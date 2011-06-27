  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(34)
1997 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent Northstar powertrain
  • Aging design
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Cadillac introduced the 1992 Seville to the motoring press, they reacted with such overwhelming approval you would have thought they had just heard an announcement that People had forever banished Princess Diana from appearing on its cover. They ooohed' and aahhed' and proclaimed the Seville the best American luxosport sedan ever produced.

Well, they were half right. It was another year before the Seville Touring Sedan (STS) was worthy of that honor with the introduction of the stellar Northstar V8 engine. The STS became a civilized hot-rod, and it wasn't long before the more subdued Seville Luxury Sedan (SLS) made the switch to a less potent version of the Northstar System.

For 1997, the SLS and STS benefit from more of the continual improvement that has marked the evolution of these sedans. Both models get a stiffer body structure to suppress noise and vibration, along with enhanced sound deadening materials. Front suspensions are revised to improve handling and reduce harshness, and front brakes are larger for enhanced stopping ability, better response, and improved pedal feel. Interiors receive revised climate system and radio controls for easier operation, and seating front and rear is slightly redesigned for improved comfort. Optional on SLS and STS is the OnStar services package, which includes a cellular telephone and services ranging from emergency roadside assistance to stolen vehicle tracking to remote door unlocking. Programmable features for 1997 include automatic door locks, remote flash lights, exterior lighting when doors are unlocked, and battery storage mode.

STS receives additional refinement in the face of fresh competition from the United States and abroad. The most visible, and most dubious, improvement is a revised Integrated Chassis Control System (ICCS) with stability enhancement and road texture detection. Stability enhancement is designed to control skids and force the Seville to respond more quickly to driver input in situations where the Seville is slightly out of control. Road texture detection measures road roughness and adjusts brake operation to maximize the efficiency of the antilock brake system. Cadillac has made the sound system an integral part of the STS's memory package for 1997, which means the sound system will remember which stations particular drivers prefer, as well as tuning preferences and even which track on the CD the driver was listening to last.

SLS models aren't completely ignored as far as individual model improvements go. MagnaSteer variable effort steering has been added, and the SLS also receives CV-RSS, which is a Cadillacronym for Continuously Variable Road Sensing Suspension.

The Seville has enjoyed several years in the spotlight as America's premier luxury-sport sedan. Lincoln's Continental is less expensive, but we prefer the Cadillac's distinctive styling over Lincoln's egg-shaped techno-cruiser. While this Cadillac is far from cheap, it is a worthy alternative to pricey luxury sedans from the U.S., Europe and Asia.

1997 Highlights

All Sevilles receive body structure, suspension, brake system and interior enhancements. STS models get a new stability enhancement feature designed to correct lateral skids, and road texture detection, which helps modulate the ABS more effectively on rough roads. Enhanced programmable memory systems are new to both models, as is a revised rear seat back and the availability of OnStar, a vehicle information and communications service. SLS models get MagnaSteer variable-effort steering.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Cadillac Seville.

5(62%)
4(20%)
3(15%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1997 Cadillac Seville STS (96,000 miles)
vb4000,03/09/2012
If you're going to buy this car used, you're about to get a lot of car for very little money. I purchased mine for $4000 two years ago and it is my daily driver. The car rides amazingly well and looks fantastic. After detailing it, people ask what it is and compliment it at the gas station, etc., all the time. The car looks and sounds fantastic and the engine throws you back in your seat if you put your foot in it. The car was built very well (excluding using head-bolts instead of studs, see "Improvements") and looks 50,000 miles younger than it's age. The design does not look like its from the 90's and the interior is equally impressive; very comfortable.
great white shark
ken,02/28/2002
The car looks and performs great.The Northstar V8 can really move this 4000lbs vehicle(0-60 in 6.4sec and 1/4 mile in 14.7sec).This vehicle is an excellent used vehicle purchase due to the high depreciation but make sure to have your prospective purchase checked out at your local Caddy dealer before you buy. My car was maintained by the book and is still under warranty but maintenance can be very expensive if you buy a lemon. Be careful
Fun to drive difficult to maintain
Darrell,10/01/2008
I drove a Cadillac a few times when I was in my teens and wanted a Cadillac ever since, then last year I brought a 1997 STS. I love the car, it's a hoot to drive very powerful and comfortable to drive. It's in great looking condition but my disappointment comes in with the reliability.The one time I had it any distance away from home my wife and I was on a bus. trip and after coming out from the hotel when we checked in the alternator quit this was after I had replaced the starter but before the headlight control module gave out. last week we went to an anniversary dinner with our children and when we arrived at the restaurant the security problem code came up and two days later it refused to start. It's at the garage now with a fuel pump problem that the tech found while trying to fix that security code problem. I am sure when I get it back something else will go on it. I love the car and love to drive it's a real beauty.
Black Beauty STS - My Dream Car
marina,07/27/2005
This car is totally awesome. Performance and handling is fantastic! Cadillac put together a complete package when they built this one. The sound system (Bose) is the best. The leather seats still smell leather. The only problem and this will only pertain for guys who are over 6'4", you don't have a lot of head room, believe me, my husband knows... but he still enjoys riding in it. Overall, I've had some routine maintenance issues with it, but for an almost 9 year old car and the money I paid for it, I'm totally satisfied. Hopefully, she'll last me several thousand miles and when it comes time to replace her, I'll be looking for STS #2. I'm an STS lover forever.
See all 34 reviews of the 1997 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1997 Cadillac Seville

Used 1997 Cadillac Seville Overview

The Used 1997 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include SLS 4dr Sedan, and STS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Cadillac Seville?

