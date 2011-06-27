Used 2009 Cadillac SRX Consumer Reviews
Great Ride
I have never really been a Cadillac man before. I have always liked Ford over GM, but after test driving the SRX and Volvo XC90, there was only one choice. The SRX has a better fell to it. You can take it through corners and it will not scream at you, it asks for more.
Sleek, Spacious, SRX
My vehicle is a 2009 Cadillac SRX. It has everything you could think of. Navigation, moonroof, everything. It comes with an optional sport package, a very wise investment. It can come with a chrome mesh grille with special spoilers all over.
2009 Cadillac SRX .... last of the 1st generation!
If you are looking for comfortable, mid-sized+ SUV, that typically has had good care and prior ownership, I recommend the Cadillac SRX's of 2008-2009. Handling is very good, comfort is excellent, gas mileage is OK.
Great Ride
Comfortable good looking car. SUV BODY type Cadillac is bringing back in 2O17 because of customer demand.
Excellent car
Great car. The SRX drives very sporty, handles people and things well, and tows small trailer and boats nicely. Most comfortable car I have driven. Beats the imports hands down.
