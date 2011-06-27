Estimated values
2009 Cadillac SRX V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,368
|$4,595
|$5,358
|Clean
|$3,177
|$4,328
|$5,033
|Average
|$2,794
|$3,795
|$4,383
|Rough
|$2,412
|$3,262
|$3,733
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac SRX V8 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,752
|$3,381
|$3,780
|Clean
|$2,596
|$3,185
|$3,551
|Average
|$2,283
|$2,793
|$3,092
|Rough
|$1,970
|$2,400
|$2,634