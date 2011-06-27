Estimated values
1990 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,381
|$1,806
|Clean
|$533
|$1,233
|$1,613
|Average
|$402
|$938
|$1,227
|Rough
|$271
|$642
|$841
Estimated values
1990 Cadillac Seville 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,360
|$1,774
|Clean
|$533
|$1,215
|$1,584
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$271
|$633
|$826