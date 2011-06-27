Vehicle overview

The world premiere of the 1998 Seville was held in September of '97 at the Frankfurt International Auto Show to emphasize the car's global focus. The first Cadillac ever to debut outside the United States, the Seville embodies not only the best America has to offer, but in many respects the best of what the world has to offer, as well. Two variations exist: the plush Seville Luxury Sedan (SLS), and the sporty Seville Touring Sedan (STS).

At the heart of the Seville is Cadillac's exclusive Northstar V8. Rated at 275 horsepower in the SLS and 300 horsepower in the STS, the Northstar V8 propels the Seville swiftly and with little apparent effort, remaining smooth and quiet at virtually any engine speed. Its advanced design and construction means it can offer capabilities like a limp-home mode that allows operation even after a total loss of coolant and the ability to go 100,000 miles before its first tune up. The standard electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission features a performance algorithm shift program that senses the driver's individual driving style and adjusts the transmission performance accordingly.

Both the Seville STS and SLS come standard with StabiliTrak 2.0, GM's most sophisticated traction and stability control system. Through its multitude of on-board sensors, this system can determine if the vehicle is deviating from the driver's intended path and use selected application of the brakes to restore control. Early model 2002 Sevilles will also feature Cadillac's Continuously Variable Road-Sensing Suspension (CVRSS), which constantly monitors road surface conditions and adjusts each individual wheel damper for optimum road feel and control. Later in the year, this system will be revised with the addition of a magnetic-fluid-based damping system that can react to road surface changes in one millisecond, making it the most responsive system of its kind in the world. Inside, all Sevilles come standard with luxurious leather appointments (Zebrano wood trim is available) and an ergonomically functional control panel highlighted by electro-luminescent analog gauges as well as a driver information system. An adaptive seating package available on both models uses a network of inflatable air cells installed in the seat cushion, seatback and side bolsters to adjust comfort and support. You can even opt for massaging lumbar seats on the STS. Interior storage is outstanding, with a roomy glovebox, clamshell-design center armrest console, and a rear-seat pass-through.

New for this year is an advanced DVD-ROM-based navigation system with more detailed maps and information in addition to a larger display screen. A voice-recognition system allows drivers to control all major functions without taking their eyes off the road for added safety. Later in the year, the Seville will become one of the first vehicles in the U.S. to add provisions for a digital satellite radio system that can receive up to 100 channels of CD-quality radio stations anywhere in the country for a $10 subscription fee.

With so many electronic systems on board, you wonder if the Seville has any room left for passengers, but rest assured that it still manages to fit five adults comfortably. The computer-controlled engine, transmission and suspension system come together to produce an extremely well-mannered sedan for its size, and the ergonomically executed interior manages to maintain an acceptable level of style despite its penchant for electrical wizardry. The Seville still ranks as one of the better luxury sedans in the world, and with the additional improvements for 2002, it should have no trouble holding off its rivals for yet another year.