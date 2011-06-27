2003 Cadillac Seville Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong and smooth drivetrain, long list of standard features, excellent crash test scores, comfortable highway cruiser.
- Doesn't hold its value as well as other luxury cars, front-drive layout limits maximum performance potential.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,514 - $3,398
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're looking for a top-notch luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.
2003 Highlights
The STS now sports standard 17-inch chrome wheels while all Sevilles can now couple XM Satellite Radio with the DVD navigation system. The SLS also gets a new body-colored grille and foglamps for a monochromatic look.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Cadillac Seville.
Most helpful consumer reviews
karsntrux,02/11/2012
Great vehicle. Mine is a 2003 with 220,000 miles, but no one knows that but me. I've taken great care of it and it has taken great care of me. I see a lot of bad reviews here, but I can't find a bad thing to say about mine. Oh wait, the ashtray cover won't always stay down. Big deal. This car always starts, rides great and the BOSE is much more than you will ever need. I reccomend Cadillac to any and everyone. 27MPG also.
Steven Jerome,08/05/2006
This is my third STS and by far the best. I also had a '96 and a '98. This car's beautiful lines and aggressive wheels and tires make a great first impression. Mine has every option except navigation. It is very smooth, luxurious, and classy. It's much better than the Mercedes E430 that I traded in in every aspect. I am extremely satisfid with this car.
Jason,12/22/2009
My first luxury car, and I think i picked a winner. At first I must say the car had some build issues, speakers, driver side heated seat, driving sensors, lets just say I got to know what a Cadillac dealership shop looked like. But I must say the staff where always helpful, friendly, and very knowledgeable. Once I got all the bugs worked out the car has been great. Taking this car on a road trip is a dream, the performance/comfort ratio truly lives up to the Cadillac name.
dwayne13,05/05/2013
The 2003 Seville is a nice car with some great features and has that unique style as the price has drop and you can afford to have one. The North star motor can be a smooth surprise, but like with any vehicle you buy there is always some strength and weakness of any car, The car itself is a driving computer and if your not aware of this the car can be your worse nightmare in repair with sensors and the electronic hardware that runs the car, but aside of that the car is a marvel as the technology in the car has laid some idea's for the future Cadillac's, Its a true Cadillac and i just love mines with 96,000 miles and i am a mechanic if you see one for sale get one.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
