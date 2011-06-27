  1. Home
1992 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Complete makeover results in distinctly European-flavored sedan. Powertrains are carried over from 1991. ABS and driver airbag are standard. Sport interior option includes analog gauges rather than digital gauges. Leather upholstery and analog gauges are standard on STS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Cadillac Seville.

5(22%)
4(56%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

92 Seville-Nice car but plenty of minors
iadrew,04/15/2002
I've owned this car for 7 1/2 years. It had 7k when we bought it and just turned over 70k. For the most part, it's been reliable. I love the power and the ride, but I've had plenty of minor problems that annoy me and add up over time. Ignition problems, power window & antenna problems, CD player problems, an oil leak... Repairs for these items ranged from $80-400 each making none of them too major, but they add up and diminish faith in GM & Cadillac. Now I have an A/C problem with a quote of $1100 to repair. That may be the end of this relationship.
Best Car I Ever Owned
karl Dahlen,09/02/2003
Fast, powerful, timeless styling (my 92 has been taken for a 97 or 98), roomy, fun to drive.
Classic Muscle Wrapped In Luxury
jlwisu,04/22/2002
A Home Run From Cadillac... I am not necessarily in Caddy's Target Market being an early 20's male, But I have a soft spot for Gadgetry, and more importantly muscle... and this car has both!!! Now don't get me wrong... It is not a '70 Charger R/T, or a 427 Cobra... But it has a Big, Smooth V8, and a throaty exhaust, inside of an eleganet luxury car with GREAT lines. I have a '92 (The 1st year of the redesign), and the STS has only improved since then... But '92 was the Pioneer year that got us where we are today in STS technology!!! I plan on buying a second STS next year, probably a '98 or a '99 to add to the collection!!! I am an STS fan for life!!!
Car
hockey5chick,01/11/2004
I love driving this car, it is so much fun, and fast. I like to take it on long trips.
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1992 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
