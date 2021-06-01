Step up to the M50 and you'll get a dual-motor powertrain. This has an additional front-mounted electric motor that provides extra power as well as all-wheel-drive traction. The combined motor output for the M50 is 469 hp and 538 lb-ft under normal circumstances. Select the Sport Boost drive mode and output increases to 536 hp and 586 lb-ft for about 10 seconds. Other upgrades for this performance-oriented model include a sport suspension with adaptive dampers (to further enhance handling and ride comfort), upgraded brakes and 19-inch wheels.

So far we've only driven the M50 version. It certainly lives up to BMW's performance claims. Acceleration comes as an uninterrupted force-of-nature waterfall. Departure from rest is slingshot. Passing ability verges on the brutal. Unlike in some EVs, the acceleration remains astoundingly vivid even at high speed. Indeed, in launch control mode, BMW says the i4 can maintain its full output of 536 hp all the way to the limited top speed of 140 mph.

We haven't tested the i4 M50 at our test track yet, but BMW says it can launch from 0 to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds. That's a bit slower than the last Tesla Model 3 Performance we tested (3.3 seconds) but quicker than a Polestar 2 (4.3 seconds) or a base Porsche Taycan (a claimed 5.1 seconds).

If there's a typical complaint about EVs from a performance standpoint, it's that they don't make cool noises. BMW has at least considered this for the i4. It has a switchable function that creates a synthesized sound through the car's speakers that rises and falls in pitch and tone and volume, depending on your accelerator position and car speed. It's fair to call it a soundtrack, as it was "composed" by Oscar-winning soundtrack maestro Hans Zimmer. In the Sport Boost mode, it intensifies to dominate the interior. It's quite a surprise to roll down a window and find the car's motors are near silent outside.

For more typical driving, the i4 has a regular D drive mode as well as a B mode that engages maximum brake regeneration when you lift off the accelerator pedal. This is for one-pedal driving, which is common among EVs and allows you to come to a complete stop without having to touch the brake pedal.

Unfortunately, we found it difficult to drive smoothly in B mode. Because the two motors are capable of such strong regeneration as well as all that acceleration, this mode gives the accelerator pedal too much to do. There simply isn't enough travel to mete out the precise acceleration or deceleration you want. It's easier to drive smoothly using the traditional brake pedal, even if it too is a bit twitchy. But the good news is that you're not losing out on any efficiency — the i4's brake pedal starts with regenerative braking and doesn't use friction until it has used all the available regeneration.

Around turns, the i4 M50's steering is quick and beautifully accurate. Sadly there's little authentic road feel coming through the steering, but that's a deficit common to all electric rivals. Cornering grip is immense, and the electronic safety systems subtly cut power if you accelerate too hard in a curve. That said, we do think the M50's cornering behavior isn't quite as engaging as it could be. Perhaps the lighter (but less powerful) rear-drive eDrive40 will be the one to feel more like a classic BMW sport sedan.