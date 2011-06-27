The 2003 Seville is a nice car with some great features and has that unique style as the price has drop and you can afford to have one. The North star motor can be a smooth surprise, but like with any vehicle you buy there is always some strength and weakness of any car, The car itself is a driving computer and if your not aware of this the car can be your worse nightmare in repair with sensors and the electronic hardware that runs the car, but aside of that the car is a marvel as the technology in the car has laid some idea's for the future Cadillac's, Its a true Cadillac and i just love mines with 96,000 miles and i am a mechanic if you see one for sale get one.

