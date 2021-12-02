Our verdict 8.3 / 10

The Cross Turismo is the wagon-like version of Taycan. It provides more cargo room and passenger space with no perceptible trade-off in the driving experience. It manages to deliver incredible comfort and effortless driving one moment and then, with the twist of a knob, world-beating performance the next. And with added ground clearance, the Cross Turismo is made to get a little dirty should you run out of paved roads to explore. However, the Taycan is not cheap, and the Cross Turismo is even less cheap.

How does the Taycan Cross Turismo drive? 9.0

The Taycan Cross Turismo weighs a little more than the equivalent Taycan sedan and rides a bit higher. So what's the performance trade-off? Turns out, virtually nothing. We tested a Cross Turismo 4S, and it accelerated just as quickly — 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds — as a Taycan 4S sedan we also tested.



Braking performance is just as impressive. In our testing the Cross Turismo, which had the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, hauled up from 60 mph in just 100 feet, which is one of the shortest distances we've recorded for an EV. The brake pedal also makes it easy to stop smoothly in city traffic.



Around turns, the Cross Turismo handles just as well as the Taycan sedan. There's the effortless balance and feel of a rear-wheel-drive sports car, but with ridiculous amounts of traction and thrust exiting corners of an all-wheel-drive EV. Credit goes to some of Porsche's clever (and optional) systems at work here, such as rear-wheel steering and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control.



The Cross Turismo is also an excellent casual cruiser. The only demerit is the lack of strong regenerative braking. Many EVs provide enough regen when you lift off the accelerator that you often don't need to touch the brake pedal to come to a full stop, but not so in the Taycan.

How comfortable is the Taycan Cross Turismo? 8.5

The front seats are cushy but not enveloping. You'll want to get the sport seats for a suitable enough amount of lateral bolstering to help keep you in place for enthusiastic cornering. Still, we managed seven hours behind the wheel in a day without feeling completely beat-up, so that says a lot. The rear seats aren't nearly as comfortable because of their overly prominent lumbar support, tight toe room and a slightly elevated floor height.



Ride comfort, on the other hand, is incredible. The Cross Turismo rides a bit higher than the sedan and has slightly softer suspension tuning. That combo simply makes road imperfections disappear from underneath you. This is one of the most comfortable rides we've experienced. It's also complemented by a very quiet cabin. And it's not just the absence of engine noise that's impressive but also the car's insulation from outside noise in general.



Our single biggest issue here remains the overcomplicated climate control system, particularly the virtual vent controls. There's a bit of a lag time when you adjust the vent position, and it's quite distracting if you're on the go. Thankfully, the air conditioning system is pretty effective when you set it to its auto mode.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Taycan Cross Turismo touchscreen interface is good but not perfect. The lower touchscreen controls the climate settings and can also be used to navigate the upper touchscreen through its virtual touchpad and shortcut buttons. Like other touchscreens, the Taycan's is prone to smudges, though thankfully they are only noticeable when the system is off. If you're not open to taking some time to learn new things, you'll probably hate this interface.



When it comes to getting in and out, the Cross Turismo is better than the Taycan sedan because of its slightly higher ride height and extended roofline. This is especially true for rear passengers since head clearance is much improved. There's lots of space up front, but the rear seat is small and lacks suitable toe space under the front seats.



The Cross Turismo's larger rear window does help improve rearward visibility. And it's even better out front thanks to the thin windshield pillars and door-mounted mirrors. The worst part of visibility is the reverse camera and its wide, distorted fish-eye lens perspective.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The optional Bose surround-sound system delivers punchy sound with impressive clarity, even when it's cranked up to irresponsible volumes. The nav system is easy to learn on the fly and has the ability to display various map views within the gauge cluster. Apple CarPlay (with wireless connectivity) smartphone integration comes standard, though we experienced some connection issues with CarPlay during our testing. 2022 Taycans also get Android Auto.



Many common advanced driving aids, including adaptive cruise control, are optional. While adaptive cruise worked pretty well on our test car, the lane keeping assist system could be overbearing at times. The optional surround-view camera system is excellent and works well in combination with the parking sensors to make parking in tight spots easy.

How’s the storage? 8.0

Porsche says the Cross Turismo offers 15.8 cubic feet behind the rear seats, versus 14.3 cubes in the Taycan sedan. But the real-world difference seems much greater than that. The hatchback also provides much easier access to the stuff that's farther inside. There's underfloor storage that helps, and the rear seats split 40/20/40 and fold down flat, lending some needed cargo flexibility. The front trunk offers an additional 2.9 cubic feet of storage and can fit a small roll-on luggage bag.



There's slightly better interior storage than what most luxury sedans provide. The armrest bin is modestly sized, but a cubby beneath the lower touchscreen can store things such as sunglasses or even a small handbag. The door pockets will hold a couple of water bottles, but the glovebox won't hold much beyond the owner's manual.



Got kids? The Taycan's child safety seat anchors are easy to locate, though the tilt of the rear seat bottom is steep, so proper adjustment of your child safety seat's base might be tricky. Installing a rear-facing seat will be a squeeze unless you slide the front seats up.

How economical is the Taycan Cross Turismo? 7.0

The EPA estimates that a Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, which comes with the larger Performance Battery Plus, has a range of 215 miles on a full charge. The EPA also estimates that it'll use 45 kWh of electricity per 100 miles driven. (Note this rating is for a vehicle on the standard 20-inch wheels and tires with standard brakes. Our tester had larger 21-inch wheels and lightweight carbon-ceramic brakes, which would likely get a slightly different EPA estimate.)



On the whole, the EPA's estimate for the Taycan's consumption is average for a luxury EV. For example, the Tesla Model S Long Range uses an EPA-estimated 28 kWh/100 miles and the Audi e-tron uses 43 kWh/100 miles. Remember that the lower the kWh figure, the more efficient the vehicle is.



In Edmunds' real-world range testing, the Cross Turismo went a total of 250 miles on a single charge while consuming 39.2 kWh/100 miles. This is probably the greatest disparity between the Cross Turismo and the Taycan 4S sedan we tested. That 4S sedan, which was on 20-inch wheels, went a total of 323 miles on a single charge, consuming only 32.3 kWh/100 miles.

Is the Taycan Cross Turismo a good value? 7.5

The Taycan is at the high end of the EV price spectrum. The Cross Turismo is even a bit more premium as all U.S.-bound models come standard with all-wheel drive, the larger Performance Plus battery, an adjustable air suspension and a panoramic glass roof. That said, the Cross Turismo is comparably priced to the least expensive Tesla Model S you can buy, and it also qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit.



No Taycan owner will have to worry about questionable build quality or glitchy firmware updates. And beyond the software and electronics, Porsche has a way with interiors and the tactile feel of switches and buttons, or at least the few of them that haven't migrated to the touchscreen menus.



Warranty coverage and roadside assistance for Taycan are pretty standard for the luxury class. But an onboard charger and 240-volt charge cord, assuming you have a simple matching socket installed, can save you from purchasing an entire home charging station. You'll also benefit from three years of charging at Electrify America stations, where your first 30 minutes of each visit are free (sufficient for charging to 80% battery capacity in the right conditions).

Wildcard 9.5