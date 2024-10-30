- We recently added a 2024 Porsche Macan 4 Electric to the Edmunds long-term test fleet.
- The Macan recently aced the Edmunds EV Range Test, but now it's time to put it through the Edmunds EV Charging Test.
- The results are in, and we're impressed.
Edmunds Tested: The Porsche Macan EV Boasts Serious Charging Power
We put our new Porsche Macan EV through the Edmunds EV Charging Test, and the results are impressive
The Porsche Macan EV managed to exceed our lofty expectations in the Edmunds EV Charging Test, adding kilowatts more quickly than most other vehicles we've tested. Combine that with the Macan's overall efficiency, and you've got an SUV that adds 100 miles of range to its battery pack quicker than all but three vehicles we've put to the test.
Maximum power
The Macan 4 Electric has a usable battery capacity of 95 kWh, and Porsche cites a maximum charging power of 270 kW. In our testing, we found the Porsche Macan EV charged at a maximum of 285 kW. That's 5.6% higher than Porsche's estimate and is the single highest rate we've encountered in our testing.
We performed a few charging sessions and found the Macan charged fastest when it was on the cooler end of its optimal charging temperature window. This window changes with respect to various conditions including ambient temperature, state of charge, etc.
That's all well and good, but what does that mean for how quickly you can add miles back to your range counter?
The Macan is efficient too
The Macan EV consumed 29.2 kWh per 100 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test. That's impressive but not chart-topping. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has top honors on our leaderboard, consuming 24.2 kWh per 100 miles. But the Macan is right in line with the Ford Mustang Mach-E (28.9 kWh/100 mi) and the Volkswagen ID 4 (29.3 kWh/100 mi).
How quickly you add miles back to your EV depends on two primary factors: how efficiently the vehicle spends its electricity and how quickly it can accept new energy. We've already established the Macan can take a lot of electricity in a hurry; combine that with its efficient ride and you've got a vehicle that can add 100 miles in 8 minutes and 23 seconds.
The only vehicles that have the ability to add 100 miles on average in less time in our testing are the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with rear-wheel drive (6 minutes, 55 seconds), the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with all-wheel drive (7 minutes, 51 seconds), and the Kia EV6 with rear-wheel drive (7 minutes, 48 seconds).
That puts the Macan in rarefied territory. It charges more quickly than its older sibling, the Porsche Taycan, thanks to its more impressive efficiency. The Taycan remains the leader in the clubhouse for average sustained power over the charging session at 223 kW, but the Macan isn't far behind at 209 kW.
To unlock this impressive charging speed, you'll of course need to use a high-powered EV charger like those found at some Electrify America and EVgo stations. These chargers have a total maximum output of 350 kW.
Preconditioning is key
Preconditioning your EV brings the battery to an ideal charging temperature while you drive to a high-speed charger, which can help you charge more quickly. The problem is there's only one way to precondition the Macan EV's battery: by setting a charging station as your final destination in the built-in navigation system.
That's fine if you're allowing the navigation system to find charging stations for you during a road trip. It adds a bit of unnecessary legwork, though, if you already know where you're going. The ability to turn on preconditioning would be a nice feature, though this work-around is far from a deal-breaker.
When you get to a charging station, keep in mind the Macan has two charging ports. The driver's side port accepts Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs for high-speed, or Level 3, charging and a J1772 Level 2 outlet. On the passenger's side is only a J1772 port, where you'll plug in for Level 2 (not high-speed) charging.
Our long-term Macan EV isn't cheap — it's nearly $100,000 as tested. But few electric vehicles will get you back on the road as quickly when it's time to stop and charge, and as far as luxury SUVs are concerned, no one charges better than the new Porsche Macan.
Jonathan Elfalan contributed to this report.