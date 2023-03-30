These Are the Fastest-Charging Electric Cars on Sale Right Now

The 235-240 kW Club

All Hyundai and Kia EVs that are built on the automakers' E-GMP platform — namely, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 — share a peak charge rate of 235 kW. The Genesis G80 Electrified is an outlier, as it's built on a different platform and features a slightly bigger battery. It can charge just a bit more quickly, at a 240-kW peak rate.

Genesis G80 Electrified

Genesis G80 Electrified The G80 Electrified isn't based on the E-GMP architecture, but it still has an 800-volt architecture that enables it to charge from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes, according to Genesis. We like this electric take on the G80, which is a great sedan whether it has an engine or not. It also costs less than other offerings in its class and feels just as luxurious and comfortable on the inside. Among its compromises are a rear seat that doesn't fold flat and a ride that's just a little too firm for a car of this type. Usable battery capacity: 82.5 kWh

Range: 282 miles

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 The Ioniq 5 is a superlative-laden EV, and its 800-volt architecture means that, in addition to providing more than 300 miles of range in some trims, it can also charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes when taking advantage of a fast charger. It also rides well, is pretty fun to drive, looks like something out of Blade Runner, and features a quiet and comfortable interior. Its minuscule front trunk, compromised rear visibility and lack of a rear wiper are among its few genuine faults. Usable battery capacity: 58-77.4 kWh

Range: 220-303 miles

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6 The Ioniq 6 is built on the same platform as the Ioniq 5, and as a result it shares that car's 800-volt architecture. But that's largely where the similarities end. The 6 is a sedan and doesn't have the 5's cargo space or interior volume, but it does boast better range figures across the board and features the 5's quick charging times, too. However, space in the back seat is a little cramped in the 6, and while we think the Ioniq 5's design is a big win, the 6's looks might not be for everyone. Usable battery capacity: 74 kWh

Range: 270-361 miles

Kia EV6

Kia EV6 The Kia EV6 does a lot of things right. It's more fun to drive than EVs of this type tend to be, and it has a powerful GT variant that delivers stellar performance for something so big and heavy. We also like its interior space, and we appreciate that it's substantially different from the Ioniq 5 and comes packed to the gills with standard equipment. That said, it suffers from poor outward visibility, subpar in-cabin storage and driver aids that aren't as straightforward as some rival systems. Usable battery capacity: 74 kWh

Range: 232-310 miles

Genesis GV60