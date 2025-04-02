2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Look: Somehow Even Sleeker

More curves, less wing

The 2026 Ioniq 6 has a taller, more shapely hood, as well as new headlights. Rather than single housings for the daytime running lights and low beams, the DRLs are now displayed in a thin horizontal line (as they are on a lot of other Hyundai products) while the headlights are housed separately, in the faux grille.

Hyundai opted to remove the Ioniq 6's large rear wing and instead integrated an extended ducktail spoiler into the bodywork. It's a cleaner look overall, though the upcoming Ioniq 6 N — which will be revealed in July — will still feature a prominent wing.

N and N Line

In addition to the Ioniq 6 N, Hyundai is adding an N Line model to the Ioniq 6 portfolio, which you can see at the top of this article. The front fascia is more aggressive, with larger air intakes. This version will have unique wheels and more liberal use of blacked-out elements. It's a cool look.