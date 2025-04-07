2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Tested: Jeep's First EV Isn't Very Good

Roasting rubber

Despite weighing in at 5,736 pounds, the Wagoneer S is a genuinely quick machine. It clocked a 3.6-second 0-60 mph run and flew through the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds at 121.4 mph. That's only a tenth slower to 60 than the new all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona. The Jeep actually beats the Dodge to the quarter-mile mark by a tenth of a second. There's no technique either; just point the wheel forward and mash the throttle. The front tires will light up and spin for probably 90 feet, but it's the only way to launch.

Acceleration is impressive, but I wasn't as thrilled with the Jeep's braking and handling performance. My best panic stop from 60 mph was 136 feet, and performance only got worse as the brakes and tires absorbed heat. The Wagoneer S can hide its mass while accelerating, but it doesn't do quite as good a job while stopping or turning. There's a lot of brake dive as the nose dips forward, and the whole vehicle feels a bit loose.

Likewise, the handling is vague. In fast corners, the Wagoneer S leans heavily. The electric motors don't seem to talk to each other very well, giving the Jeep some odd handling characteristics. Sometimes the front end wants to push wide. Sometimes it's the rear that wants to come around. It's not very confidence-inspiring and not very fun.

While the Jeep Wagoneer S is launching with an electric powertrain, the company's made no secret that a gas-powered version is coming. If you like what you see, wait for that one. The EV isn't ready for prime time yet.