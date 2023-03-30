These Are the Fastest-Charging Electric Cars on Sale Right Now
By Nick Yekikian | March 30th, 2023
There are a lot of EVs coming out right now, to put it mildly. From trucks to SUVs to sedans, and even a coupe (the Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore being the only two-door EV on sale as of this writing), there are plenty to choose from. But one factor that sets some EVs apart from others is charge speed. It dictates how long you'll be stationary on longer road trips — and it can curb or exacerbate range anxiety too.
If you want to get straight to the list of today's fastest-charging cars, you can do that here. But there are a few things you might want to know about fast charging first.
How fast charging works
As with all things EV, it starts with the battery. The lithium-ion batteries used in EVs store electricity in what's known as direct current (DC) — it quite literally means energy that's all flowing in the same direction. But Level 1 and Level 2 chargers output alternating current (AC). That's why every EV has a small onboard inverter that converts AC to DC; however, these "onboard chargers" are the limiting factor in how fast an EV can charge at Level 1 and Level 2 stations. A DC fast charger, on the other hand, does the AC-to-DC conversion itself and then bypasses the onboard charger with that direct current, enabling the EV to top up its battery without having to convert energy. This results in much shorter charging times, hence the moniker "DC fast charger." For more on fast charging and other technical subjects, see our comprehensive article on how electric cars work.
How we measure charging speed
While many variables affect how quickly an EV charges, the peak charge rate (also known as maximum charge speed) is a key metric that can help us rank EV charging speeds. It denotes the highest speed at which a vehicle can accept electricity while charging. Measured in kilowatts (kW), the peak charge rate enables us to determine how quickly a given EV can charge in ideal conditions.
Another way to rank how fast EVs charge is by looking at how many miles they can add per minute. We aren't using this methodology because these figures are calculated by automakers themselves and can be difficult if not impossible to verify in the real world. Ranking EVs by peak charge rate allows us to be more definitive, as there is little room for interpretation when it comes to a hard limit like this measurement. You can think of it as roughly analogous to the peak flow of a gas pump except there's far more variation in the EV world, as we shall soon see.
The 350-kW Club
GMC Hummer EV Truck
GMC Hummer EV Truck
Right now, just one EV on sale can take full advantage of the fastest chargers that are available to the public, and that's the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck. According to GMC, it can charge at a peak rate of 350 kW and add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. The Hummer EV truck also boasts incredible acceleration and extreme off-road prowess, although it's also hugely expensive and its small cargo bed limits utility. This 9,000-pound behemoth probably won't win any EV efficiency awards either.
Usable battery capacity: ~210 kWh
Range: 329 miles (GM est.)
The 300-kW Club
GMC Hummer EV SUV
GMC Hummer EV SUV
Interestingly, although it's based on the same platform, the GMC Hummer EV has a slightly lower max charge rate than the pickup truck version. Still, the Hummer EV SUV is one of two fast-charging cars as of this writing that can charge at 300 kW. Like the truck, the Hummer EV SUV has mega off-road prowess, and its removable roof panels are just cool. But it's also very pricey and a handful to maneuver in tight spots.
Usable battery capacity: 200 kWh (GM est.)
Range: 300 miles (GM est.)
Lucid Air
Lucid Air
The Lucid Air is the other fast-charging car that can charge at 300 kW. Lucid has also said that the Air can add as much as 300 miles of range in as few as 20 minutes, which seems almost too good to be true. The Air boasts excellent real-world range and supercar-like acceleration, but on the other hand, we've found its infotainment interface to be laggy and unintuitive. The fit and finish needs some work too. We should know — we bought one and we're driving it for a full year.
Usable battery capacity: 88-112 kWh
Range: 384-520 miles
The 270-kW Club
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT
The Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan both have a max charge rate of 270 kW, which makes sense given that the cars are built on the same 800-volt architecture and share a platform. As a result, both Audi and Porsche say that these sleek sedans can go from 5% charge to 80% in less than 23 minutes. Both drive well and deliver stunning performance (especially in their sportier trims), but they also share a lack of rear legroom and small door openings that could make getting in and out difficult.
Usable battery capacity: 71-83.7 kWh (Taycan), 83.7 kWh (e-tron GT)
Range: 206-236 miles (Taycan), 238 miles (e-tron GT)
Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore
Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore
The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, noted at the outset as the only new two-door EV as of this writing, can also charge at 270 kW, and Maserati says it can add 100 kilometers (62 miles) of range in just five minutes on a fast charger. Although the Folgore will remain just a dream for most shoppers, we've driven it and can report that it's both breathtakingly fast and surprisingly athletic through the bends. If Italian exotics are within your reach, the Folgore is a compelling electron-powered option.
