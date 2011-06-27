  1. Home
2003 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and smooth drivetrain, long list of standard features, excellent crash test scores, comfortable highway cruiser.
  • Doesn't hold its value as well as other luxury cars, front-drive layout limits maximum performance potential.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a top-notch luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.

2003 Highlights

The STS now sports standard 17-inch chrome wheels while all Sevilles can now couple XM Satellite Radio with the DVD navigation system. The SLS also gets a new body-colored grille and foglamps for a monochromatic look.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Cadillac Seville.

5(68%)
4(25%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

High Miles and all. I'm a believer
karsntrux,02/11/2012
Great vehicle. Mine is a 2003 with 220,000 miles, but no one knows that but me. I've taken great care of it and it has taken great care of me. I see a lot of bad reviews here, but I can't find a bad thing to say about mine. Oh wait, the ashtray cover won't always stay down. Big deal. This car always starts, rides great and the BOSE is much more than you will ever need. I reccomend Cadillac to any and everyone. 27MPG also.
'03 STS
Steven Jerome,08/05/2006
This is my third STS and by far the best. I also had a '96 and a '98. This car's beautiful lines and aggressive wheels and tires make a great first impression. Mine has every option except navigation. It is very smooth, luxurious, and classy. It's much better than the Mercedes E430 that I traded in in every aspect. I am extremely satisfid with this car.
32 year old get a Cadillac
Jason,12/22/2009
My first luxury car, and I think i picked a winner. At first I must say the car had some build issues, speakers, driver side heated seat, driving sensors, lets just say I got to know what a Cadillac dealership shop looked like. But I must say the staff where always helpful, friendly, and very knowledgeable. Once I got all the bugs worked out the car has been great. Taking this car on a road trip is a dream, the performance/comfort ratio truly lives up to the Cadillac name.
Ground breaking perfprmance
dwayne13,05/05/2013
The 2003 Seville is a nice car with some great features and has that unique style as the price has drop and you can afford to have one. The North star motor can be a smooth surprise, but like with any vehicle you buy there is always some strength and weakness of any car, The car itself is a driving computer and if your not aware of this the car can be your worse nightmare in repair with sensors and the electronic hardware that runs the car, but aside of that the car is a marvel as the technology in the car has laid some idea's for the future Cadillac's, Its a true Cadillac and i just love mines with 96,000 miles and i am a mechanic if you see one for sale get one.
See all 28 reviews of the 2003 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Cadillac Seville

Used 2003 Cadillac Seville Overview

The Used 2003 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

