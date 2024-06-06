The Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV launched in 2022, and they quickly impressed with their performance, electric range and excellent utility. The work at Rivian has only ramped up since; the automaker recently announced the introduction of two smaller SUVs, the R2 and R3. Those new models are still in development, but in the meantime, Rivian brought some major updates to the R1 twins for the 2025 model year.

There are a few design tweaks here and there, but the R1 generally looks the same as before. Most of the changes are found underneath the skin, or at least not immediately obvious at first glance. The available batteries and entire electronics systems have been updated, promising better efficiency and more electric range. A new three-motor model joins the dual-motor and four-motor R1s, and there are some changes to the suspension for better ride and handling. Updates to the tech and driver aids round out the tweaks.

The R1 has been one of Edmunds' favorite EVs since it debuted. We added an R1T Quad-Motor to our long-term fleet not long after it launched. We've put nearly 30,000 miles on the truck since it landed in our garage, so we have plenty of seat time in the current model. That gave us tons of context for when we drove the updated R1 both on- and off-road outside of Seattle earlier this month.