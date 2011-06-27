1992 Cadillac Seville Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$708 - $1,521
Used Seville for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Complete makeover results in distinctly European-flavored sedan. Powertrains are carried over from 1991. ABS and driver airbag are standard. Sport interior option includes analog gauges rather than digital gauges. Leather upholstery and analog gauges are standard on STS.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Cadillac Seville.
Most helpful consumer reviews
iadrew,04/15/2002
I've owned this car for 7 1/2 years. It had 7k when we bought it and just turned over 70k. For the most part, it's been reliable. I love the power and the ride, but I've had plenty of minor problems that annoy me and add up over time. Ignition problems, power window & antenna problems, CD player problems, an oil leak... Repairs for these items ranged from $80-400 each making none of them too major, but they add up and diminish faith in GM & Cadillac. Now I have an A/C problem with a quote of $1100 to repair. That may be the end of this relationship.
karl Dahlen,09/02/2003
Fast, powerful, timeless styling (my 92 has been taken for a 97 or 98), roomy, fun to drive.
jlwisu,04/22/2002
A Home Run From Cadillac... I am not necessarily in Caddy's Target Market being an early 20's male, But I have a soft spot for Gadgetry, and more importantly muscle... and this car has both!!! Now don't get me wrong... It is not a '70 Charger R/T, or a 427 Cobra... But it has a Big, Smooth V8, and a throaty exhaust, inside of an eleganet luxury car with GREAT lines. I have a '92 (The 1st year of the redesign), and the STS has only improved since then... But '92 was the Pioneer year that got us where we are today in STS technology!!! I plan on buying a second STS next year, probably a '98 or a '99 to add to the collection!!! I am an STS fan for life!!!
hockey5chick,01/11/2004
I love driving this car, it is so much fun, and fast. I like to take it on long trips.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Cadillac Seville features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Seville
Related Used 1992 Cadillac Seville info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade