Used 2004 Cadillac Seville
- Strong and smooth drivetrain, long list of standard features, excellent crash test scores, comfortable highway cruiser.
- Doesn't hold its value as well as other luxury cars, front-drive layout limits maximum performance potential.
If you're looking for a luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.
2004 Highlights
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Cadillac Seville.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- ride quality
- road noise
- driving experience
- comfort
- interior
- value
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- sound system
- acceleration
- infotainment system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- oil
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have the 2004 cadillac sls and the car has giving me nothing but great service and even when there is a few times that the abs , brake and traction control light comes on.... the car has never fail to performe. This is a real plasure driving soecially in the highways gas economy is awesome and response on the engine is truly amaizing
In July i bought a 2003 sls for my wife. This is the third cadilac that we have owned and i am still not disapointed. THe interior is wonderful and an upgrade from the last car i had ('96). The engine is still peppy and powerful as ever. I love that such a powerful engine comes standard. The reliability of this car is great also. The only problem is that once it hits 100,000 miles it gets the real problems. Up till then i love it.
I drove a 1998 SLS for six years. When it came time to replace it, I found that this last year model was selling at a bargain basement (think low level Hyundai Elantra) price. I am going on two years with it and the only problem I have had was a wind leak in the windshield which the Cadillac dealer fixed under factory warranty. It gets 26-28 MPG on the highway and about 20 around town. I use Pennzoil Synthetic oil and only change it when the onboard computer says to...around every 10,000 miles. I do not have to add oil between changes. It's not as quiet and cushy as my wife;s 2006 DTS, but neither is anything else I've ever driven.
First time Cadillac owner. It's a wonderful car. Quiet, smooth ride, and looks great. Power is smooth and ample. Electronics work really well. And I got it for substantially less than Edmund's TMV. If you're looking for a great car that's a much better value than many European cars, take a look at a Seville, especially if you're like me a drive cars a long time. You won't be disappointed.
|SLS 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
How much should I pay for a 2004 Cadillac Seville?
The least-expensive 2004 Cadillac Seville is the 2004 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,975.
Other versions include:
- SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $45,975
Used 2004 Cadillac Seville Overview
The Used 2004 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Cadillac Seville and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Seville 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Seville.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Cadillac Seville and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 Seville featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
