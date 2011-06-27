Vehicle overview

When Cadillac introduced the 1992 Seville to the motoring press, they reacted with such overwhelming approval you would have thought they had just heard an announcement that People had forever banished the Royal Family from appearing on its cover. They 'Oooohed' and 'Aaaahed' and proclaimed the Seville the best American luxosport sedan ever produced.

Well, they were half right. It was another year before the Seville Touring Sedan (STS) was worthy of that honor with the introduction of the stellar Northstar V8 engine. The STS became a civilized hot-rod, and it wasn't long before the more subdued Seville Luxury Sedan (SLS) made the switch to a less potent version of the Northstar System.

For 1996, the SLS and STS benefit from more of the continual improvement that has marked the evolution of these sedans. Both models get extensive seat and seat trim revisions designed to add comfort and convenience. A new remote keyless entry fob matches interior trim. An ignition key lockout feature, newly standard on all front-wheel drive Cadillacs for 1996, won't let the driver's door lock if the key has been left in the ignition. Sound systems have been redesigned, and an integrated voice-activated cellular phone resides in a new storage armrest. "Sea Mist Green" is a new interior and exterior color. Daytime running lights are standard, and up to two drivers can program the door locks and seat position to their individual tastes.

STS receives additional refinement in the face of new competition from the United States and abroad. The dashboard has been restyled, locating climate controls, sound system, and the Driver Information Center to a centrally-located console stack. The result is a sportier, more contemporary layout featuring larger gauges. A seamless airbag system design for the passenger restraint allows the top of the dashboard to retain a smooth, uncut appearance. A Cadillac-exclusive Rainsense Wiper System is standard on the STS. Rainsense detects rainfall, and activates the wipers automatically, adjusting speed as is necessary. Inside the glovebox, STS owners will find a new valet lockout switch, and another switch that deactivates the traction control system. Cadillac has improved its Road-Sensing Suspension for 1996, and has endowed the STS with the new setup as standard equipment. Magnasteer variable-assist steering replaces the old Speed-Sensitive Steering that was formerlystandard.

The Seville has enjoyed several years in the spotlight as America's premier luxury-sport sedan. Lincoln has a new Continental in showrooms, but we prefer the Cadillac's distinctive styling and Northstar V8 over Lincoln's egg-shaped techno-cruiser. While this Cadillac is far from cheap, it is a worthy alternative to pricey luxury sedans from the U.S., Europe and Asia.