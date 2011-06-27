  1. Home
2002 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class engineering, contemporary styling, smooth V8, superbly equipped.
  • Doesn't hold it's value as well as other luxury brands, numerous electronic systems could be costly to repair.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a top notch luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.

Vehicle overview

The world premiere of the 1998 Seville was held in September of '97 at the Frankfurt International Auto Show to emphasize the car's global focus. The first Cadillac ever to debut outside the United States, the Seville embodies not only the best America has to offer, but in many respects the best of what the world has to offer, as well. Two variations exist: the plush Seville Luxury Sedan (SLS), and the sporty Seville Touring Sedan (STS).

At the heart of the Seville is Cadillac's exclusive Northstar V8. Rated at 275 horsepower in the SLS and 300 horsepower in the STS, the Northstar V8 propels the Seville swiftly and with little apparent effort, remaining smooth and quiet at virtually any engine speed. Its advanced design and construction means it can offer capabilities like a limp-home mode that allows operation even after a total loss of coolant and the ability to go 100,000 miles before its first tune up. The standard electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission features a performance algorithm shift program that senses the driver's individual driving style and adjusts the transmission performance accordingly.

Both the Seville STS and SLS come standard with StabiliTrak 2.0, GM's most sophisticated traction and stability control system. Through its multitude of on-board sensors, this system can determine if the vehicle is deviating from the driver's intended path and use selected application of the brakes to restore control. Early model 2002 Sevilles will also feature Cadillac's Continuously Variable Road-Sensing Suspension (CVRSS), which constantly monitors road surface conditions and adjusts each individual wheel damper for optimum road feel and control. Later in the year, this system will be revised with the addition of a magnetic-fluid-based damping system that can react to road surface changes in one millisecond, making it the most responsive system of its kind in the world. Inside, all Sevilles come standard with luxurious leather appointments (Zebrano wood trim is available) and an ergonomically functional control panel highlighted by electro-luminescent analog gauges as well as a driver information system. An adaptive seating package available on both models uses a network of inflatable air cells installed in the seat cushion, seatback and side bolsters to adjust comfort and support. You can even opt for massaging lumbar seats on the STS. Interior storage is outstanding, with a roomy glovebox, clamshell-design center armrest console, and a rear-seat pass-through.

New for this year is an advanced DVD-ROM-based navigation system with more detailed maps and information in addition to a larger display screen. A voice-recognition system allows drivers to control all major functions without taking their eyes off the road for added safety. Later in the year, the Seville will become one of the first vehicles in the U.S. to add provisions for a digital satellite radio system that can receive up to 100 channels of CD-quality radio stations anywhere in the country for a $10 subscription fee.

With so many electronic systems on board, you wonder if the Seville has any room left for passengers, but rest assured that it still manages to fit five adults comfortably. The computer-controlled engine, transmission and suspension system come together to produce an extremely well-mannered sedan for its size, and the ergonomically executed interior manages to maintain an acceptable level of style despite its penchant for electrical wizardry. The Seville still ranks as one of the better luxury sedans in the world, and with the additional improvements for 2002, it should have no trouble holding off its rivals for yet another year.

2002 Highlights

An advanced navigation system with voice recognition and the Bose 4.0 sound system is new for 2002. Cadillac's restyled wreath and crest ornamentation is also added along with oil change intervals that have been increased from 10,000 to 12,500 miles. Later in the year, Seville gets two new colors, as well as provisions for Digital Satellite radio and a cellular integration package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Cadillac Seville.

See all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Chaos Theory
pezlow,12/10/2008
I have owned my 2002 STS for three years and love it...sort of. I'll be honest the engine and tranny work great together. Throughout my time owning it I have not had to have the engine or transmission serviced. The interior looks great (it won interior of the year in 1998) especially with the newer nav unit but it does suffer from the GM rattles and cheap plastics. The real problem with this car is it's suspension. Tie rods and intermediate shafts seem to be a recurring problem. Having 300HP going to the front wheels puts a lot of strain on those weak legs. I love my car and thank goodness for warranties.
Twenty-seventh Cadillac
Jack Clark,07/07/2002
I have had this Seville SLS for about 45 days. It is about the 27th Cadillac that I have owned. This is the best. The last one I had was a 2000 STS and I like this better because it rides better, is more quite, and gets better gas mileage. (30.5 on the hiway) It handles great and is very well put together. It has plenty of power. 300 ft lbs of tourque and comes in at lower rpm than on the STS. I drove a new Lexus and it felt like a boat compared to the Seville. For the money you can't beat it. My friend has a Mercedes and is always having trouble and it costs so much to have anything done to it. Over $200.00 just for an oil change.
Overall Comments After One Year of Ownership
susan,12/09/2005
My 2002 Cadillac Seville STS was exceptional when acquired however, electronics and mechanicals became inoperable, needing complete replacemen. I had to make major mechanical repairs to the engine, steering shaft, stereo, too many to list. It is a good thing they have a long term warranty on their "quality" used vehicles. I am disappointed with the overall experience. The front pilars are wicked blind spots also.
This is a True Beast
hodrod guy,08/10/2006
I just got this puppy in May of this year...so far so good. It's funny how I ended up in this car being that I was looking at a '91 Corvette and a 2003 Mustang GT. Not to mention I was getting out of a 1999 Trans Am...needless to say I'm into fast, agressive cars, but my main goal this time around was to get the most bang for my buck and the Cadillac SLS beat them out. It's really fast and solid as a rock. I love the way the back end of the car looks, but the front end is the only thing I'd change. It is just a little farty. I tend to forget that when I get behind the wheel and hit high speeds in no time while feeling like I'm sitting on the couch in my living room. I recommend this car for anyone who grew up as a gear head. I'm 25 years old.
See all 32 reviews of the 2002 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Cadillac Seville

Used 2002 Cadillac Seville Overview

The Used 2002 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

