a number of packages and stand-alone options to outfit the Polestar 2 with even more features.