Usable battery capacity: 92.5 kWh
Range: 250-300 miles (Maserati est.)
The 250-kW Club
Tesla's vaunted charging network makes its owners' charging habits relatively predictable. Teslas use a proprietary charge port, so Tesla drivers typically only charge at home, at Tesla Destination Charging locations and at Superchargers. A Tesla Supercharger can charge at up to 250 kW, which is also the maximum amount of charge a Tesla can accept. Tesla is said to be working on upgrading 350-kW chargers, though it's unclear if the current crop of Teslas can take advantage of those higher charge rates. The Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X all fall into this category.
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 boasts excellent range for a small car and is downright quick in Performance trim. Its comfortable cabin is also light and airy. That said, we don't like that Tesla refuses to integrate apps like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the lack of an instrument binnacle means you're completely reliant on the center screen for all of the car's information, which can be distracting.
Usable battery capacity: 57.5-75 kWh
Range: 272-358 miles
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
The Model Y features a lot of the same pros and cons as its smaller sibling, the 3. The major difference is that the Model Y boasts far more space both inside the cabin and in the cargo hold area. We also want Tesla to offer a less expensive base Model Y that delivers sufficient range.
Usable battery capacity: 75 kWh
Range: 279-330 miles
Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S
Tesla's first mainstream car, the Model S, is still one of the best electric sedans you can buy, and recent price cuts have made it more attainable. It's quick no matter which trim you opt for, and its EPA range estimate can top the 400-mile mark. That said, its interior still lags behind some similarly priced rivals, its architecture is now more than a decade old, and with just a few paint colors on offer, it's difficult to really stand apart from the crowd.
Usable battery capacity: 95 kWh
Range: 348-405 miles
Tesla Model X
Tesla Model X
The Model X is Tesla's biggest car on sale, and it also can seat up to seven people — something very few EVs on the market offer. It also boasts excellent range and quick acceleration for something so large, but in our long-term test of a Model X we noted that its rear falcon-wing doors are finicky and not entirely useful, its interior quality isn't quite up to the standard set by some rivals, and its massive windshield means the cabin can get very hot very quickly.
Usable battery capacity: 95 kWh
Range: 311-348 miles
The 235-240 kW Club
All Hyundai and Kia EVs that are built on the automakers' E-GMP platform — namely, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 — share a peak charge rate of 235 kW. The Genesis G80 Electrified is an outlier, as it's built on a different platform and features a slightly bigger battery. It can charge just a bit more quickly, at a 240-kW peak rate.
Genesis G80 Electrified
Genesis G80 Electrified
The G80 Electrified isn't based on the E-GMP architecture, but it still has an 800-volt architecture that enables it to charge from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes, according to Genesis. We like this electric take on the G80, which is a great sedan whether it has an engine or not. It also costs less than other offerings in its class and feels just as luxurious and comfortable on the inside. Among its compromises are a rear seat that doesn't fold flat and a ride that's just a little too firm for a car of this type.
Usable battery capacity: 82.5 kWh
Range: 282 miles
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 is a superlative-laden EV, and its 800-volt architecture means that, in addition to providing more than 300 miles of range in some trims, it can also charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes when taking advantage of a fast charger. It also rides well, is pretty fun to drive, looks like something out of Blade Runner, and features a quiet and comfortable interior. Its minuscule front trunk, compromised rear visibility and lack of a rear wiper are among its few genuine faults.
Usable battery capacity: 58-77.4 kWh
Range: 220-303 miles
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6
The Ioniq 6 is built on the same platform as the Ioniq 5, and as a result it shares that car's 800-volt architecture. But that's largely where the similarities end. The 6 is a sedan and doesn't have the 5's cargo space or interior volume, but it does boast better range figures across the board and features the 5's quick charging times, too. However, space in the back seat is a little cramped in the 6, and while we think the Ioniq 5's design is a big win, the 6's looks might not be for everyone.
Usable battery capacity: 74 kWh
Range: 270-361 miles
Kia EV6
Kia EV6
The Kia EV6 does a lot of things right. It's more fun to drive than EVs of this type tend to be, and it has a powerful GT variant that delivers stellar performance for something so big and heavy. We also like its interior space, and we appreciate that it's substantially different from the Ioniq 5 and comes packed to the gills with standard equipment. That said, it suffers from poor outward visibility, subpar in-cabin storage and driver aids that aren't as straightforward as some rival systems.
