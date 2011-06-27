2002 Cadillac Seville Review
Pros & Cons
- World-class engineering, contemporary styling, smooth V8, superbly equipped.
- Doesn't hold it's value as well as other luxury brands, numerous electronic systems could be costly to repair.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're looking for a top notch luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.
Vehicle overview
The world premiere of the 1998 Seville was held in September of '97 at the Frankfurt International Auto Show to emphasize the car's global focus. The first Cadillac ever to debut outside the United States, the Seville embodies not only the best America has to offer, but in many respects the best of what the world has to offer, as well. Two variations exist: the plush Seville Luxury Sedan (SLS), and the sporty Seville Touring Sedan (STS).
At the heart of the Seville is Cadillac's exclusive Northstar V8. Rated at 275 horsepower in the SLS and 300 horsepower in the STS, the Northstar V8 propels the Seville swiftly and with little apparent effort, remaining smooth and quiet at virtually any engine speed. Its advanced design and construction means it can offer capabilities like a limp-home mode that allows operation even after a total loss of coolant and the ability to go 100,000 miles before its first tune up. The standard electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission features a performance algorithm shift program that senses the driver's individual driving style and adjusts the transmission performance accordingly.
Both the Seville STS and SLS come standard with StabiliTrak 2.0, GM's most sophisticated traction and stability control system. Through its multitude of on-board sensors, this system can determine if the vehicle is deviating from the driver's intended path and use selected application of the brakes to restore control. Early model 2002 Sevilles will also feature Cadillac's Continuously Variable Road-Sensing Suspension (CVRSS), which constantly monitors road surface conditions and adjusts each individual wheel damper for optimum road feel and control. Later in the year, this system will be revised with the addition of a magnetic-fluid-based damping system that can react to road surface changes in one millisecond, making it the most responsive system of its kind in the world. Inside, all Sevilles come standard with luxurious leather appointments (Zebrano wood trim is available) and an ergonomically functional control panel highlighted by electro-luminescent analog gauges as well as a driver information system. An adaptive seating package available on both models uses a network of inflatable air cells installed in the seat cushion, seatback and side bolsters to adjust comfort and support. You can even opt for massaging lumbar seats on the STS. Interior storage is outstanding, with a roomy glovebox, clamshell-design center armrest console, and a rear-seat pass-through.
New for this year is an advanced DVD-ROM-based navigation system with more detailed maps and information in addition to a larger display screen. A voice-recognition system allows drivers to control all major functions without taking their eyes off the road for added safety. Later in the year, the Seville will become one of the first vehicles in the U.S. to add provisions for a digital satellite radio system that can receive up to 100 channels of CD-quality radio stations anywhere in the country for a $10 subscription fee.
With so many electronic systems on board, you wonder if the Seville has any room left for passengers, but rest assured that it still manages to fit five adults comfortably. The computer-controlled engine, transmission and suspension system come together to produce an extremely well-mannered sedan for its size, and the ergonomically executed interior manages to maintain an acceptable level of style despite its penchant for electrical wizardry. The Seville still ranks as one of the better luxury sedans in the world, and with the additional improvements for 2002, it should have no trouble holding off its rivals for yet another year.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Cadillac Seville.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Seville
Related Used 2002 Cadillac Seville info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade