Consumer Rating
(39)
1996 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Cadillac Seville for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Cadillac introduced the 1992 Seville to the motoring press, they reacted with such overwhelming approval you would have thought they had just heard an announcement that People had forever banished the Royal Family from appearing on its cover. They 'Oooohed' and 'Aaaahed' and proclaimed the Seville the best American luxosport sedan ever produced.

Well, they were half right. It was another year before the Seville Touring Sedan (STS) was worthy of that honor with the introduction of the stellar Northstar V8 engine. The STS became a civilized hot-rod, and it wasn't long before the more subdued Seville Luxury Sedan (SLS) made the switch to a less potent version of the Northstar System.

For 1996, the SLS and STS benefit from more of the continual improvement that has marked the evolution of these sedans. Both models get extensive seat and seat trim revisions designed to add comfort and convenience. A new remote keyless entry fob matches interior trim. An ignition key lockout feature, newly standard on all front-wheel drive Cadillacs for 1996, won't let the driver's door lock if the key has been left in the ignition. Sound systems have been redesigned, and an integrated voice-activated cellular phone resides in a new storage armrest. "Sea Mist Green" is a new interior and exterior color. Daytime running lights are standard, and up to two drivers can program the door locks and seat position to their individual tastes.

STS receives additional refinement in the face of new competition from the United States and abroad. The dashboard has been restyled, locating climate controls, sound system, and the Driver Information Center to a centrally-located console stack. The result is a sportier, more contemporary layout featuring larger gauges. A seamless airbag system design for the passenger restraint allows the top of the dashboard to retain a smooth, uncut appearance. A Cadillac-exclusive Rainsense Wiper System is standard on the STS. Rainsense detects rainfall, and activates the wipers automatically, adjusting speed as is necessary. Inside the glovebox, STS owners will find a new valet lockout switch, and another switch that deactivates the traction control system. Cadillac has improved its Road-Sensing Suspension for 1996, and has endowed the STS with the new setup as standard equipment. Magnasteer variable-assist steering replaces the old Speed-Sensitive Steering that was formerlystandard.

The Seville has enjoyed several years in the spotlight as America's premier luxury-sport sedan. Lincoln has a new Continental in showrooms, but we prefer the Cadillac's distinctive styling and Northstar V8 over Lincoln's egg-shaped techno-cruiser. While this Cadillac is far from cheap, it is a worthy alternative to pricey luxury sedans from the U.S., Europe and Asia.

1996 Highlights

All Sevilles get new seats and seat trim, redesigned sound systems, an (optional) integrated voice-activated cellular phone, daytime running lights and programmable door lock functions and seating positions. The STS also receives an updated instrument panel with big gauges and a new center console, the Cadillac-exclusive Rainsense Wiper System (which detects rainfall and turns the wipers on automatically) and a newly improved continuously variable road-sensing suspension. Magnasteer variable-assist steering replaces the old speed-sensitive gear on last year's STS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Cadillac Seville.

5(54%)
4(31%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice but move on...
stsnotagain,10/26/2004
I always liked Cadillacs since I use to work for the dealership. I finally got a used STS in so to be great shape. Gorgous car with all the luxury and rides great. But beware of all the little things that WILL go wrong and will be expensive to repair. I bought mine one day and the next day the water pump gave out. $250 later from the Caddy dealer I had it back. After owning for about 3 weeks now and only 250 miles...half block seal needs replacing at $1900! Rack and pinion,struts,power window switch,still leaks antifreez and check engine light is now on for emissions. I would just look and avoid this car. These are known problems and thats coming from a ASE Master Tech from a Cad dealer!!!
Rebuilding a 1996 Cadillac Seville SLS
GoldenRod,07/26/2005
I bought this car used with 65k miles on it. 3k miles later the engine needs to be replaced at 69k miles at a cost of $3,000. I also had to fix two window motors $600, ignition switch $400, alternator $600, and fuel line split (covererd under recall). Things that broke that I refuse to fix: transmission currently at 100k for $4,000 and air conditioner for $1,500 plus another dead window motor for $300. The new motor has roughly 35k on it and burns oil. I will NEVER buy a Cadillac again, and I honestly question the entire GM line up for quality. This car has been nothing but a constant stream of dealer drop offs.
Beautiful Car, But.........
Jim,12/17/2004
I bought my 1996 Cadillac SeVille from its original owner with 76,000 miles. I've driven it during the winter in Arizona. I started getting a "service transmission" on the message center, so I serviced the transmission by having the fluid and filter changed. The message continued, so I brought the car into a service facility, the code told the tech that it was a turbine speed input sensor, the part is under $100 but it's the last part to come out of the transmission so we're looking at 15 hours of labor. I was told by three national transmission repair chains that it is a common problem and a "design flaw". I got the word today that it's a $3,050 job. Cadillac basically told me that I'm on my own. BE CAREFULL!
A nice car
I LOVE MINE,08/10/2008
I've always wanted a caddy but never could afford a new one. So I found this one on Craigs list and fell in love with it. The power is amazing and all the features work well, with the exception of hesitation of the drivers side power window. Maybe I'm a lucky one but this car uses no oil between changes. It has aproximately 129,000 on it at this time. I'm glad they depreciate as they do, otherwise, i would not be able to own a car this nice.
See all 39 reviews of the 1996 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1996 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
