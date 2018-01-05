Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 for Sale Near Me

Cadillac of Arlington - Arlington / Texas

SUPERCRUISE UNIT! LEVEL 3 AUTONOMOUS DRIVING! ***IF YOU ARE READY TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE CONTACT OUR SALES DIRECTOR JIMMY PATEL AT 817-436-5853 OR JPATEL@CADILLACOFARLINGTON.COM. WE APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS**** This Cadillac includes: SEATS, FRONT BUCKET 16-way Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats CRUISE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE, FULL-SPEED RANGE Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel RADIANT SILVER METALLIC NIGHT VISION Night Vision JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Night Vision Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control SUPER CRUISE Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control ACTIVE CHASSIS PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Active Suspension Tires - Rear All-Season CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player COMFORT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) SEATS, VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEATBACKS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) FORWARD/REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS SUPER CRUISE PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Night Vision Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control Active Suspension Tires - Rear All-Season WHEELS, 20' Aluminum Wheels PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Cadillac CT6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This Certified 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Cadillac CT6. This Cadillac CT6 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. A Cadillac with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This CT6 Premium Luxury AWD was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD. Find the quickest driving route in this Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Previous service records are included, making this Cadillac CT6 extra special. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2018 Cadillac CT6 is a pre-owned vehicle. A vehicle as well-maintained as this Cadillac CT6 almost doesn't need a warranty, but you rest easier knowing it comes covered with the Cadillac factory warranty. The incredible 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD? This Cadillac CT6 comes with new tires for an improved ride, better fuel economy and quieter drive. How's the paint you might ask? It's flawless. One of the best finishes we've ever seen. One look is all it takes to know what a find this 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD is. Upgraded wheels enhance the look of this Cadillac CT6. At Cadillac of Arlington in Arlington, Texas we would love the opportunity to earn your business. We serve many of the surrounding communi

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KG5RS5JU117835

Stock: JU117835

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-29-2020