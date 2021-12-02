2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
MSRP range: $93,700 - $187,600
2022 Porsche Taycan video
2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2022
The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche's first EV, is a sporty luxury electric car and the winner of the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV award for 2022. We've been a fan of the Taycan since its debut, and the Cross Turismo only adds to our affection. The 2022 Taycan delivers a comfortable ride and a modern interior, and the extra cargo space and rear headroom that come with the Cross Turismo give it a family-friendly feel. Add in its impressive EV range and you've got the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV for 2022, the 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Taycan a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Taycan both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.3 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Taycan ranges from 17.2 to 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Taycan. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Porsche Taycan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Porsche Taycan:
- New performance-focused GTS trim slots between Taycan 4S and Turbo
- Updated infotainment system now includes Android Auto
- New automated Remote Park Assist option
- Taycan now available with Porsche's custom paint-to-sample program
- Part of the first Taycan generation introduced in 2020
Is the Porsche Taycan reliable?
To determine whether the Porsche Taycan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Taycan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Taycan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Porsche Taycan a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Porsche Taycan is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Taycan and gave it a 8.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Taycan is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Porsche Taycan?
The least-expensive 2022 Porsche Taycan is the 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $93,700.
Other versions include:
- Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $153,500
- 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $93,700
- 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $110,300
- Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $187,600
What are the different models of Porsche Taycan?
If you're interested in the Porsche Taycan, the next question is, which Taycan model is right for you? Taycan variants include Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), and Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). For a full list of Taycan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2010
- Used Chrysler 200 2005
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2016
- Used Pontiac G6 For Sale
- Used INFINITI Q60 2012 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2004
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- Audi TT 2021
- 2021 RS 6
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Volvo V60 2021
- Audi RS 5 2021
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Convertibles
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2022
- 2021 Corvette
- 2022 Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2021
- 2022 Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Mustang Mach-E
- Toyota Prius 2022
- Subaru Impreza 2022
- Nissan LEAF 2022
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2022
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Decatur Ga
- Volkswagen Jetta 2000 Diesel Features Specs
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
- Ford Escort 1991 Wagon Features Specs
- Isuzu Rodeo 2000 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Hyundai Venue in San Jose, CA
- Used Audi S3 in Missouri City, TX
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Lakewood, CA
- Used Jeep Wagoneer in Daytona Beach, FL
- Used Buick Regal in Manteca, CA
- Used Nissan Sentra in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used Ford E-Series-Van in Hamilton, OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Denton, TX
- Used BMW 6-Series in Castle Rock, CO
- Used Infiniti Ex in Portland, OR
- Used Bentley Continental-Gt in Bolingbrook, IL
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used Toyota Rav4-Hybrid in Wyoming, MI
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Brownsville, TX
- Used Volvo V90-Cross-Country in Boynton Beach, FL
- Used Volvo XC90 in Hesperia, CA
- Used Dodge Dart in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Audi RS-7 in Lawrence, MA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Classic in Rockville, MD
- Used Land-Rover Discovery in Conroe, TX
- Used Toyota Prius-V in Tulare, CA