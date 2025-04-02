- The Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan gets new exterior styling and small interior updates.
- An Ioniq 6 N Line model joins the lineup, with even more aggressive looks.
- A hardcore Ioniq 6 N will debut this summer.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Look: Somehow Even Sleeker
A sporty-looking N Line model joins the Ioniq 6 lineup
The super-svelte Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan is getting a few notable changes this year, including the addition of a sporty-ish N Line model. The updated Ioniq 6 makes its debut at the Seoul Mobility Show in South Korea this week, where Hyundai also teased the hotter Ioniq 6 N, coming this summer.
More curves, less wing
The 2026 Ioniq 6 has a taller, more shapely hood, as well as new headlights. Rather than single housings for the daytime running lights and low beams, the DRLs are now displayed in a thin horizontal line (as they are on a lot of other Hyundai products) while the headlights are housed separately, in the faux grille.
Hyundai opted to remove the Ioniq 6's large rear wing and instead integrated an extended ducktail spoiler into the bodywork. It's a cleaner look overall, though the upcoming Ioniq 6 N — which will be revealed in July — will still feature a prominent wing.
N and N Line
In addition to the Ioniq 6 N, Hyundai is adding an N Line model to the Ioniq 6 portfolio, which you can see at the top of this article. The front fascia is more aggressive, with larger air intakes. This version will have unique wheels and more liberal use of blacked-out elements. It's a cool look.
Minor interior updates
The biggest change to the Ioniq 6's cabin is a new three-spoke steering wheel. The climate control display is larger as well, and Hyundai says the center console's layout has been redesigned to make it a bit more functional.
Following its debut in Seoul this week, the updated Hyundai Ioniq 6 will start rolling out around the world. We'll have U.S.-specific pricing and details in the coming months.