Ok i'm a teen driver and it's my first car and in my opinion it is most definitely a great car if taken car of. However if it isn't, things start falling apart left and right, and due to the mess of features available for this, it's an expensive fix and a pain to find parts. A lot of power i think, and the turning is extremely comfortable. Inside is a little cramped at times but the all digital display is pretty cool. Very low to the ground so you need to be wary of where you are driving and slightly careful. Only downside is the size, which is only a problem due to parking. The size of the hood and the height make it hard to see the spaces around you, which is a pain in parking lots.

