- This is the first all-electric Jeep sold in America.
- Powerful electric motors make for very quick acceleration.
- The Wagoneer S fell short of its EPA estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test, driving 276 miles on a single charge.
2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Tested: Jeep's First EV Isn't Very Good
This is not the Jeep EV we were hoping for
I had high hopes for the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S when it first debuted, but my first experience behind the wheel left me feeling cold. There was a lot to like, especially inside the cabin, but the driving experience wasn't exactly on the same level as other electric SUVs. I was hoping the story would be a bit different the second time around, but after spending some time with the Wagoneer S back home on more familiar pavement, it seems the song remains the same.
Falling short of the mark
The Wagoneer S is available in two trim levels. The Limited trim starts at $66,995, while Launch Editions like our test car start at $71,995. Two electric motors — one at each axle — make a combined 500 horsepower and 524 lb-ft in the Limited and 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque in the Launch Edition. They also give the Wagoneer S all-wheel drive. Those motors are fed by a 100.5-kWh battery pack, which provides up to 303 miles of range. Well, 303 miles of estimated range.
Every EV that comes through our garage goes through the same testing, and if you look at the leaderboard, you'll see that the majority of EVs meet or exceed their EPA estimates. That wasn't the case with the Wagoneer S Launch Edition. It drove 276 miles on a single charge over a cool and cloudy 59-degree day. We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, as opposed to just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph. Drivers stay within 5 mph of posted speed limits and use a Racelogic VBOX to validate the distance traveled.
Efficiency was off the mark, too, which is no surprise given that the Wagoneer S fell short of its range estimate. We measured consumption at 37.6 kWh per 100 miles, worse than the 35 kWh/100 mile estimate. Unlike with fuel economy, lower figures are better for consumption.
Roasting rubber
Despite weighing in at 5,736 pounds, the Wagoneer S is a genuinely quick machine. It clocked a 3.6-second 0-60 mph run and flew through the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds at 121.4 mph. That's only a tenth slower to 60 than the new all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona. The Jeep actually beats the Dodge to the quarter-mile mark by a tenth of a second. There's no technique either; just point the wheel forward and mash the throttle. The front tires will light up and spin for probably 90 feet, but it's the only way to launch.
Acceleration is impressive, but I wasn't as thrilled with the Jeep's braking and handling performance. My best panic stop from 60 mph was 136 feet, and performance only got worse as the brakes and tires absorbed heat. The Wagoneer S can hide its mass while accelerating, but it doesn't do quite as good a job while stopping or turning. There's a lot of brake dive as the nose dips forward, and the whole vehicle feels a bit loose.
Likewise, the handling is vague. In fast corners, the Wagoneer S leans heavily. The electric motors don't seem to talk to each other very well, giving the Jeep some odd handling characteristics. Sometimes the front end wants to push wide. Sometimes it's the rear that wants to come around. It's not very confidence-inspiring and not very fun.
While the Jeep Wagoneer S is launching with an electric powertrain, the company's made no secret that a gas-powered version is coming. If you like what you see, wait for that one. The EV isn't ready for prime time yet.
2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition
Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition
Edmunds test results
Power
600 hp
Torque
617 lb-ft
Weight
5,736 lbs
Range (EPA estimate)
303 miles
Range (as tested)
276 miles
Consumption (EPA estimate)
35 kWh/100 mi
Consumption (as tested)
37.6 kWh/100 mi
0-60 mph
3.6 seconds
Quarter mile
11.5 seconds @ 121.4 mph
Braking (60-0 mph)
136 ft
Lateral grip
0.81 g