I've owned this car for 7 1/2 years. It had 7k when we bought it and just turned over 70k. For the most part, it's been reliable. I love the power and the ride, but I've had plenty of minor problems that annoy me and add up over time. Ignition problems, power window & antenna problems, CD player problems, an oil leak... Repairs for these items ranged from $80-400 each making none of them too major, but they add up and diminish faith in GM & Cadillac. Now I have an A/C problem with a quote of $1100 to repair. That may be the end of this relationship.

