Used 2001 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me

This is my third Cadillac I have owned, this new one stalls while driving down the street. They have replaced the engine crank sensors. Then they say when I bring it back the second time for the same problem they put a diagnostic package on it and could not get the problem to duplicate. How can I search for others for possible solution or retribution? I am glad

Wisconsin has a "lemon law" and will not be hesitant to invoke it. Unless they reair it permanently or replace it now on the third try for the same problem it will be the last Cadillac I purchase.