Used 1990 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews

Only 49,000 Miles and... Gene Fitchburg Ma. , 10/20/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just purchased this car from it's original owner who kept it garaged and never driven in rain or snow. Picked it up for a song. $900. I thought I hit the lottery. The body is perfect with a couple small dings and scratches. But from sitting so long the pay off was not at all what I expected. Only 49K and had to replace the tranny costing $1800. Fixed the Cruise, blinker, A/C, Rear shocks are next and heater core is believed to be clogged. The performance and ride are tight and squeak free. She gets up and goes! I thought I was just going to do a little touch up work on the dings and all my money went into fixing the quirks. :(

Nice Little Chariot with Good Quality Build cadman , 01/11/2007 3 of 4 people found this review helpful The ride, handling, quietness and finesse of the Cadillac Seville are amazing. This is a quality vehicle. Use proper care and maintenance and it will treat you right. I have never had a problem with it.

The 1990 STS Dave M. , 03/10/2002 3 of 5 people found this review helpful The 1990 STS continues Cadillac's commitment to excellence. Yet it departs from the "old-fogie" connotation of the Cadillac name. It has a spacious and comfortable interior, along with a sporty design on the outside. It drives very smoothly, and handles well. My car just turned 170,000 miles, and is still running strong. This is testament to the value of preventative maintnance, and the quality in manufacturing of Cadillac and GM automobiles.

Grand Dad's Caddy jimS , 05/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Seville was definitely THE car for my 94 year old grandfather when he bought it 9 years before he passed on at 103. This car is a bargain. In fact this car is a sleeper. Buy it for a song and sing all the way to the bank. And, it also holds its own at the country club and fancy restaurants. Very dignified. But otherwise, a big step up from buying a new XYZ for much more money. The "mature" drivers put only a very few gentle miles on these babies.