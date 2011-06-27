Just purchased this car from it's original owner who kept it garaged and never driven in rain or snow. Picked it up for a song. $900. I thought I hit the lottery. The body is perfect with a couple small dings and scratches. But from sitting so long the pay off was not at all what I expected. Only 49K and had to replace the tranny costing $1800. Fixed the Cruise, blinker, A/C, Rear shocks are next and heater core is believed to be clogged. The performance and ride are tight and squeak free. She gets up and goes! I thought I was just going to do a little touch up work on the dings and all my money went into fixing the quirks. :(

