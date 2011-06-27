  1. Home
2004 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and smooth drivetrain, long list of standard features, excellent crash test scores, comfortable highway cruiser.
  • Doesn't hold its value as well as other luxury cars, front-drive layout limits maximum performance potential.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.

2004 Highlights

The STS has been dropped from the lineup in anticipation of the all-new version scheduled for release in mid-'04. The remaining SLS gets two new colors and a standard eight-speaker stereo with TheftLock.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Cadillac Seville.

5(79%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
19 reviews
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GREAT CAR FOR THE MONEY !!!
donbilly,12/08/2013
I have the 2004 cadillac sls and the car has giving me nothing but great service and even when there is a few times that the abs , brake and traction control light comes on.... the car has never fail to performe. This is a real plasure driving soecially in the highways gas economy is awesome and response on the engine is truly amaizing
powerful lux
gilla,08/02/2003
In July i bought a 2003 sls for my wife. This is the third cadilac that we have owned and i am still not disapointed. THe interior is wonderful and an upgrade from the last car i had ('96). The engine is still peppy and powerful as ever. I love that such a powerful engine comes standard. The reliability of this car is great also. The only problem is that once it hits 100,000 miles it gets the real problems. Up till then i love it.
A Used Car Bargain
Chuck W,12/07/2008
I drove a 1998 SLS for six years. When it came time to replace it, I found that this last year model was selling at a bargain basement (think low level Hyundai Elantra) price. I am going on two years with it and the only problem I have had was a wind leak in the windshield which the Cadillac dealer fixed under factory warranty. It gets 26-28 MPG on the highway and about 20 around town. I use Pennzoil Synthetic oil and only change it when the onboard computer says to...around every 10,000 miles. I do not have to add oil between changes. It's not as quiet and cushy as my wife;s 2006 DTS, but neither is anything else I've ever driven.
Terrific car and a great value too
JZAG,03/08/2004
First time Cadillac owner. It's a wonderful car. Quiet, smooth ride, and looks great. Power is smooth and ample. Electronics work really well. And I got it for substantially less than Edmund's TMV. If you're looking for a great car that's a much better value than many European cars, take a look at a Seville, especially if you're like me a drive cars a long time. You won't be disappointed.
See all 19 reviews of the 2004 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Cadillac Seville

Used 2004 Cadillac Seville Overview

The Used 2004 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

