Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 15,779 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,968$6,935 Below Market
AutoSource Wood Cross - Woods Cross / Utah
**HEATED / COOLED SEATS**, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE, DVD SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT(S), NAVIGATION / GPS, PARKING SENSORS, POWER SEAT(S), PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR HEATED / COOLED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, USB, WIRELESS CHARGING, XM RADIO, TURBO, ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, NIGHT VISION CAMERA, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, SUN BLINDS, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 13176 miles below market average!18/26 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KN5R69JU100870
Stock: 20547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury25,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,587
Cadillac of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
SUPERCRUISE UNIT! LEVEL 3 AUTONOMOUS DRIVING! ***IF YOU ARE READY TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE CONTACT OUR SALES DIRECTOR JIMMY PATEL AT 817-436-5853 OR JPATEL@CADILLACOFARLINGTON.COM. WE APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS**** This Cadillac includes: SEATS, FRONT BUCKET 16-way Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats CRUISE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE, FULL-SPEED RANGE Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel RADIANT SILVER METALLIC NIGHT VISION Night Vision JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Night Vision Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control SUPER CRUISE Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control ACTIVE CHASSIS PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Active Suspension Tires - Rear All-Season CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player COMFORT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) SEATS, VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEATBACKS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) FORWARD/REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS SUPER CRUISE PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Night Vision Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control Active Suspension Tires - Rear All-Season WHEELS, 20' Aluminum Wheels PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Cadillac CT6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This Certified 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Cadillac CT6. This Cadillac CT6 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. A Cadillac with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This CT6 Premium Luxury AWD was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD. Find the quickest driving route in this Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Previous service records are included, making this Cadillac CT6 extra special. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2018 Cadillac CT6 is a pre-owned vehicle. A vehicle as well-maintained as this Cadillac CT6 almost doesn't need a warranty, but you rest easier knowing it comes covered with the Cadillac factory warranty. The incredible 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD? This Cadillac CT6 comes with new tires for an improved ride, better fuel economy and quieter drive. How's the paint you might ask? It's flawless. One of the best finishes we've ever seen. One look is all it takes to know what a find this 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD is. Upgraded wheels enhance the look of this Cadillac CT6. At Cadillac of Arlington in Arlington, Texas we would love the opportunity to earn your business. We serve many of the surrounding communi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KG5RS5JU117835
Stock: JU117835
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 6,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,000$2,943 Below Market
West Coast Toyota - Long Beach / California
ULTIMATE LUXURY WITH LOW LOW MILES.West Coast Toyota of Long Beach is delighted to offer this gorgeous 2018 Cadillac CT6. 2.0L Turbo. 22/30 City/Highway MPGHere at West Coast Toyota, we take pride in ensuring a great experience with every customer who walks through our doors. Hundreds of vehicles to choose from... Our team is always at the ready to make sure all our customers and their vehicles are well taken care of. From our friendly Certified team, our Factory Certified Technicians, and our informed parts team, we make sure that your visit to West Coast Toyota is one that you remember to share with your friends and family. At West Coast Toyota, WE HEAR YOU! CALL US TODAY AT (562) 733-5745 Please enjoy our new service center for quick and quality service visits Friendly customer lounge with snacks and free Wi-Fi Incredible Service Staff Free Shuttle Services for our customers. Fully stocked Parts Department with an array of parts and accessories available. Toyota Rental Cars Drive one of the latest model Toyotas for business, pleasure or while yours is being serviced.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KA5RX1JU125766
Stock: P17184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 22,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,693$9,005 Below Market
Cadillac of Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Certified. 2018 Cadillac CT6 Crystal White Tricoat 4D Sedan AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ***CERTIFIED***, ***COMPETITIVELY PRICED***, ***ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIAL FINANCING ON QUALIFIED CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CADILLAC'S!***, **MUST SEE**, Active Rear Steering, Alloy wheels, Black Trunk/Cargo Area Carpet Mat (LPO), Cadillac 4G LTE, Entertainment system, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Navigation System, OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Power moonroof: UltraView, Preferred Equipment Group 1SK, Quad-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rear Window Blind, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Sun blinds, Ventilated front seats.Call us now or stop by our new state-of-the-art facility today to see our wide selection of vehicles! Cadillac of Beverly Hills is located at 8767 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, California 90211. We take pride in our elite customer service and will provide you with an easy, friendly, and luxurious experience! (424) 217-3022. Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG 18/26 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KN5R62JU101133
Stock: JU101133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 3,150 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,994$2,934 Below Market
Andean Chevrolet - Cumming / Georgia
BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BOSE PANARAY SOUND.Clean CARFAX.Just serviced and inspected! Come see why Andean Chevrolet has been servicing the Cumming, Dawson, Roswell, Alpharetta, Roswell, Buford and Atlanta area for over 70 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS0JU154252
