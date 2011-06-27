I drove a 1998 SLS for six years. When it came time to replace it, I found that this last year model was selling at a bargain basement (think low level Hyundai Elantra) price. I am going on two years with it and the only problem I have had was a wind leak in the windshield which the Cadillac dealer fixed under factory warranty. It gets 26-28 MPG on the highway and about 20 around town. I use Pennzoil Synthetic oil and only change it when the onboard computer says to...around every 10,000 miles. I do not have to add oil between changes. It's not as quiet and cushy as my wife;s 2006 DTS, but neither is anything else I've ever driven.

