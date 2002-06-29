Used 2001 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me

14 listings
Seville Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Cadillac Seville SLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2001 Cadillac Seville SLS

    173,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Seville SLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Cadillac Seville SLS

    72,840 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    2000 Cadillac Seville STS

    117,411 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    2000 Cadillac Seville STS

    139,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Seville STS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Cadillac Seville STS

    105,431 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Seville STS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Seville STS

    55,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1999 Cadillac Seville SLS

    110,652 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,400

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1999 Cadillac Seville SLS

    41,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,900

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1998 Cadillac Seville STS

    79,693 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville STS

    161,580 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,800

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville SLS

    37,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville STS

    52,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 1995 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1995 Cadillac Seville SLS

    151,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,410

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1994 Cadillac Seville STS

    158,478 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,457

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Seville

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Seville
Overall Consumer Rating
4.542 Reviews
42 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (14%)
Northstar stalling problems X 3
vosser,06/29/2002
This is my third Cadillac I have owned, this new one stalls while driving down the street. They have replaced the engine crank sensors. Then they say when I bring it back the second time for the same problem they put a diagnostic package on it and could not get the problem to duplicate. How can I search for others for possible solution or retribution? I am glad Wisconsin has a "lemon law" and will not be hesitant to invoke it. Unless they reair it permanently or replace it now on the third try for the same problem it will be the last Cadillac I purchase.
Report abuse