Stock: 7141P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 20,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,995$2,749 Below Market
Lombard Toyota - Lombard / Illinois
3.6L **ONE OWNER**, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **LOW MILES**, *4WD*, **FULLY SERVICED**, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, CT6 3.6L, Stone Gray Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Stone Gray Metallic 2018 Cadillac CT6 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVTRecent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KB5RSXJU139487
Stock: 88695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 32,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,350$5,859 Below Market
Ed Martin Chevrolet - Anderson / Indiana
*Twin Turbo 3.0* *Active Chassis Package* *Advanced Entertainment Group* *Ultraview Moonroof* *Ventilated Seats*2018 Cadillac CT6 3.0L Twin Turbo Luxury Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Great Vehicle History, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned comes with up to 6yr/100K Cadillac Warranty...24/7 Roadside Assistanc, CT6 3.0L Twin Turbo Luxury, 3.0L V6, AWD, Light Platinum Leather, Active Chassis Package, Active Rear Steering, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Panaray 34 Speaker Sound System, Enhanced Entertainment Package, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Ionizing Air Cleaner, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts, Navigation System, Noise Control Engine Sound Enhancement, Quad-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, Rear Seat Package, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks, Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival!Ed Martin The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 800-395-8014. Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Bloomington, Ft Wayne, and Cincinnati.We use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING here at ED MARTIN! This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market! Come to Ed Martin and experience the difference of doing business with industry leaders! Ed Martin has been offering the highest quality new & pre-owned vehicles since 1955. Call today for details on any of them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE5R61JU121843
Stock: 434005A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 14,929 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,558$4,302 Below Market
Wilson Cadillac - Stillwater / Oklahoma
Red Horizon Tintcoat 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT RWD Certified. Bluetooth, CT6 2.0L Turbo Luxury, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Red Horizon Tintcoat, Jet Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cadillac 4G LTE, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Automatic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18' x 8' Multi-Spoke Aluminum. Odometer is 966 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Must Finance with Wilson Auto Family to obtain 1000 dollars already included in the price. Wilson Buick GMC Cadillac located at 4700 W 6th Stillwater OK, 74074.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KC5RX7JU111185
Stock: A11185
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 21,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,000$7,079 Below Market
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
Crystal White Tricoat 2018 Cadillac CT6 3.0L Twin Turbo Platinum AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Odometer is 6374 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Larson Automotive has over 800 quality cars & trucks in stock now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KN5R63JU107264
Stock: M6639B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 15,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,544$4,289 Below Market
Serra Cadillac - Jackson / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner.22/30 City/Highway MPGRadiant Silver Metallic 2018 Cadillac CT6 2.0L Turbo Luxury 4D Sedan 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT 8-Speed Automatic RWDSERRA Chevrolet-Cadillac-Buick-GMC-Kia . . One Destination, So Many Choices! Number ONE GM Certified selling dealer in west TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KC5RX2JU113149
Stock: P28388
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 23,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,987$3,094 Below Market
Steve Schmitt - Highland / Illinois
2018 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Luxury Silver Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 4706 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGIf you're looking for a new car, truck or SUV near St. Louis or Edwardsville, then look no further than Steve Schmitt Inc. At our Highland dealership, we have a large variety of Chevy, Buick, and GMC models, all just ripe for the picking. Steve Schmitt has delivered four generations of Customer Service...right here in Highland! Steve Sr. Plays an active role in the dealership as well as the community, and Steve Jr. Manages the day-to-day operations. At Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC, it is more than a name on a sign...it is our family looking forward to exceeding your family's expectations!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS0JU100868
Stock: P34107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,989$2,875 Below Market
BiCal Auto Mall Cadillac - Brooklyn / New York
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. * NAVIGATION, * 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * FULLY SERVICED, * AWD, * CERTIFIED, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * LEATHER, * BACKUP CAMERA, POWER FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, Active Chassis Package, Active Rear Steering, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks, Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum. Equipped: Active Chassis Package (Active Rear Steering and Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum), Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package (Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, UltraView Power Sunroof, and Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks), Preferred Equipment Group 1SD (Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Cadillac 4G LTE, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Automatic Cruise Control, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio), Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. BICAL AUTO MALL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS5JU102342
Stock: U1136
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 32,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,176
Cadillac of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
