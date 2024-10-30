Edmunds Tested: The Porsche Macan EV Boasts Serious Charging Power

The Porsche Macan EV managed to exceed our lofty expectations in the Edmunds EV Charging Test, adding kilowatts more quickly than most other vehicles we've tested. Combine that with the Macan's overall efficiency, and you've got an SUV that adds 100 miles of range to its battery pack quicker than all but three vehicles we've put to the test.

Maximum power

The Macan 4 Electric has a usable battery capacity of 95 kWh, and Porsche cites a maximum charging power of 270 kW. In our testing, we found the Porsche Macan EV charged at a maximum of 285 kW. That's 5.6% higher than Porsche's estimate and is the single highest rate we've encountered in our testing.

We performed a few charging sessions and found the Macan charged fastest when it was on the cooler end of its optimal charging temperature window. This window changes with respect to various conditions including ambient temperature, state of charge, etc.

That's all well and good, but what does that mean for how quickly you can add miles back to your range counter?