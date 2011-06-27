  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(43)
2000 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class engineering, contemporary styling, smooth V8, superbly equipped.
  • History of not retaining value as well as rivals, electronic doodads could be costly to repair.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a top-notch luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.

Vehicle overview

The world premiere of the 1998 Seville was held in September of '97 at the Frankfurt International Auto Show to exemplify the car's global focus. The first Cadillac ever to debut outside the United States, the Seville embodies not only the best America has to offer, but in many respects the best of what the world has to offer, too.

For 2000, Cadillac has redesigned its dual-overhead-cam 4.6-liter Northstar V8s from the inside out to achieve better mileage with regular fuel, smoother and quieter operation, and certification as a low-emission vehicle (LEV) in some states. A 275-horsepower version still powers the Seville SLS, while the STS again has an additional 25 ponies under the hood. But it's difficult to imagine these motors running smoother, as the Northstars are already among the most refined engines on the planet.

Both the Seville STS and SLS come standard with a new version of StabiliTrak, which adds side slip-rate control and active steering effort compensation to an already impressive computer-controlled traction system. Also standard is the next generation of Cadillac's Continuously Variable Road-Sensing Suspension (CVRSS), which GM engineers say now includes inputs for transient roll control, lateral support and stability control interaction from StabiliTrak 2.0. The CVRSS system works like an electronic active suspension, reading the road surface and employing dampers at each corner to instantly adjust the Seville's ride and handling setup.

Inside, there's luxurious leather appointments (Zebrano wood trim is available) and an ergonomically functional control panel highlighted by electro-luminescent analog gauges as well as a driver information system. A heated seat is part of an adaptive seating package available on both models that uses a network of inflatable air cells installed in the seat cushion, seatback and side bolsters to adjust comfort and support. You can even opt for massaging lumbar seats on the STS. Interior storage is outstanding, with a roomy glovebox, clamshell-design center armrest console, and a rear-seat pass-through. Standard on the STS is the Bose 4.0 audio system, which provides superb sound reproduction through eight speakers and a trunk-mounted subwoofer.

Other notable features include a new airbag suppression system that uses sensors to determine if the front-passenger airbag should be disabled because the seat is either vacant or being occupied by a small child. Also new this year is an ultrasonic rear parking assist feature and GM's three-button OnStar communications service as standard equipment, and an optional advanced navigation system.

We could go on and on about other technology, such as the transmission's Performance Algorithm Shifting feature, or the Magnasteer variable-assist, speed-sensitive power rack-and pinion unit, or the road-texture detection system, or the advanced radio data system stereo and any number of other Seville goodies, but space is limited. What we have here is an outstanding example of American design and engineering excellence.

2000 Highlights

The Northstar V8s have been improved, and all models get a new airbag suppression system and the revised version of GM's StabiliTrak. A new ultrasonic rear parking assist feature and an advanced navigation system are optional on both STS and SLS. There are also two new exterior colors, Midnight Blue and Bronzemist.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Cadillac Seville.

5(60%)
4(26%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.4
43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing car
jared194,04/23/2011
Absolutely amazing car, lucky to have as my first car, it was in bad shape tho. got it for 1000 sold for 2.5. Hard to let her go, the car has so many little features that even today's cars lack.
Great Car, Even With The Broken Parts
Allen,05/08/2008
There are a lot of problems with this car, but I attribute this to the high mileage. It has over 180,000 miles. Although the ABS is broken, Traction Control is broken, AC/Heat in drivers vents is broken, trunk leaks, rear cig lighter is gone, burns oil, the covers for the rear turn signals fell off (in the car wash), trunk popper is broken, I still LOVE this car. I love the sound system. I love the ability to overtake most anything on the road. It is very comfortable. I love how it can take unleaded fuel (thank God for that). When people say how "so much stuff is broken", I say it just has a personality.
Keeps going and going...
vpw,12/02/2010
I am up to 129,000 miles. Still getting about 28 mpg highway, and 18 city. The biggest issue is the sound system speakers going "tinny". I have replaced two and need to do another. Had the a/c "serviced" and two years later I am still ICE COLD! Comfort and economy. Struts blew at 105,000 I went with aftermarket and the ride is fine, I do have a suspension warning light issue I ignore now, bought resisters to fix it but havent bothered. I'm very happy with this $12,000 used car I have driven 5 years now.
Sporty Caddy
boili,08/18/2008
Bought the caddy used in 2007 and put already 20,000 miles on it. No problems so far. Fun to drive on highway and interstate. Gas mileage is quite good. Sometimes I get 26/gal. Uses more oil than any of my other cars. Dealership says it's within normal limits. Doesn't smoke or leaks oil though.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