***IF YOU ARE READY TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE CONTACT OUR SALES DIRECTOR JIMMY PATEL AT 817-436-5853 OR JPATEL@CADILLACOFARLINGTON.COM. WE APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS**** This Cadillac includes: CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player SEATS, VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEATBACKS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS ENHANCED VISION AND COMFORT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Panoramic Roof Cooled Front Seat(s) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Back-Up Camera Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW, POWER Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof SEATS, FRONT BUCKET 16-way Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP REAR CAMERA MIRROR Back-Up Camera WHEELS, 19' Aluminum Wheels SEATS, HEATED, REAR, OUTBOARD Heated Rear Seat(s) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. We at Cadillac of Arlington are very meticulous. This hand-selected Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has surpassed our own standards and requirements. The Cadillac CT6 Luxury AWD's pristine good looks were combined with the Cadillac high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Cadillac CT6. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Cadillac CT6. You can tell this 2018 Cadillac CT6 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 32,082mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac CT6 Luxury AWD. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Cadillac CT6 Luxury AWD's installed Navigation system. Previous service records are included, making this Cadillac CT6 extra special. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Cadillac CT6 Luxury AWD is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Look good driving this beautiful vehicle and feel good knowing it comes with a factory warranty. A simple firing of the ignition is all you need to know this awesome machine has speed. The kind that is supercharged with adrenaline. This impeccably built Cadillac CT6 Luxury AWD comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Cadillac. Tired of replacing tires? You're in luck. This vehicle just had them replaced for you. The paint and body on this Cadillac CT6 Luxury AWD looks as fresh as the day it rolled off the assembly line. You'll instantly stand out with this hard-to-find 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury AWD. Be sure to prepare yourself to get noticed in this ultra rare Cadillac CT6. Upgraded wheels enhance the look of this Cadillac CT6. At Cadillac of Arlington in Arlington, Texas we would love the opportunity to earn your business. We serve many of the surrounding communities including everything from Fort Worth and Waxahachie, to Dallas. And from Grapevine, Garland, and Plano / Richardson. Come and see what sets us apart from the rest. ***IF YOU ARE READY TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE CONTACT OUR SALES DIRECT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS9JU100724
Stock: JU100724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 41,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,874
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Cadillac CT6. This Cadillac includes: CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player RADIANT SILVER METALLIC ENHANCED VISION AND COMFORT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Panoramic Roof Cooled Front Seat(s) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Back-Up Camera Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW, POWER Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof SEATS, FRONT BUCKET 16-way Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PANARAY SOUND SYSTEM, INCLUDES 34 SPEAKERS Premium Sound System TIRES, 245/40R20 XL ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP WHEELS, 19' Aluminum Wheels *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The CARFAX report for this 2018 Cadillac CT6 LUXURY / NAVIGATION / ENHANCED VISION PKG / COMFORT PKG highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This vehicle has met or exceed our standards of excellence and is being sold as a Certified Pre-owned Cadillac CT6. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Cadillac CT6 LUXURY / NAVIGATION / ENHANCED VISION PKG / COMFORT PKG. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Cadillac CT6, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac CT6 LUXURY / NAVIGATION / ENHANCED VISION PKG / COMFORT PKG is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Cadillac CT6 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Cadillac CT6 LUXURY / NAVIGATION / ENHANCED VISION PKG / COMFORT PKG is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS3JU102212
Stock: 5083831
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac CT642,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,720$3,647 Below Market
Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Troy / Michigan
New Price! Hot Price Point!, Like New!, Family Cruiser, Sports Car Extraordinaire, Sleek ride, Heated Leather Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Rear Back-up Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Cadillac CT6 3.6L AWD 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Make the Choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KB5RS3JU122045
Stock: A27378
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 9,983 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,399
AutoSource Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED / COOLED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, PREMIUM AUDIO, MEMORY SEAT(S), POWER SEAT(S), REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, LOW MILES, ALLOY WHEELS, USB, KEYLESS ENTRY, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 12968 miles below market average!18/27 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KG5RS2JU127352
Stock: 24335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2019
- 44,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,546$2,841 Below Market
Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Troy / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Ride in style!, Extremely Unique!, Great Color, Loaded!, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Rear Back-up Camera, Ultra Clean, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum. Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Luxury AWD 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Make the Choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS2JU106798
Stock: A27424
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 19,541 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,895
Autolocity Motors - Ogden / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KF5RS3JU103371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CT6 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CT6
- 5(71%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(14%)
Related Cadillac CT6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac XT5 Reading PA
- Used Cadillac CTS Vancouver WA
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT New York NY
- Used Cadillac CTS Columbus OH
- Used Cadillac XT5 Charlottesville VA
- Used Cadillac DTS Woodbridge VA
- Used Cadillac XT4 Plano TX
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon Bellevue WA
- Used Cadillac CTS Manassas VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Milwaukee WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011 Fairfax VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2013 Paterson NJ
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012 Fort Worth TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser