Consumer Rating
(14)
1991 Cadillac Seville Review

List Price Estimate
$707 - $1,518
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Engine upgraded to 200-horsepower, 4.9-liter V8 from 180-horsepower, 4.5-liter V8. Transmission modified to generate better acceleration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Cadillac Seville.

4.4
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW killer
Toming,04/25/2002
This is the only year that the small Seville had the 4.9 liter HO engine. It's a BMW killer -- which in an older Cadillac is a real surprise. It accelerates faster than the 3 series Beemers, and corners extremely agressively -- with its speed sensitive steering and shock rate, the car becomes a demon on the corners when pushed hard. Reliability has been outstanding, although fit and finish in these Cadillacs is only average -- not up to the standards of Lexus or Mercedes. Major components -- engine, transmission, AC -- keep on working. At 161k miles, it's still going strong.
Excellent Car
Joel,07/18/2006
I purchased this car used with 162,000 miles on it. The previous owner did an excellent job at maintaining it. For it's age, the car is great. The interior has held up well. The paint still shines and the car has incredible power. With the exception of the sentinel lighting, all of the power options still work. Overall, it is very well built, with no mechanical problems.
Great Old Caddy with Power
Scooter,11/21/2006
I bought this car to take the place of my 2002 STS because I got tired of the repairs. I must say this has been an impressive car. Other than not having the looks of the newer STS models, it runs very strong, rides like a dream, and has been fairly trouble free. I had to have the load level system fixed, but other than that, what a great car to travel in.
I love the 91 Seville
n. fanning,10/24/2008
I just bought a cherry 91 to replace my old one. The car is perfect in every way, but must not be neglected. It is beautiful, powerful, fast and nimble. Everything about it fits me.
See all 14 reviews of the 1991 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
See all Used 1991 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Cadillac Seville

Used 1991 Cadillac Seville Overview

