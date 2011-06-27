  1. Home
1990 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

1990 Highlights

Stronger 4.5-liter V8 installed under the hood. Suspension is upgraded. Onboard computer added. Driver airbag is standard. Rear defogger, heated outside mirrors, and illuminated entry system made standard. Styling is tweaked. STS gets dual exhaust system and firmer suspension.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Cadillac Seville.

5(33%)
4(59%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Only 49,000 Miles and...
Gene Fitchburg Ma.,10/20/2009
Just purchased this car from it's original owner who kept it garaged and never driven in rain or snow. Picked it up for a song. $900. I thought I hit the lottery. The body is perfect with a couple small dings and scratches. But from sitting so long the pay off was not at all what I expected. Only 49K and had to replace the tranny costing $1800. Fixed the Cruise, blinker, A/C, Rear shocks are next and heater core is believed to be clogged. The performance and ride are tight and squeak free. She gets up and goes! I thought I was just going to do a little touch up work on the dings and all my money went into fixing the quirks. :(
Nice Little Chariot with Good Quality Build
cadman,01/11/2007
The ride, handling, quietness and finesse of the Cadillac Seville are amazing. This is a quality vehicle. Use proper care and maintenance and it will treat you right. I have never had a problem with it.
The 1990 STS
Dave M.,03/10/2002
The 1990 STS continues Cadillac's commitment to excellence. Yet it departs from the "old-fogie" connotation of the Cadillac name. It has a spacious and comfortable interior, along with a sporty design on the outside. It drives very smoothly, and handles well. My car just turned 170,000 miles, and is still running strong. This is testament to the value of preventative maintnance, and the quality in manufacturing of Cadillac and GM automobiles.
Grand Dad's Caddy
jimS,05/09/2002
Seville was definitely THE car for my 94 year old grandfather when he bought it 9 years before he passed on at 103. This car is a bargain. In fact this car is a sleeper. Buy it for a song and sing all the way to the bank. And, it also holds its own at the country club and fancy restaurants. Very dignified. But otherwise, a big step up from buying a new XYZ for much more money. The "mature" drivers put only a very few gentle miles on these babies.
See all 12 reviews of the 1990 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 1990 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Cadillac Seville

Used 1990 Cadillac Seville Overview

The Used 1990 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and STS 4dr Sedan.

