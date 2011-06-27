Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Torque254 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,460
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,460
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4250 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Black Cherry
  • Black Raven
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Ice
  • Blue Diamond Tricoat
  • Gold Mist
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,460
P255/60R17 105H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,460
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,460
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