Usable battery capacity: 74 kWh
Range: 232-310 miles
Genesis GV60
Genesis GV60
The GV60 is the brand's first dedicated electric car, and it too is based on the Hyundai Group's E-GMP car platform. It offers a design language all its own and far more luxury than its E-GMP platform mates from Hyundai and Kia. It also packs in a ton of standard features and its performance trim is both quick and fun to drive. We did hope for more range from Genesis' first from-the-ground-up EV, however. And some of its features, such as the fingerprint reader, strike us as gimmicky add-ons that such a fundamentally good car doesn't need.
Usable battery capacity: 72.6 kWh
Range: 235-248 miles
The 220-kW Club
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T
The R1T was the first electric pickup truck to make it to market, and it's one of the most capable do-it-all machines out there. It's competent off-road, comfortable enough to drive every day, and shockingly quick. We also like its distinctive styling and clever storage solutions. It could use a snappier tech interface and allow for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, but these are small gripes that don't detract from what is a great package overall.
Usable battery capacity: 95 kWh-170 kWh
Range: 289-328 miles
Rivian R1S
Rivian R1S
The R1S is, literally, the SUV version of the R1T. That means everything that's great about the truck carries over, save for the lack of the neat storage tunnel that sits between the passenger compartment and the truck bed. Our gripes with the truck's software carry over, too, but if you need to carry more people than cargo, this is the Rivian for you.
Usable battery capacity: 95 kWh-170 kWh
Range: 289-321 miles
The 200-kW Club
BMW i4
BMW i4
The BMW i4 is BMW's first dedicated electric sedan and it can charge at a rate of up to 200 kW. BMW says the i4 eDrive40 can add 108 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging, while the more powerful i4 M50 can add 97 miles in 10 minutes. That's not bad, but it still lags behind a number of other EVs currently out there. We also happen to think that the i4 isn't imbued with the same blend of Bavarian herbs and spices that makes many gas-powered BMWs so engaging to drive. But it still features a quiet and well-appointed cabin, and it handily beat its EPA-estimated range in our own real-world range test.
Usable battery capacity: 66-81.5 kWh
Range: 227-301 miles
Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan
Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is Mercedes' luxury EV sedan and it, too, can charge at 200 kW. Mercedes says it can charge from 10% to 80% capacity in 31 minutes. There are some issues with the EQS, however. For one, the extensive technology inside the cabin can be distracting to use, especially if you opt for the massive MBUX Hyperscreen. We also don't think the EQS rides as well as the current S-Class, with a lack of body control leading to a porpoising sensation as it struggles to settle down on imperfect surfaces.
Usable battery capacity: 90-107.8 kWh
Range: 277-350 miles
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV can also charge at 200 kW and, like the sedan, it will fill from 10% to 80% capacity in 31 minutes. Think of the EQS SUV as, well, exactly that. Its interior layout is largely the same as the EQS sedan's and it features the same tech. The biggest difference is how much more space you get inside and how much range is lost in the SUV body. While head- and legroom are plentiful, the SUV isn't the range champion the sedan is and will only do 305 miles on a full charge at most. That aside, it's a luxurious and graceful way to get around and easily earns its three-pointed star.
Usable battery capacity: 107.8 kWh
Range: 285-305 miles
The Under 200-kW Club
BMW iX, BMW i7: 195-kW peak charge rate
Cadillac Lyriq: 190-kW peak charge rate
Mercedes EQE sedan: 170-kW peak charge rate
Ford F-150 Lightning: 155-kW peak charge rate
Charging infrastructure
According to the White House, there are more than 130,000 charging stations across the country right now. However, not all of them are fast chargers. The current administration has promised that it will up that number to 500,000 public chargers by 2030, and the effort includes cooperation from Ford, EVgo, ChargePoint, Tesla, Electrify America and even Starbucks. The chargers will be built in town centers and along highway corridors all across the country in an effort to make public charging easier and more accessible as EVs grow in popularity. Tesla has already started the process by opening up some of its Supercharger network to other EVs, and the company plans to make 7,500 chargers available to other EVs by the end of 2024. So while charging in a public setting might not be perfectly convenient right now, more places to charge up are coming in the near future.
How much does fast charging cost?
A number of factors determine how much you'll pay to fill your EV with electricity when you get to a fast charger. Your location, the station itself and the provider (where it's Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo or any other network provider) all determine how much you'll pay when charging. Resources like PlugShare can help you determine how much you'll pay at a charging station in your area. In Los Angeles, for example, prices at fast-charging stations can range from 31 to 59 cents per kilowatt-hour. As a result, there is no simple way to know how much charging your EV at a fast-charging station will cost because of how widely prices vary, whether the station charges you for time spent or how much power you use and whether your car comes with free charging or not. As for the EVs that come with free charging for new buyers, we've assembled a list of those here.
If you want to know how much charging at home will cost, despite its slower speed, you can check out our complete guide to that here.
Electric vehicle stories
